BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings of $5.0 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), reported net income of $5.0 million, or $0.93 per share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $6.5 million, or $1.20 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, and compared to net income of $7.1 million, or $1.33 per share, for the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Net income totaled $5.0 million , or $0.93 per share, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $7.1 million , or $1.33 per share, in the first quarter of 2023.

, or per share, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to , or per share, in the first quarter of 2023. Net interest income totaled $20.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $23.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.

in the first quarter of 2024 compared to in the first quarter of 2023. Total assets increased 4% to $2.76 billion at March 31, 2024 from $2.67 billion at March 31, 2023 .

at from at . Total gross loans increased 5% to $1.78 billion at March 31, 2024 from $1.70 billion at March 31, 2023 .

at from at . Total deposits increased 3% to $2.32 billion at March 31, 2024 from $2.25 billion at March 31, 2023 .

at from at . Available liquidity sources totaled approximately $963.6 million as of March 31, 2024 through (i) available advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas ("FHLB"), (ii) the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis ("FRB") Discount Window, and (iii) access to funding through several relationships with correspondent banks.

as of through (i) available advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of ("FHLB"), (ii) the Federal Reserve Bank of ("FRB") Discount Window, and (iii) access to funding through several relationships with correspondent banks. Total off-balance sheet liquidity through the IntraFi Insured Cash Sweep program totaled approximately $158.2 million as of March 31, 2024 .

as of . Credit quality remains strong with non-performing assets (excluding restructured) to total assets of 0.42% as of March 31, 2024 compared to 0.47% for the first quarter of 2023.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "Despite the headwinds we continue to face in the current banking environment, our performance in the first quarter of 2024 was solid. Our liquidity position remains strong, credit quality continues to remain strong across our geographic footprint and, while robust competition for deposits remains a challenge, our net interest margin compression continues to stabilize. Overall, we believe the Bank is well positioned to successfully navigate this uncertain environment and we expect continued growth during the remainder of 2024."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $2.8 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for credit losses, as of March 31, 2024 totaled $1.8 billion, compared to $1.8 billion as of December 31, 2023 and $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of 5% from prior year period.

Total deposits as of March 31, 2024 were $2.3 billion, which remains unchanged compared to December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $518.4 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $545.0 million as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of 5%, and compared to $618.2 million as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of 16%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 22% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024.

The Company's consolidated cost of funds was 1.88% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 1.64% for the fourth quarter 2023, and compared to 0.69% for the first quarter 2023. The increase in the Company's consolidated cost of funds during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the prior periods was primarily due to the continued rise in market interest rates for deposits across the Bank's market areas and increased competition from bank and non-bank alternatives. Bank-only cost of funds for the first quarter of 2024 was 1.79% compared to 1.60% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 0.55% for the first quarter of 2023.

The ratio of loans to deposits was 77.8% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 78.2% as of December 31, 2023 and 75.4% as of March 31, 2023.

Net interest income was $20.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $21.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $23.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 3.33% in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease from 3.50% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease from 4.15% in the first quarter of 2023. Yield on interest-earning assets was 5.15% during the first quarter of 2024, compared to 5.06% during the fourth quarter of 2023 and 4.85% during the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income was $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 5%, and compared to $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 14%. Mortgage banking revenue was $674 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $132 thousand from $542 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023, or an increase of 24%, and an increase of $122 thousand from $552 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, or an increase of 22%. During the first quarter of 2024, the Bank retained $788 thousand of the $25.8 million in secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $26.3 million secondary market loans originated during the first quarter of 2023, of which $2.5 million were retained to hold in-house.

Noninterest expense was $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $19.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $19.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 4% and 3%, respectively. While non-interest expense has increased since the prior year period, a portion of such increase is attributable to one-time expenses related to the Bank's recently-completed conversion of its online banking platform to Jack Henry Banno.

As of March 31, 2024, tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) was $20.18. According to OTCQX, there were 285 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2024 for a total of 42,860 shares and for a total price of $1,298,292. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on March 31, 2024 was $29.00 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $157.9 million as of March 31, 2024.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $525 thousand during the first quarter of 2024, compared to a provision of $360 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023 and a provision of $375 thousand for the first quarter of 2023. The Company continues to closely monitor the continued economic uncertainty, especially in the commercial real estate market.

The Company recorded $276 net loan charge-offs in the first quarter of 2024, compared to no net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $168 thousand in the first quarter of 2023. Non-performing assets, excluding restructured loans, to total assets were 0.42% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 0.37% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 0.47% for the first quarter of 2023. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the first quarter of 2024 were 0.02% compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.0% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 0.02% for the first quarter of 2023, respectively.

As of March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses equaled $24.3 million, compared to $24.1 million as of December 31, 2023 and $23.2 million as of March 31, 2023. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.35% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.33% at December 31, 2023 and 1.35% at March 31, 2023. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 211% at March 31, 2024, compared to 237% at December 31, 2023 and 183% at March 31, 2023.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the continued uncertainty in the economy and the banking industry due to the prolonged elevated interest rate environment and persistent inflationary pressures in the United States and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Liquidity and Capital Position

Liquidity – We have a limited reliance on wholesale funding and currently have no brokered deposits. We currently have the capacity to borrow up to approximately $889 million from the FHLB, $14.5 million from the FRB Discount Window and an estimated additional $60 million in funding through several relationships with correspondent banks.

Capital Requirements and the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework – Pursuant to federal regulations, bank holding companies and banks, like the Company and the Bank, must maintain capital levels commensurate with the level of risk to which they are exposed, including the volume and severity of problem loans. Federal banking regulations implementing the international regulatory capital framework, referred to as the "Basel III Rules," apply to both depository institutions and (subject to certain exceptions not applicable to the Company) their holding companies. The Basel III Rules also establish a "capital conservation buffer" of 2.5% above the regulatory minimum risk-based capital requirements. The Basel III minimum capital ratios with the full capital conservation buffer are summarized in the table below.





Basel III

Minimum for

Capital

Adequacy

Purposes

Basel III

Additional

Capital

Conservation

Buffer

Basel III Ratio

with Capital

Conservation

Buffer Total Risk-Based Capital (total capital to risk weighted assets)

8.00 %

2.50 %

10.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (tier 1 to risk weighted assets)

6.00 %

2.50 %

8.50 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (tier 1 to average assets)(1)

4.00 %

N/A

4.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (CET1 to risk weighted assets)

4.50 %

2.50 %

7.00 %

















(1) The capital conservation buffer is not applicable to Tier 1 Leverage Ratio.

On September 17, 2019, the federal banking agencies jointly finalized a rule intended to simplify the Basel III regulatory capital requirements described above for qualifying community banking organizations that opt into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework, as required by Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. The final rule became effective on January 1, 2020, and the CBLR framework became available for banks to use beginning with their March 31, 2020 Call Reports. Under the final rule, if a qualifying community banking organization opts into the CBLR framework and meets all requirements under the framework, it will be considered to have met the "well-capitalized" regulatory capital ratio requirements under the "prompt corrective action" regulations promulgated by the federal banking agencies and will not be required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules. In order to qualify for the CBLR framework, a community banking organization must have a tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0%, less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, and limited amounts of off-balance-sheet exposures and trading assets and liabilities.

The Company and the Bank are qualifying community banking organizations and, on June 15, 2022, the Company and the Bank elected to opt into the CBLR framework. However, the Company currently operates under the Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") and, therefore, is not currently subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital reporting requirements. Accordingly, the Company's election to opt into the CBLR framework will commence for the first reporting period for which the Company no longer operates under the Federal Reserve's Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement, at which time the Company will become subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements.

By electing to opt into the CBLR framework, the Company and the Bank are not required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules described above. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank's bank-only CBLR amounted to 10.72%. While the Company is currently not subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements, as discussed above, the Company's consolidated CBLR would have amounted to 12.39% as of March 31, 2024. These levels exceeded the 9.0% minimum CBLR necessary to be deemed "well-capitalized."

Included in shareholders' equity at March 31, 2024 was an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income of $11.9 million related to the unrealized loss in the Company's investment securities portfolio primarily due to continued elevated market interest rates during the period. At March 31, 2024, the composition of the Bank's investment securities portfolio includes $234 million, or 42%, classified as available-for-sale, and $323 million, or 58%, of the Bank's investment securities portfolio is classified as held to maturity. All investments in our investment securities portfolio are expected to mature at par value.

Our investment securities portfolio made up 20.2% of our total assets at March 31, 2024, compared to 20.7% and 23.72% at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 112,028

$ 51,829

$ 60,454

$ 57,503

$ 75,655 Interest bearing bank balances 64,967

61,264

73,114

5,470

7,795 Federal funds sold 200

14,500

18,075

18,927

12,226 Securities available for sale at fair value 234,243

235,970

234,392

276,944

289,075 Securities held to maturity 323,523

328,013

332,799

337,929

343,465



















Loans 1,806,925

1,813,168

1,783,089

1,748,978

1,725,309 Allowance for credit losses (24,332)

(24,084)

(23,684)

(23,221)

(23,219) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,782,593

1,789,084

1,759,405

1,725,757

1,702,090



















Premises and equipment 66,586

66,217

64,196

64,470

63,511 Interest receivable 11,831

11,286

10,079

11,268

10,938 Goodwill 66,966

66,966

66,966

66,966

66,966 Other intangible assets 10,885

11,290

11,695

12,101

12,506 Other 87,911

91,350

84,099

82,857

82,842



















Total assets $ 2,761,733

$ 2,727,769

$ 2,715,274

$ 2,660,192

$ 2,667,069



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Noninterest bearing deposits $ 518,369

$ 545,024

$ 586,301

$ 592,658

$ 618,203 Interest bearing deposits 1,805,512

1,744,111

1,697,616

1,643,538

1,633,763 Total deposits 2,323,881

2,289,135

2,283,917

2,236,196

2,251,966



















Federal funds purchased -

-

-

3,325

- Notes payable 6,868

7,405

7,943

8,479

9,016 Subordinated debt 29,651

29,635

29,619

29,593

29,669 Interest payable 7,039

6,086

4,418

2,678

1,348 Other 17,887

23,071

25,350

21,649

20,564 Total liabilities 2,385,326

2,355,332

2,351,247

2,301,920

2,312,563



















Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock 188,680

188,680

188,680

188,680

188,680 Common stock 1,633

1,620

1,620

1,619

1,619 Additional paid-in capital 62,396

62,065

61,779

61,496

61,251 Retained earnings 135,561

130,557

128,925

120,564

114,345 Accumulated other comprehensive income (11,863)

(10,485)

(16,977)

(14,087)

(11,389) Total stockholders' equity 376,407

372,437

364,027

358,272

354,506



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,761,733

$ 2,727,769

$ 2,715,274

$ 2,660,192

$ 2,667,069



















Common shares outstanding 5,444,930

5,399,972

5,399,367

5,394,603

5,395,780 Book value per common share $ 34.48

$ 34.03

$ 32.48

$ 31.44

$ 30.71 Tangible book value per common share $ 20.18

$ 19.54

$ 17.91

$ 16.78

$ 15.99



















Securitites held to maturity (fair value) $ 271,724

$ 279,117

$ 264,859

$ 285,446

$ 293,556

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)









For Three Months Ended

March

December

2024

2023 Interest Income





Interest and fees on loans $ 26,565

$ 26,161 Taxable securities 3,358

3,483 Tax-exempt securities 520

530 Federal funds sold 12

202 Interest bearing bank balances 793

841 Total interest income 31,248

31,217







Interest Expense





Deposits 10,451

9,036 Short-term borrowings -

- Federal Home Loan Bank advances -

- Other borrowings 572

582 Total interest expense 11,023

9,618







Net Interest Income 20,225

21,599







Provision for Credit Losses 525

360







Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 19,700

21,239







Noninterest Income





Service charges on deposit accounts 2,479

2,477 Mortgage income 674

542 Interchange income 1,431

1,355 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities -

112 Other 1,844

1,636 Total noninterest income 6,428

6,122







Noninterest Expense





Salaries and employee benefits 11,060

10,065 Net occupancy expenses 1,343

1,275 Equipment and data processing expenses 1,973

3,824 Other 5,598

4,043 Total noninterest expense 19,974

19,207







Income Before Income Taxes 6,154

8,154







Provision for Income Taxes 1,149

1,662







Net Income $ 5,005

$ 6,492















Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.93

$ 1.20

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















Quarter Ended

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 26,565

$ 26,161

$ 25,027

$ 23,988

$ 22,578 Taxable securities 3,358

3,483

3,583

3,736

3,723 Tax-exempt securities 520

530

533

527

597 Federal funds sold 12

202

333

323

63 Interest bearing bank balances 793

841

354

337

149 Total interest income 31,248

31,217

29,830

28,911

27,110



















Interest Expense

















Deposits 10,451

9,036

7,250

5,219

3,335 Short-term borrowings 1

-

42

78

21 Federal Home Loan Bank advances -

-

336

22

- Other borrowings 571

582

590

554

538 Total interest expense 11,023

9,618

8,218

5,873

3,894



















Net Interest Income 20,225

21,599

21,612

23,038

23,216



















Provision for Loan Losses 525

360

875

375

375



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 19,700

21,239

20,737

22,663

22,841



















Noninterest Income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 2,479

2,477

2,298

2,137

2,637 Mortgage income 674

542

683

739

552 Interchange income 1,431

1,355

1,263

1,681

1,335 Net realized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities -

112

(1,471)

(14)

82 Other 1,844

1,636

7,329

1,223

1,041 Total noninterest income 6,428

6,122

10,102

5,766

5,647



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 11,060

10,065

10,267

10,870

10,751 Net occupancy expenses 1,343

1,275

1,351

1,299

1,272 Equipment and data processing expenses 1,861

1,861

1,836

1,814

1,990 Other 5,710

4,043

6,584

6,457

5,357 Total noninterest expense 19,974

19,207

20,038

20,443

19,370



















Income Before Income Taxes 6,154

8,154

10,801

7,986

9,118



















Provision for Income Taxes 1,149

1,662

2,440

1,766

1,990



















Net Income $ 5,005

$ 6,492

$ 8,361

$ 6,220

$ 7,128







































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.93

$ 1.20

$ 1.55

$ 1.15

$ 1.33

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Selected Other Financial Information

(In Thousands)

























March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31 Asset Quality

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023





















Nonaccrual Loans

11,420

9,615

12,716

10,995

11,764 Restructured Loans

5,178

5,303

8,209

4,654

4,675 OREO

64

1

1

518

878 90+ still accruing

75

520

107

53

7 Non-performing Assets (excluding restructured)1

11,559

10,139

12,824

11,566

12,649 Allowance for credit loss to total loans

1.35 %

1.33 %

1.33 %

1.33 %

1.35 % Allowance for credit loss to non-performing assets1

211 %

237 %

185 %

201 %

184 % Non-performing assets1 to total assets

0.42 %

0.37 %

0.47 %

0.44 %

0.47 % Non-performing assets1 to total loans and OREO

0.64 %

0.56 %

0.71 %

0.66 %

0.73 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.02 %

0.00 %

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.01 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)

276

-

413

332

168











































Capital Ratios 2









































CET1 Ratio

6.58 %

6.49 %

6.16 %

5.78 %

5.45 % CET1 Capital

125,316

119,580

113,663

104,612

97,743 Tier 1 Ratio

17.25 %

17.52 %

17.19 %

17.03 %

16.79 % Tier 1 Capital

328,652

322,916

317,004

307,948

301,092 Total Capital Ratio

19.29 %

19.58 %

19.25 %

19.11 %

18.87 % Total Capital

367,498

360,996

355,088

345,588

338,546 Risk Weighted Assets

1,905,373

1,843,587

1,844,314

1,808,758

1,793,756 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

12.39 %

12.17 %

12.15 %

11.92 %

11.85 % Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio

2,653,494

2,653,106

2,609,072

2,584,564

2,541,872





1. The restructured loan balance above includes performing and non-performing loans. The non-performing assets includes Nonaccrual loans, +90days still accruing, and OREO. The asset quality ratios are calculated using the non-performing asset balance in the above schedule which excludes restructured loans. 2. Since the Company has total consolidated assets of less than $3 billion, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements. This information has been prepared for informational purposes and if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023



















Book value per common share - GAAP $ 34.48

$ 34.03

$ 32.48

$ 31.44

$ 30.71 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 187,727

183,757

175,347

169,592

165,826 Adjustment for Intangibles 77,851

78,256

78,661

79,067

79,472 Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP 109,876

109,095

96,686

90,525

86,354 Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP $ 20.18

$ 19.54

$ 17.91

$ 16.78

$ 15.99

