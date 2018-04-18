Banker's Toolbox Announces Launch Of BAM Casino Early Access Program

Detecting suspicious casino patron activity

Managing the alert to SAR and CTR processes

Delivering valuable analytics and customizable reporting tools

Helping casinos avoid costly regulatory penalties

"BAM Casino brings efficiency and a level of control to the Title 31 process that is unmatched in the industry," explains Casey Flinn, VP of Product Management. "With this Early Access Program, we are giving a select few Title 31 officers the opportunity to take a larger degree of control over their Title 31 universe."

The program will give members access to BAM Casino months before the general public. "Those that are a part of this Early Access Program have a great opportunity to shape the future of this product by providing feedback as we continue to build the value of this solution," states Flinn. Early Access Program members will also receive special pricing on subscription and implementation.

"We expect to have our early access program filled by early summer," concludes Flinn. "This will set us well down the path of becoming the first name in Title 31 compliance software. We look forward to serving the gaming industry with the same leadership and value with which we serve America's financial institutions."

To learn more about Banker's Toolbox products and services, visit www.bankerstoolbox.com/bamcasino or visit our booth at the National Indian Gaming Association.

About Banker's Toolbox, Inc.

Austin, TX-based Banker's Toolbox, Inc. helps organizations manage risk and streamline compliance. The company's product suite consists of proven solutions for money laundering detection and reporting, risk management through fraud prevention, secure wire processing automation, and commercial real estate loan portfolio risk assessment. The Banker's Toolbox team is a unique combination of seasoned bankers, former regulators, and information technology experts. For more information, visit the company's website at www.bankerstoolbox.com.

