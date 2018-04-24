Banker's Toolbox Announces Winners of Inaugural Certified Financial Crime Specialists (CFCS) Scholarships

"As advocates for continued professional development, our goal is to empower individuals with the tools to enhance their industry knowledge, in turn contributing to their ongoing success," said Darrin Hanson, Chief Revenue Officer of Banker's Toolbox. "One of our recipients, Conner Freeman, said it best when he noted in his application that the field of financial crime management attracts the best and brightest minds. We are honored to be able to assist these four bright minds to take their skill set to the next level by supporting their desire for continued education and certification in our industry."

This year's recipients, students Freeman (Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey) and Ellyce Brower (University of New Haven) and banking professionals Cheri Hawkins and Jose Rodriguez, demonstrate a steadfast drive for preventing financial crime. While they are each on their own individual journey in this industry they all have one thing in common: their commitment to investing in their ongoing education and expertise.

"From my education, I have found that the most effective and powerful means of preventing the tragedies of terrorism is impeding the funding that allows for their success," Freeman said. "I believe I will be able to make a tangible difference on the world and our national security through my AML and financial crime expertise with this certification."

The Banker's Toolbox Scholarship Program was launched in 2017. This is the second batch of scholarships awarded in the program and the first with the Association of Certified Financial Crimes Sepcialists (ACFCS). The first round of scholarships was awarded in December in partnership with the American Bankers Association to three professionals seeking their Certified AML and Fraud Professionals (CAFP) designation.

Details and applications for the next scholarship in the program, aimed at assisting those in achieving their CAMS certification, will be released soon at BankersToolbox.com.

About Banker's Toolbox, Inc.

Banker's Toolbox provides tailored solutions for BSA/AML and fraud detection, beneficial ownership, OFAC scanning, and secure wire processing automation that are designed, supported and served by industry experts. With Banker's Toolbox, users are empowered with transparency, control over their systems and flexible deployment options, laying the groundwork for growth and success. For more information, visit the company's website at www.bankerstoolbox.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bankers-toolbox-announces-winners-of-inaugural-certified-financial-crime-specialists-cfcs-scholarships-300635207.html

SOURCE Banker's Toolbox, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bankerstoolbox.com

