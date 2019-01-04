BANKEX Partners With Digital Trust Fund to Develop Uzbekistan's Digital Economy

NEW YORK, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

BANKEX, the premier provider of tokenization and securitization services, and Digital Trust Fund, a foundation established to support and develop Uzbekistan's digital economy, partnered to bring fintech solutions - namely blockchain - to Uzbekistan at the state level.

Uzbekistan's Digital Trust Fund signed a memorandum with BANKEX to facilitate the introduction of blockchain technology to all government agencies in Uzbekistan in order to minimize the potential for human error and to preclude corruption.

"The present memorandum is directed at establishing a legal framework on which the parties can base the mutual cooperation necessary to ensure the quality as well as the qualified undertaking of tasks assigned to the parties," says the memorandum.

The parties also agreed "to study the prospects for the introduction of innovative technologies, including blockchain technology" as well as to "exchange all necessary information and work experience, including through mutual internships and consultations."

The collaboration will also involve holding joint educational events including workshops, seminars, round tables, and conferences about the principles of the development of the digital economy and the advantages of blockchain.

About BANKEX

New York-based BANKEX is a global fintech company that provides blockchain solutions, including an end-to-end STO framework, to institutions and customers alike. The owner and operator of the Proof-of-Asset (PoA) Protocol, BANKEX bridges the gap between the worlds of traditional banking and finance and the emerging world of blockchain. BANKEX is also developing unique and flexible products and services for investment, micro-financing, as well as for capital markets and futures markets.

BANKEX infrastructure services and technologies include Custody Service, BANKEX Token Exchange, Ethereum Plasma Prime, Supply Chain, Digital Deal, and an STO Framework.

BANKEX group companies legally operate within Class 3 and Class 4 licenses for Virtual Financial Assets in Malta.

