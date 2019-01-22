Bankers Healthcare Group Sets New Company Record, Surpasses $4 Billion in Financial Solutions Provided to Healthcare Professionals

"We had a record-breaking year in 2018, which helped propel us to reaching the $4 billion benchmark, the highest in our history. This is a great accomplishment and important milestone for our company," said Al Crawford, Original Founder, Chairman and CEO of BHG. "We thrive on innovation and creating custom, fast financial solutions that the market demands, and look forward to an even more successful year ahead."

BHG continues to surpass investor expectations by exceeding its financial goals and setting new records. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) and its subsidiary Pinnacle Bank have a 49% total interest in BHG. The firm acquired a 30% interest in BHG in February 2015 and another 19% in January 2016.

In addition to offering working commercial and consumer loan solutions and credit cards, BHG expanded its reach in two key areas this past year: patient lending and small business lending.

BHG grew its patient lending presence by purchasing a 20% stake in healthcare technology company Simple Admit. BHG's patient financing program, BHG Patient Lending, is now offered through Simple Admit's platform, Simple Pay, as an alternative option for patients to cover their out-of-pocket costs.

BHG also expanded into the small business lending market through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FundEx Solutions Group, which obtained a license to offer the Small Business Administration's 7(a) Loan Guarantee Program.

"Our customers mean everything to us and we work hard to meet their financial needs when it's most convenient for them," said Chris Panebianco, Chief Marketing Officer at BHG.

To help meet customer demand, BHG last year extended its hours to provide even better and more accessible service. The company is open until 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on the weekends.

Since 2001, BHG has worked with more than 110,000 licensed healthcare professionals—including doctors, dentists, veterinarians, nurses, and licensed specialists within those industries—to help them achieve their goals. BHG can approve customers in 24 hours and fund in as few as three days, without requiring them to leave the office or complete a laborious application process.

