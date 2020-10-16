Bankers Healthcare Group Ranked No. 24 Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine

DAVIE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Healthcare Group, a leading provider of financial solutions for licensed healthcare practitioners and other highly skilled professionals, was named a 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplace™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine. BHG ranked No. 24, marking its fourth time on the list.

"We're honored to be recognized for the fourth year and to know that our people find working at BHG rewarding. Although it's been a challenging year, we navigated it successfully by leaning on our core values of embracing the right attitude and working together as a team," said Eric Castro, Co-Founder of Bankers Healthcare Group. "As we continue to work remotely, we keep our people connected to each other and promote mental health through virtual initiatives such as lunch-and-learns, workout and meditation sessions, one-on-one counseling, and other programming that has a real impact."

The Best Workplaces ranking is based on anonymous surveys from more than 189,000 employees at small- and medium-sized U.S. businesses. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and company culture research firm, evaluates more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job, including trust, respect, fairness, and team camaraderie.

Companies on the list stand out for excelling in one of the nation's most competitive marketplaces. This past year, BHG rolled out new benefits, including 100% coverage of medical premiums and paid parental leave. BHG fosters a culture designed to create, motivate and celebrate top achievers, regardless of title or tenure, and prioritizes relationships built on trust and respect. At BHG, employees are empowered to pursue their career goals and explore new opportunities for growth.

"Best workplaces like Bankers Healthcare Group have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses."

BHG employs more than 700 people and has headquarter locations in Davie, Fla.; Syracuse, N.Y.; and New York City. Also this year, BHG was ranked the #1 Best Workplace in New York, #3 Best Workplace in Financial Services, and #12 Best Workplace for Millennials by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to licensed healthcare practitioners and other highly skilled professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $6 billion in financial solutions to thousands of satisfied customers nationwide. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is recognized regionally and nationally for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

