Bankers Life Forget Me Not Days Helps Raise over $335,000 for the Alzheimer's Association in 16th Annual Fundraising Event

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Life, a national life and health insurance brand of CNO Financial Group, is pleased to announce that it has helped raise $338,000 for the Alzheimer's Association following its 16th annual Bankers Life Forget Me Not Days fundraising event.

The annual national fundraising event held in cities throughout the U.S. in June raised just over $188,000 in public donations. In addition, Bankers Life and its parent company, CNO Financial Group, recognized the Association with a $150,000 donation to support its national mission and chapter programs. Since 2003, Bankers Life has helped raise more than $5 million for Alzheimer's care, education and research programs.

"Thanks to hundreds of Bankers Life associates, agents and volunteers, this is the tenth year that Bankers Life Forget Me Not Days has surpassed the $300,000 mark for the Alzheimer's Association," said Scott Goldberg, president of Bankers Life. "This disease has a significant impact on our customers and their families in the communities we serve across America. We are proud to support the Alzheimer's Association and the remarkable work they do."

This year, more than 1,200 Bankers Life agents, associates and Alzheimer's Association volunteers in more than 105 cities across the U.S. took to the streets to collect donations and distribute over 100,000 packets of Forget-Me-Not flower seeds. The seed packets were provided to individuals to take home and plant in honor of families across America who are facing or have lost someone to Alzheimer's.

One hundred percent of the funds raised during Bankers Life Forget Me Not Days are donated to the Alzheimer's Association, the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's research in the nation.

"On behalf of the 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease and their families, the Alzheimer's Association greatly appreciates Bankers Life's commitment to raising funds and awareness of our mission to eliminate Alzheimer's disease," said Donna McCullough, chief development officer for the Alzheimer's Association. "Their support will allow us to advance research efforts while enhancing care and support for all those affect by Alzheimer's."

About the Alzheimer's Association



The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Their vision is a world without Alzheimer's. For more information, visit www.alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

About Bankers Life



Bankers Life focuses on the insurance needs of middle-income Americans who are near or in retirement. The Bankers Life brand is a part of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO), whose companies provide insurance solutions that help protect the health and retirement needs of working Americans and retirees. There are 4,300 career agents across 285 U.S. sales offices. To learn more, visit BankersLife.com.

