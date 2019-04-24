Bankers Healthcare Group's Perfecting Your Practice Podcast Episode Roundup: Focus on Dentistry

The latest in BHG's series focuses on dentistry, from how to adjust to the growing pains (and gains) of a thriving practice to key takeaways from our national survey of professionals in the industry to how to be a great leader.

Episode 32: Survey Says … Results of BHG's National Dentist Study . Today's healthcare climate is more crowded and complicated than ever. Take dentistry, for example—the industry is facing increased consolidation, competition, and cash crunches. To understand what makes today's dentists tick, we surveyed more than 400 dentists about everything from what keeps them up at night to their financial goals to how they're planning for the future. We speak with BHG's Market Research Manager, Melody Williams .

Episode 33: Managing Practice Growth . How do you know when the time is right to expand your healthcare practice? And what are the steps to take in order to get there? Every practice—like every business—is different, with unique needs and factors to consider. Hear the experience of one dentist who recently expanded his practice to accommodate growth. We interview Jacob L. Revercomb , DDS, DICOI.

How do you know when the time is right to expand your healthcare practice? And what are the steps to take in order to get there? Every practice—like every business—is different, with unique needs and factors to consider. Hear the experience of one dentist who recently expanded his practice to accommodate growth. We interview , DDS, DICOI. Episode 34: What Leadership Looks Like. When it comes to practicing medicine or dentistry, being a great leader is a critical piece to success. Having strong leadership skills can improve team communication, patient outcomes, and your own personal success. Learn what it takes to be an effective leader in order to be a better provider. We talk with Leslie English , CEO of Dale Carnegie in Central New York .

Perfecting Your Practice, hosted by BHG's Chief Marketing Officer Chris Panebianco, delivers information healthcare professionals can apply to help achieve well-rounded success when practicing their skills. Episodes are published regularly at www.perfectingyourpracticetoday.com.

