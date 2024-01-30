BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings of $6.5 Million and $28.2 Million, respectively

COLUMBUS, Miss., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), reported net income of $6.5 million, or $1.20 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $8.4 million, or $1.55 per share, for the third quarter of 2023, and compared to net income of $7.0 million, or $1.31 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company also reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 of $28.2 million, or $5.23 per share, compared to net income of $23.0 million, or $4.30 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Net income totaled $6.5 million, or $1.20 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $7.0 million, or $1.31 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Net interest income totaled $21.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $21.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Total assets increased 11% to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2023 from $2.5 billion at December 31, 2022.
  • Total gross loans increased 20% to $1.8 billion at December 31, 2023 from $1.5 billion at December 31, 2022.
  • Total deposits increased 11% to $2.3 billion at December 31, 2023 from $2.1 billion at December 31, 2022.
  • Available liquidity sources totaled approximately $950.3 million as of December 31, 2023 through (i) available advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, (ii) the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis ("FRB") Discount Window and (iii) access to funding through several relationships with correspondent banks.
  • Total off-balance sheet liquidity through the IntraFi Insured Cash Sweep program totaled approximately $65.6 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Bank received two grant awards under the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Bank Enterprise Award Program in an aggregate amount of $437 thousand.
  • Credit quality remains strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.37% as of December 31, 2023 compared to 0.47% for the third quarter of 2023, and compared to 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • On December 8, 2023, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.90 per share to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "We are pleased with our solid performance in the fourth quarter of 2023, particularly in light of the challenging environment in the banking industry that we experienced throughout the year. Our credit quality remains strong, access to liquidity remains very favorable, and our net interest margin compression is stabilizing. We are also extremely grateful for the hard work of all of our employees throughout 2023 to advance a number of our strategic objectives, including navigating the challenges of, and successfully completing, two core data processing conversions related to recent acquisitions as well as the conversion of the Bank's entire core data processing system during the year. While we continue to closely monitor the economic uncertainty in the U.S. and our market areas, we look forward to building upon our success in 2024."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $2.7 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $2.7 billion at September 30, 2023 and $2.5 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase 11% from prior year period. The increase in total assets since December 31, 2022 was primarily due to organic loan and deposit growth during the period, as well as our acquisition of Mechanics Banc Holding Company and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi, effective on January 1, 2023. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for credit losses, as of December 31, 2023 totaled $1.8 billion, compared to $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2023, and $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 20% from prior year period.

Total deposits as of December 31, 2023 were $2.3 billion, compared to $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2023 and $2.1 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 11% from the prior year period. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $545.0 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $586.3 million as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of 7%, and compared to $525.0 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 4%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 24% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023. While the Bank has seen a decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits since the beginning of 2023, the average balance of non-interest-bearing deposits has been steady over the past 90 days. The Bank had no brokered deposits as of December 31, 2023. The Company's consolidated cost of funds as of December 31, 2023 was 1.64%, compared to 1.40% as of September 30, 2023 and 0.25% as of December 31, 2022.  The increase in the Company's consolidated cost of funds during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior periods was primarily due to the continued rise in market interest rates for deposits across the Bank's market areas and increased competition from bank and non-bank alternatives. Bank-only cost of funds as of December 31, 2023 was 1.52%, compared to 1.35% as of September 30, 2023 and 0.13% as of December 31, 2022.

The ratio of loans to deposits was 79.2% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 77.8% as of September 30, 2023 and 73.2% as of December 31, 2022.

Net interest income was $21.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $21.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $21.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 1% from the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.50% in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease from 3.55% in the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease from 4.24% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Yield on earning assets was 5.06% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 4.90% during the third quarter of 2023 and 4.50% during the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 16 basis points and an increase of 4 basis points, respectively.

Noninterest income was $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $10.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 39%, and compared to $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 36%. The decrease since the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the Bank receiving a grant award of $6.2 million under the CDFI Equitable Recovery Program in the third quarter of 2023. Mortgage banking revenue was $564 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $240 thousand from $804 thousand in the third quarter of 2023, or a decrease of 29%, and an increase of $92 thousand from $472 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022, or an increase of 19%. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Bank retained $1.15 million of the $22.2 million in secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $20.2 million secondary market loans originated during the fourth quarter of 2022, of which $2.6 million were retained to hold in-house.

Noninterest expense was $19.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $20.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $17.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 4% and an increase of 11%, respectively. While non-interest expense has increased since the prior year period, a portion is attributable to one-time expenses related to the Bank's recently-completed conversion of its core data processing system from Jack Henry CIF 20/20 to Jack Henry SilverLake, recent acquisitions and core conversions related to such acquisitions. Total year to date one-time expenses related to core conversion were $892 thousand. Acquisition-related expenses year to date were $599 thousand.

As of December 31, 2023, tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) was $19.54. According to OTCQX, there were 412 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the fourth quarter of 2023 for a total of 73,234 shares and for a total price of $2,110,983. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on December 31, 2023 was $33.25 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $172.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $400 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a provision of $875 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 and a provision of $450 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company continues to closely monitor the continued economic uncertainty, especially in the commercial real estate market. 

The Company recorded no net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net loan charge-offs of $413 thousand in the third quarter of 2023 and $464 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-performing assets, excluding restructured loans, to total assets were 0.37% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 0.47% for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 0%, compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.02% for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.03% for the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.  

As of December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses equaled $24.1 million, compared to $23.7 million as of September 30, 2023 and $14.1 million as of December 31, 2022.  Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.33% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.33% at September 30, 2023 and 0.94% at December 31, 2022.  Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 237% at December 31, 2023, compared to 185% at September 30, 2023 and 116% at December 30, 2022. 

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the recent events in the banking industry and the continued economic uncertainty due to the elevated interest rate environment and persistent high inflation levels in the United States and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Liquidity and Capital Position

Liquidity – We have a limited reliance on wholesale funding and currently have no brokered deposits. We currently have the capacity to borrow up to approximately $875.3 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, $14.9 million from the FRB Discount Window and an estimated additional $60.0 million in funding through several relationships with correspondent banks. We have not applied for the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") of the FRB, but management continues to consider establishing an account with the FRB under the BTFP to further expand and diversify our funding capacity.

Capital Requirements and the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework – Pursuant to federal regulations, banks and bank holding companies must maintain capital levels commensurate with the level of risk to which they are exposed, including the volume and severity of problem loans. Federal banking regulations implementing the international regulatory capital framework, referred to as the "Basel III Rules," apply to both depository institutions and (subject to certain exceptions not applicable to the Company) their holding companies. The Basel III Rules also establish a "capital conservation buffer" of 2.5% above the regulatory minimum risk-based capital requirements. The Basel III minimum capital ratios with the full capital conservation buffer are summarized in the table below.

Basel III
Minimum for
Capital
Adequacy Purposes

Basel III
Additional
Capital
Conservation
Buffer

Basel III Ratio
with Capital
Conservation
Buffer

Total Risk-Based Capital (total capital to risk weighted assets)

8.00 %

2.50 %

10.50 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (tier 1 to risk weighted assets)

6.00 %

2.50 %

8.50 %

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (tier 1 to average assets)(1)

4.00 %

N/A

4.00 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (CET1 to risk weighted assets)

4.50 %

2.50 %

7.00 %

(1)  The capital conservation buffer is not applicable to Tier 1 Leverage Ratio.

On September 17, 2019, the federal banking agencies jointly finalized a rule intended to simplify the Basel III regulatory capital requirements described above for qualifying community banking organizations that opt into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework, as required by Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. The final rule became effective on January 1, 2020, and the CBLR framework became available for banks to use beginning with their March 31, 2020 Call Reports. Under the final rule, if a qualifying community banking organization opts into the CBLR framework and meets all requirements under the framework, it will be considered to have met the "well-capitalized" regulatory capital ratio requirements under the "prompt corrective action" regulations promulgated by the federal banking agencies and will not be required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules. In order to qualify for the CBLR framework, a community banking organization must have a tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0%, less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, and limited amounts of off-balance-sheet exposures and trading assets and liabilities.

The Company and the Bank are qualifying community banking organizations and, on June 15, 2022, the Company and the Bank elected to opt into the CBLR framework. However, the Company currently operates under the Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") and, therefore, is not currently subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital reporting requirements. Accordingly, the Company's election to opt into the CBLR framework will commence for the first reporting period for which the Company no longer operates under the Federal Reserve's Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement, at which time the Company will become subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements. 

By electing to opt into the CBLR framework, the Company and the Bank are not required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules described above. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank's bank-only CBLR amounted to 10.60%. While the Company is currently not subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements, as discussed above, the Company's consolidated CBLR would have amounted to 12.17% as of December 31, 2023. These levels exceeded the 9.0% minimum CBLR necessary to be deemed "well-capitalized."

Included in shareholders' equity at December 31, 2023 was an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income of $10.5 million related to the unrealized loss in the Company's investment securities portfolio primarily due market interest rates during the period. The composition of the Bank's investment securities portfolio includes $564 million, or 41.8%, classified as available-for-sale, and $328 million, or 58.2%, of the Bank's investment securities portfolio is classified as held to maturity, at December 31, 2023. All investments in our investment securities portfolio are expected to mature at par value.

Our investment securities portfolio made up 20.7% of our total assets at December 31, 2023, compared to 20.9% and 25.5% at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION  

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $2.7 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2023. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Macon, Mississippi, and operates additional branch offices in Coldwater, Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Independence, Jackson, Louin, Madison, Newton, Oxford, Senatobia, Southaven, Starkville, Tupelo, Water Valley, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates four loan production offices in Biloxi and Brookhaven, Mississippi, and in Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.BankFirstfs.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible book value per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)











December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$                     51,829

$           60,454

$           57,503

$           75,655

$         108,080

Interest bearing bank balances

61,264

73,114

5,470

7,795

4,482

Federal funds sold

14,500

18,075

18,927

12,226

12,625

Securities available for sale at fair value

235,970

234,392

276,944

289,075

278,315

Securities held to maturity

328,013

332,799

337,929

343,465

347,995










Loans

1,813,168

1,783,089

1,748,978

1,725,309

1,511,312

Allowance for credit losses

(24,084)

(23,684)

(23,221)

(23,219)

(14,132)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

1,789,084

1,759,405

1,725,757

1,702,090

1,497,180










Premises and equipment

66,217

64,196

64,470

63,511

52,602

Interest receivable

11,286

10,079

11,268

10,938

10,070

Goodwill

66,966

66,966

66,966

66,966

66,966

Other intangible assets

11,290

11,695

12,101

12,506

8,393

Other

91,350

84,099

82,857

82,842

71,624










Total assets

$                2,727,769

$      2,715,274

$      2,660,192

$      2,667,069

$      2,458,332










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Liabilities








Noninterest bearing deposits

$                   545,024

$         586,301

$         592,658

$         618,203

$         524,951

Interest bearing deposits

1,744,111

1,697,616

1,643,538

1,633,763

1,536,279

Total deposits

2,289,135

2,283,917

2,236,196

2,251,966

2,061,230










Federal funds purchased

-

-

3,325

-

3,475

Notes payable

7,405

7,943

8,479

9,016

9,555

Subordinated debt

29,635

29,619

29,593

29,669

26,235

Interest payable

6,086

4,418

2,678

1,348

825

Other 

23,071

25,350

21,649

20,564

19,677

Total liabilities

2,355,332

2,351,247

2,301,920

2,312,563

2,120,997










Stockholders' Equity








Preferred stock

188,680

188,680

188,680

188,680

175,000

Common stock

1,620

1,620

1,619

1,619

1,606

Additional paid-in capital

62,065

61,779

61,496

61,251

61,164

Retained earnings

130,557

128,925

120,564

114,345

113,633

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(10,485)

(16,977)

(14,087)

(11,389)

(14,068)

Total stockholders' equity

372,437

364,027

358,272

354,506

337,335










Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                2,727,769

$      2,715,274

$      2,660,192

$      2,667,069

$      2,458,332










Common shares outstanding

5,399,972

5,399,367

5,394,603

5,395,780

5,353,906

Book value per common share

$                       34.03

$             32.48

$             31.44

$             30.73

$             30.32

Tangible book value per common share

$                       19.54

$             17.91

$             16.78

$             16.00

$             16.25










Securities held to maturity (fair value)

$            279,116,752

$         264,860

$         288,687

$         293,556

$         290,381

BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)









For Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

December

September

December

December

2023

2023

2023

2022

Interest Income






Interest and fees on loans

$           26,161

$           25,027

$                 97,754

$             61,970

Taxable securities

3,483

3,583

14,525

10,284

Tax-exempt securities

530

533

2,187

2,559

Federal funds sold 

202

333

921

202

Interest bearing bank balances

841

354

1,681

42

Total interest income

31,217

29,830

117,068

75,057








Interest Expense






Deposits

9,036

7,250

24,840

4,005

Short-term borrowings

-

42

141

115

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

336

358

-

Other borrowings

582

590

2,264

2,012

Total interest expense

9,618

8,218

27,603

6,132








Net Interest Income

21,599

21,612

89,465

68,925








Provision for Credit Losses

400

875

2,025

1,050








Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

21,199

20,737

87,440

67,875








Noninterest Income






Service charges on deposit accounts

2,477

2,298

9,549

8,601

Mortgage income

542

683

2,516

2,423

Interchange income

1,355

1,263

5,634

4,342

Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

112

(1,471)

(1,291)

(252)

Other

1,636

7,329

11,229

4,778

Total noninterest income

6,122

10,102

27,637

19,892








Noninterest Expense






Salaries and employee benefits

10,065

10,267

41,956

31,709

Net occupancy expenses

1,275

1,351

5,197

3,564

Equipment and data processing expenses

1,861

1,836

7,501

5,890

Other

5,966

6,584

24,364

17,862

Total noninterest expense

19,167

20,038

79,018

59,025








Income Before Income Taxes

8,154

10,801

36,059

28,742








Provision for Income Taxes

1,662

2,440

7,858

5,787








Net Income

$             6,492

$             8,361

$                 28,201

$             22,955
















Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$               1.20

$               1.55

$                     5.23

$                 4.30

BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)











Quarter Ended

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Interest Income








Interest and fees on loans

$           26,161

$           25,027

$           23,988

$           22,578

$           18,233

Taxable securities

3,483

3,583

3,736

3,723

3,501

Tax-exempt securities

530

533

527

597

849

Federal funds sold 

202

333

323

63

66

Interest bearing bank balances

841

354

337

149

11

Total interest income

31,217

29,830

28,911

27,110

22,660










Interest Expense








Deposits

9,036

7,250

5,219

3,335

719

Short-term borrowings

-

42

78

21

100

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

336

22

-

-

Other borrowings

582

590

554

538

484

Total interest expense

9,618

8,218

5,873

3,894

1,303










Net Interest Income

21,599

21,612

23,038

23,216

21,357










Provision for Loan Losses

400

875

375

375

450










Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

21,199

20,737

22,663

22,841

20,907










Noninterest Income








Service charges on deposit accounts

2,477

2,298

2,137

2,637

2,586

Mortgage income

542

683

739

552

413

Interchange income

1,355

1,263

1,681

1,335

1,069

Net realized gain (loss)  on available-for-sale securities

112

(1,471)

(14)

82

(222)

Other

1,636

7,329

1,223

1,041

640

Total noninterest income

6,122

10,102

5,766

5,647

4,486










Noninterest Expense








Salaries and employee benefits

10,065

10,267

10,870

10,751

9,529

Net occupancy expenses

1,275

1,351

1,299

1,272

1,003

Equipment and data processing expenses

1,861

1,836

1,814

1,990

1,627

Other

5,966

6,584

6,457

5,357

5,145

Total noninterest expense

19,167

20,038

20,443

19,370

17,304










Income Before Income Taxes

8,154

10,801

7,986

9,118

8,089










Provision for Income Taxes

1,662

2,440

1,766

1,990

1,057










Net Income

$             6,492

$             8,361

$             6,220

$             7,128

$             7,032




















Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$               1.20

$               1.55

$               1.15

$               1.33

$               1.31










BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Selected Other Financial Information
(In Thousands)



































December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

Asset Quality 

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022











Nonaccrual Loans

9,615

12,716

10,995

11,764

11,359

Restructured Loans

5,303

8,209

4,654

4,675

4,703

OREO

1

1

518

878

875

90+ still accruing

520

107

53

7

-

Non-performing Assets (excluding restructured)1

10,139

12,824

11,566

12,649

12,233

Allowance for credit loss to total loans

1.33 %

1.33 %

1.33 %

1.35 %

0.94 %

Allowance for credit loss to non-performing assets1

237 %

185 %

201 %

184 %

116 %

Non-performing assets1 to total assets

0.37 %

0.47 %

0.44 %

0.47 %

0.50 %

Non-performing assets1 to total loans and OREO

0.56 %

0.71 %

0.66 %

0.73 %

0.81 %

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.00 %

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.01 %

0.03 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

-

413

332

168

464






















Capital Ratios 2




















CET1 Ratio

6.49 %

6.16 %

5.78 %

5.45 %

6.38 %

CET1 Capital

119,580

113,663

104,612

97,743

103,530

Tier 1 Ratio

17.52 %

17.19 %

17.03 %

16.79 %

17.87 %

Tier 1 Capital

322,916

317,004

307,948

301,092

289,871

Total Capital Ratio

19.58 %

19.25 %

19.11 %

18.87 %

19.66 %

Total Capital

360,996

355,088

345,588

338,546

318,872

Risk Weighted Assets

1,843,587

1,844,314

1,808,758

1,793,756

1,622,184

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

12.17 %

12.15 %

11.92 %

11.85 %

12.16 %

Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio

2,653,106

2,609,072

2,584,564

2,541,872

2,383,305











1. The restructured loan balance above includes performing and non-performing loans.  The non-performing assets includes Nonaccrual loans,

    +90days still accruing, and OREO.  The asset quality ratios are calculated using the non-performing asset balance in the above schedule which 

    excludes restructured loans.









2. Since the Company has total consolidated assets of  less than $3 billion, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements.

This information has been prepared for informational purposes and if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.












BankFirst Capital Corporation
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)











December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022










Book value per common share - GAAP

$              34.03

$              32.48

$              31.44

$              30.73

$              30.32

Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP

183,757

175,347

169,592

165,826

162,335

Adjustment for Intangibles

74,662

78,661

79,067

79,472

75,359

Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP

109,095

96,686

90,525

86,354

86,976

Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP

$              19.54

$              17.91

$              16.78

$              16.00

$              16.25

SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation

