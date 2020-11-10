Banker's Masterclass to feature Interrogator who found Saddam Hussein

With interest rates so low Community Banks and Credit Unions cannot compete on price with larger institutions. However, smaller financial institutions' size is their secret weapon. Small businesses have an opportunity to meet the CEO or head of lending and get a sympathetic partner in putting together their financing needs. All this comes with local know-how and flexibility which could never be matched by the big banks. This level of service justifies paying a premium. Most bankers unfortunately have not been equipped with the skills to communicate this value and build the deep levels of trust necessary to propel them forward.

Even prior to the pandemic numbers of clients in branches were decreasing and the amount of face time (or time on calls) between bankers and clients was reduced. In this highly competitive market every second counts. Bankers no longer have the time they used to in order to make an impression and deliver value. This is where Eric Maddox comes in. Eric developed techniques to rapidly build a deep level of trust which would have informants, after a short period of time, following him in raids under substantial danger because they knew they could trust him. These techniques of empathy based listening will be shared in the DocFox Masterclass to empower bankers to take full advantage of the tiny windows of opportunity they are presented with.

Bankers will learn:

- How to rapidly build a deep understanding of client needs in order to truly deliver value and differentiate their organization and themselves personally ultimately gaining them greater share of wallet.

- How to set themselves up for success when having difficult conversations like: Where is this money from? Who else do you bank with? What would it take for you to move all your accounts over to us?

- Convert painful BSA conversations to relationship building ones creating deeper trust.

DocFox CEO, Ryan Canin, explained the motivation behind the Masterclass: "Access to the caliber of speakers that will feature in the DocFox Masterclass series is often reserved for invitation only events and comes with a high registration cost. DocFox wanted to change this, so that anyone from CEOs to bankers to BSA officers can learn from the best and brightest in the world. DocFox saves our Banks and Credit Unions all this time through automating business account opening and operations, now we want to empower them to use that time in the most impactful way".

Throughout the year DocFox will continue to launch new events within the DocFox Masterclass series and will feature guided classes in key areas required to enable success in business banking.

To register for the DocFox Masterclass event on November 17th at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-nnnrnC1Rte9mVMuExZZFw

DocFox is used by over 170 financial institutions to enable rapid account opening & automate operations for business banking. Their technology can extract any data and perform automated checks on complex business documents allowing novel gains in efficiency. Get in touch to learn what opportunities exist for you as a bank or credit union to grow your business accounts without needing to grow your team.

For more information about DocFox and its comprehensive banking automation technology visit www.docfox.io or email [email protected]

