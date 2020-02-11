Bankers Healthcare Group Named a Best Place to Work in Financial Technology 2020

The list is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. The 2020 report is published in Arizent publications American Banker , National Mortgage News , PaymentsSource , Financial Planning and Digital Insurance .

"BHG's spirit of innovation is felt everywhere in our business, from the financial solutions we provide to our customers to the workplace culture we've built for our people. Over the past 19 years, we've grown from four to over 600 employees, established more than 1,050 bank partners, and funded more than $5 billion in financial solutions to tens of thousands of customers. Culture is an important driver of our success and we're proud to be recognized for the second time as one of the best fintechs to work for by leading industry journals," said Al Crawford, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Bankers Healthcare Group.

The list highlighted BHG's commitment to empowering employees to voice ideas and opinions to leaders and executives, who maintain open-door policies. It also noted that BHG provides 100% coverage of medical premiums for both full-time employees and part-time employees who work 30+ hours, plus their dependents.

Companies on the list must provide technology products, services, or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services; have been in business for at least one year; and employ at least 15 people in the U.S. The program requires a two-part survey process: an evaluation of each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics; and an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and final ranking.

"The competition for talent in technology is intense and companies named to Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology are setting the standard in terms of cultures that help people thrive," said Richard Melville, Group Editorial Director at Arizent.

BHG employs more than 600 people at its corporate headquarters in Davie, Fla.; financial headquarters in Syracuse, N.Y.; and office in New York City.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to licensed healthcare practitioners and other highly skilled professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $5 billion in financial solutions to thousands of satisfied customers nationwide. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is recognized regionally and nationally for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

