Bankers Life Named a 2020 Training Top 125 Award Winner for Ninth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Life, a national life and health insurance brand that focuses on the insurance needs of Americans who are near or in retirement, has been named to Training magazine's Training Top 125 for the ninth year in a row.

The Training Top 125 list was created to recognize companies' employer-sponsored training and development programs. This accolade celebrates Bankers Life as among the world's best in this category.

"Training and development are rooted in Bankers Life's culture. We're intentional about providing employees the opportunity to grow and obtain broader industry and enterprise exposure, allowing them to better serve our customers," said Brian Wilson, vice president, enterprise field recruiting and development for Bankers Life. "To receive this honor for nine consecutive years speaks to our commitment of creating a culture built around teamwork, excellence and customer focus."

The company was recognized for both its field and home office training programs. Bankers Life provides multi-faceted lifelong learning tools and events for all levels of its field force consisting of 4,200 career agents across 260 U.S. sales offices. Learning and development opportunities include workshops, live best practice forums, as well as web-based and on-demand training.

Now in its 20th year, the Training Top 125 ranking is determined by assessing a range of factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, and how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives.

For more information about Training magazine's Training Top 125, visit https://trainingmag.com/.

To learn more about careers at Bankers Life, visit www.bankerslife.com/careers/.

About Bankers Life

Bankers Life focuses on the insurance needs of middle-income Americans who are near or in retirement. The Bankers Life brand is a part of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO), whose companies provide insurance solutions that help protect the health and retirement needs of working Americans and retirees. There are approximately 4,200 career agents across approximately 260 U.S. sales offices. To learn more, visit BankersLife.com.

SOURCE Bankers Life