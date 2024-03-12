Bankers Life Recognizes 34 Women Financial Advisors

CHICAGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Life today announced its list of Top Women Financial Advisors (TWFA) for 2024. Now in its third year, the program recognizes the company's top-performing women financial advisors representing Bankers Life Securities, Inc. and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc.

This year's class of 34 women financial advisors is the largest since the TWFA program debuted in 2022. They represent more than $165 million in total assets under management (AUM) in 2023 and more than $35 million in total net new AUM last year.

"We are proud of the contributions of these talented and experienced advisors to not only our business, but also in helping play a role in securing the financial future of our clients," said Cheryl Heilman, president of Bankers Life Securities, Inc. (BLS) and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. (BLAS). "Every day, our advisors show their commitment to delivering long-term value by getting to know their clients personally, offering customized financial solutions, and providing individual advice and financial education."

Bankers Life remains dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in the financial services industry. The company continues to invest in and support several programs, including its Women's Leadership and Networking Committee (WLNC), an affinity group dedicated to mentorship and career development for women within the Bankers Life sales organization.

The WLNC offers several initiatives and programs that bring together women who work at Bankers Life in different stages of their personal and professional development, including Advancing Financial Advisors, the Superwoman Summit and its Making Mentors program.

Financial advisors qualify annually for recognition by achieving specific production and client service criteria. Congratulations to our 2024 Top Women Financial Advisors:

