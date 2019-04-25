Bankers Life Recognized as Having the Most Successful Learning and Development Programs in the World

CHICAGO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Life, a national life and health insurance brand that focuses on the insurance needs of Americans who are near or in retirement, has been named to Chief Learning Officer magazine's 2019 LearningElite. This is the second consecutive year the company has been recognized as a Gold award winner.

The LearningElite list was created by Chief Learning Officer magazine to honor the best organizations for learning and development. This accolade celebrates Bankers Life as a leader in the industry.

"Training and development is rooted in Bankers Life's culture. We're intentional about providing employees the opportunity to grow and obtain broader industry and enterprise exposure, allowing them to better serve our customers," said Scott Goldberg, president of Bankers Life. "We are proud to be recognized for the second consecutive year, as this honor is bestowed by our peers in the learning and development field."

Bankers provides multi-faceted lifelong learning tools and events for employees, including more than 4,200 career agents across approximately 260 U.S. sales offices. Learning and development opportunities include workshops, live best practice forums, as well as web-based and on-demand training. The company was recently named to Training magazine's Top 125 for the eighth consecutive year.

The 2019 LearningElite ranking is determined by assessing organizations' workforce development strategies that deliver significant business results that benefit their organization, industry and the learning and development field.

For more information about Chief Learning Officer magazine's 2019 LearningElite, visit www.learningelite.clomedia.com/

To learn more about careers at Bankers Life, visit www.bankerslife.com/careers/

About Bankers Life

Bankers Life focuses on the insurance needs of middle-income Americans who are near or in retirement. The Bankers Life brand is a part of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO), whose companies provide insurance solutions that help protect the health and retirement needs of working Americans and retirees. There are approximately 4,200 career agents across approximately 260 U.S. sales offices. To learn more, visit BankersLife.com.

