BankFirst Capital Corporation Announces Retirement of Mr. William L. Freeman, Jr. and Appointment of Dr. Melinda K. Pilkinton to Board of Directors

COLUMBUS, Miss., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX:BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent of BankFirst Financial Services (the "Bank"), today announced the retirement of Mr. William L. Freeman, Jr. from the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Freeman's retirement was not a result of any disagreement with the Company or its management on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices. Mr. Freeman will continue to serve as a director of the Bank.

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for the many years of service Mr. Freeman has given to the Company. Mr. Freeman has been an asset to the Company's board of directors since our acquisition of Newton County Bank in 2016, where he previously served as president and chief executive officer. We will continue to benefit from his insight and experience as a member of the Bank's board of directors."

BankFirst also announced the appointment of Dr. Melinda W. Pilkinton to the Company's board of directors to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Freeman's retirement, effective February 17, 2021. Dr. Pilkinton will serve for the remainder of Mr. Freeman's term, which expires at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.

Dr. Pilkinton was appointed to the board of directors of the Bank in August 2020. Dr. Pilkinton is a retired professor with over 20 years of experience as a social science researcher and professor at the Mississippi State University Department of Sociology, Social Work Program. Prior to her time in academia, Dr. Pilkinton was an inpatient social worker, outpatient therapist, and Coordinator of Clinical Services for Baptist Memorial Hospital Behavioral Health Facility. Dr. Pilkinton graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor's degree in Social Work, from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Master's degree in Social Work and from Jackson State University with a Ph.D. in Social Work.

About BankFirst Financial Services

BankFirst Financial Services, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of BankFirst Capital Corporation, was founded in 1888 and is a $1.7 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, with additional branch offices in Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Gordo, Haleyville, Lynn, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates one mortgage production office in Oxford, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com.

Member FDIC

SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation

Related Links

https://www.bankfirstfs.com/

