BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings of $6.5 Million and $28.2 Million, respectively

COLUMBUS, Miss., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), reported net income of $6.5 million, or $1.20 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $8.4 million, or $1.55 per share, for the third quarter of 2023, and compared to net income of $7.0 million, or $1.31 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company also reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 of $28.2 million, or $5.23 per share, compared to net income of $23.0 million, or $4.30 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net income totaled $6.5 million , or $1.20 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $7.0 million , or $1.31 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

, or per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to , or per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest income totaled $21.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $21.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total assets increased 11% to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2023 from $2.5 billion at December 31, 2022 .

at from at . Total gross loans increased 20% to $1.8 billion at December 31, 2023 from $1.5 billion at December 31, 2022 .

at from at . Total deposits increased 11% to $2.3 billion at December 31, 2023 from $2.1 billion at December 31, 2022 .

at from at . Available liquidity sources totaled approximately $950.3 million as of December 31, 2023 through (i) available advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas , (ii) the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis ("FRB") Discount Window and (iii) access to funding through several relationships with correspondent banks.

as of through (i) available advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of , (ii) the Federal Reserve Bank of ("FRB") Discount Window and (iii) access to funding through several relationships with correspondent banks. Total off-balance sheet liquidity through the IntraFi Insured Cash Sweep program totaled approximately $65.6 million as of December 31, 2023 .

as of . During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Bank received two grant awards under the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Bank Enterprise Award Program in an aggregate amount of $437 thousand .

. Credit quality remains strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.37% as of December 31, 2023 compared to 0.47% for the third quarter of 2023, and compared to 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

compared to 0.47% for the third quarter of 2023, and compared to 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2022. On December 8, 2023 , the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.90 per share to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023 .

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "We are pleased with our solid performance in the fourth quarter of 2023, particularly in light of the challenging environment in the banking industry that we experienced throughout the year. Our credit quality remains strong, access to liquidity remains very favorable, and our net interest margin compression is stabilizing. We are also extremely grateful for the hard work of all of our employees throughout 2023 to advance a number of our strategic objectives, including navigating the challenges of, and successfully completing, two core data processing conversions related to recent acquisitions as well as the conversion of the Bank's entire core data processing system during the year. While we continue to closely monitor the economic uncertainty in the U.S. and our market areas, we look forward to building upon our success in 2024."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $2.7 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $2.7 billion at September 30, 2023 and $2.5 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase 11% from prior year period. The increase in total assets since December 31, 2022 was primarily due to organic loan and deposit growth during the period, as well as our acquisition of Mechanics Banc Holding Company and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi, effective on January 1, 2023. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for credit losses, as of December 31, 2023 totaled $1.8 billion, compared to $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2023, and $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 20% from prior year period.

Total deposits as of December 31, 2023 were $2.3 billion, compared to $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2023 and $2.1 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 11% from the prior year period. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $545.0 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $586.3 million as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of 7%, and compared to $525.0 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 4%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 24% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023. While the Bank has seen a decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits since the beginning of 2023, the average balance of non-interest-bearing deposits has been steady over the past 90 days. The Bank had no brokered deposits as of December 31, 2023. The Company's consolidated cost of funds as of December 31, 2023 was 1.64%, compared to 1.40% as of September 30, 2023 and 0.25% as of December 31, 2022. The increase in the Company's consolidated cost of funds during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior periods was primarily due to the continued rise in market interest rates for deposits across the Bank's market areas and increased competition from bank and non-bank alternatives. Bank-only cost of funds as of December 31, 2023 was 1.52%, compared to 1.35% as of September 30, 2023 and 0.13% as of December 31, 2022.

The ratio of loans to deposits was 79.2% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 77.8% as of September 30, 2023 and 73.2% as of December 31, 2022.

Net interest income was $21.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $21.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $21.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 1% from the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.50% in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease from 3.55% in the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease from 4.24% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Yield on earning assets was 5.06% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 4.90% during the third quarter of 2023 and 4.50% during the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 16 basis points and an increase of 4 basis points, respectively.

Noninterest income was $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $10.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 39%, and compared to $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 36%. The decrease since the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the Bank receiving a grant award of $6.2 million under the CDFI Equitable Recovery Program in the third quarter of 2023. Mortgage banking revenue was $564 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $240 thousand from $804 thousand in the third quarter of 2023, or a decrease of 29%, and an increase of $92 thousand from $472 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022, or an increase of 19%. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Bank retained $1.15 million of the $22.2 million in secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $20.2 million secondary market loans originated during the fourth quarter of 2022, of which $2.6 million were retained to hold in-house.

Noninterest expense was $19.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $20.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $17.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 4% and an increase of 11%, respectively. While non-interest expense has increased since the prior year period, a portion is attributable to one-time expenses related to the Bank's recently-completed conversion of its core data processing system from Jack Henry CIF 20/20 to Jack Henry SilverLake, recent acquisitions and core conversions related to such acquisitions. Total year to date one-time expenses related to core conversion were $892 thousand. Acquisition-related expenses year to date were $599 thousand.

As of December 31, 2023, tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) was $19.54. According to OTCQX, there were 412 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the fourth quarter of 2023 for a total of 73,234 shares and for a total price of $2,110,983. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on December 31, 2023 was $33.25 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $172.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $400 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a provision of $875 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 and a provision of $450 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company continues to closely monitor the continued economic uncertainty, especially in the commercial real estate market.

The Company recorded no net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net loan charge-offs of $413 thousand in the third quarter of 2023 and $464 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-performing assets, excluding restructured loans, to total assets were 0.37% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 0.47% for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 0%, compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.02% for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.03% for the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.

As of December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses equaled $24.1 million, compared to $23.7 million as of September 30, 2023 and $14.1 million as of December 31, 2022. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.33% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.33% at September 30, 2023 and 0.94% at December 31, 2022. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 237% at December 31, 2023, compared to 185% at September 30, 2023 and 116% at December 30, 2022.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the recent events in the banking industry and the continued economic uncertainty due to the elevated interest rate environment and persistent high inflation levels in the United States and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Liquidity and Capital Position

Liquidity – We have a limited reliance on wholesale funding and currently have no brokered deposits. We currently have the capacity to borrow up to approximately $875.3 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, $14.9 million from the FRB Discount Window and an estimated additional $60.0 million in funding through several relationships with correspondent banks. We have not applied for the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") of the FRB, but management continues to consider establishing an account with the FRB under the BTFP to further expand and diversify our funding capacity.

Capital Requirements and the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework – Pursuant to federal regulations, banks and bank holding companies must maintain capital levels commensurate with the level of risk to which they are exposed, including the volume and severity of problem loans. Federal banking regulations implementing the international regulatory capital framework, referred to as the "Basel III Rules," apply to both depository institutions and (subject to certain exceptions not applicable to the Company) their holding companies. The Basel III Rules also establish a "capital conservation buffer" of 2.5% above the regulatory minimum risk-based capital requirements. The Basel III minimum capital ratios with the full capital conservation buffer are summarized in the table below.





Basel III

Minimum for

Capital

Adequacy Purposes

Basel III

Additional

Capital

Conservation

Buffer

Basel III Ratio

with Capital

Conservation

Buffer Total Risk-Based Capital (total capital to risk weighted assets)

8.00 %

2.50 %

10.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (tier 1 to risk weighted assets)

6.00 %

2.50 %

8.50 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (tier 1 to average assets)(1)

4.00 %

N/A

4.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (CET1 to risk weighted assets)

4.50 %

2.50 %

7.00 %



(1) The capital conservation buffer is not applicable to Tier 1 Leverage Ratio.

On September 17, 2019, the federal banking agencies jointly finalized a rule intended to simplify the Basel III regulatory capital requirements described above for qualifying community banking organizations that opt into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework, as required by Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. The final rule became effective on January 1, 2020, and the CBLR framework became available for banks to use beginning with their March 31, 2020 Call Reports. Under the final rule, if a qualifying community banking organization opts into the CBLR framework and meets all requirements under the framework, it will be considered to have met the "well-capitalized" regulatory capital ratio requirements under the "prompt corrective action" regulations promulgated by the federal banking agencies and will not be required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules. In order to qualify for the CBLR framework, a community banking organization must have a tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0%, less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, and limited amounts of off-balance-sheet exposures and trading assets and liabilities.

The Company and the Bank are qualifying community banking organizations and, on June 15, 2022, the Company and the Bank elected to opt into the CBLR framework. However, the Company currently operates under the Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") and, therefore, is not currently subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital reporting requirements. Accordingly, the Company's election to opt into the CBLR framework will commence for the first reporting period for which the Company no longer operates under the Federal Reserve's Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement, at which time the Company will become subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements.

By electing to opt into the CBLR framework, the Company and the Bank are not required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules described above. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank's bank-only CBLR amounted to 10.60%. While the Company is currently not subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements, as discussed above, the Company's consolidated CBLR would have amounted to 12.17% as of December 31, 2023. These levels exceeded the 9.0% minimum CBLR necessary to be deemed "well-capitalized."

Included in shareholders' equity at December 31, 2023 was an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income of $10.5 million related to the unrealized loss in the Company's investment securities portfolio primarily due market interest rates during the period. The composition of the Bank's investment securities portfolio includes $564 million, or 41.8%, classified as available-for-sale, and $328 million, or 58.2%, of the Bank's investment securities portfolio is classified as held to maturity, at December 31, 2023. All investments in our investment securities portfolio are expected to mature at par value.

Our investment securities portfolio made up 20.7% of our total assets at December 31, 2023, compared to 20.9% and 25.5% at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $2.7 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2023. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Macon, Mississippi, and operates additional branch offices in Coldwater, Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Independence, Jackson, Louin, Madison, Newton, Oxford, Senatobia, Southaven, Starkville, Tupelo, Water Valley, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates four loan production offices in Biloxi and Brookhaven, Mississippi, and in Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.BankFirstfs.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible book value per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: the impact on us or our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from recent bank failures and any continuation of the recent uncertainty in the banking industry, including the associated impact to the Company and other financial institutions of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response thereto; increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior; fluctuations in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; the persistence of the inflationary environment in the United States and our market areas; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; effects of declines in housing prices in the United States and our market areas; increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; declines in commercial real estate prices; uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events; regulatory considerations; our ability to recognize the expected benefits and synergies of our completed acquisitions; the maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; changes in tax laws; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential increased regulatory requirements and costs related to the transition and physical impacts of climate change; and current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

AVAILABLE INFORMATION

The Company maintains an Internet web site at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases. In addition, the OTC Markets Group maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding the Company (at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BFCC/overview).

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.BankFirstfs.com and, more specifically, under the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under the OTC Markets Group OTCQX Rules for U.S. Banks. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, OTC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Member FDIC

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 51,829

$ 60,454

$ 57,503

$ 75,655

$ 108,080 Interest bearing bank balances 61,264

73,114

5,470

7,795

4,482 Federal funds sold 14,500

18,075

18,927

12,226

12,625 Securities available for sale at fair value 235,970

234,392

276,944

289,075

278,315 Securities held to maturity 328,013

332,799

337,929

343,465

347,995



















Loans 1,813,168

1,783,089

1,748,978

1,725,309

1,511,312 Allowance for credit losses (24,084)

(23,684)

(23,221)

(23,219)

(14,132) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,789,084

1,759,405

1,725,757

1,702,090

1,497,180



















Premises and equipment 66,217

64,196

64,470

63,511

52,602 Interest receivable 11,286

10,079

11,268

10,938

10,070 Goodwill 66,966

66,966

66,966

66,966

66,966 Other intangible assets 11,290

11,695

12,101

12,506

8,393 Other 91,350

84,099

82,857

82,842

71,624



















Total assets $ 2,727,769

$ 2,715,274

$ 2,660,192

$ 2,667,069

$ 2,458,332



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Noninterest bearing deposits $ 545,024

$ 586,301

$ 592,658

$ 618,203

$ 524,951 Interest bearing deposits 1,744,111

1,697,616

1,643,538

1,633,763

1,536,279 Total deposits 2,289,135

2,283,917

2,236,196

2,251,966

2,061,230



















Federal funds purchased -

-

3,325

-

3,475 Notes payable 7,405

7,943

8,479

9,016

9,555 Subordinated debt 29,635

29,619

29,593

29,669

26,235 Interest payable 6,086

4,418

2,678

1,348

825 Other 23,071

25,350

21,649

20,564

19,677 Total liabilities 2,355,332

2,351,247

2,301,920

2,312,563

2,120,997



















Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock 188,680

188,680

188,680

188,680

175,000 Common stock 1,620

1,620

1,619

1,619

1,606 Additional paid-in capital 62,065

61,779

61,496

61,251

61,164 Retained earnings 130,557

128,925

120,564

114,345

113,633 Accumulated other comprehensive income (10,485)

(16,977)

(14,087)

(11,389)

(14,068) Total stockholders' equity 372,437

364,027

358,272

354,506

337,335



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,727,769

$ 2,715,274

$ 2,660,192

$ 2,667,069

$ 2,458,332



















Common shares outstanding 5,399,972

5,399,367

5,394,603

5,395,780

5,353,906 Book value per common share $ 34.03

$ 32.48

$ 31.44

$ 30.73

$ 30.32 Tangible book value per common share $ 19.54

$ 17.91

$ 16.78

$ 16.00

$ 16.25



















Securities held to maturity (fair value) $ 279,116,752

$ 264,860

$ 288,687

$ 293,556

$ 290,381

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

















For Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

December

September

December

December

2023

2023

2023

2022 Interest Income













Interest and fees on loans $ 26,161

$ 25,027

$ 97,754

$ 61,970 Taxable securities 3,483

3,583

14,525

10,284 Tax-exempt securities 530

533

2,187

2,559 Federal funds sold 202

333

921

202 Interest bearing bank balances 841

354

1,681

42 Total interest income 31,217

29,830

117,068

75,057















Interest Expense













Deposits 9,036

7,250

24,840

4,005 Short-term borrowings -

42

141

115 Federal Home Loan Bank advances -

336

358

- Other borrowings 582

590

2,264

2,012 Total interest expense 9,618

8,218

27,603

6,132















Net Interest Income 21,599

21,612

89,465

68,925















Provision for Credit Losses 400

875

2,025

1,050















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 21,199

20,737

87,440

67,875















Noninterest Income













Service charges on deposit accounts 2,477

2,298

9,549

8,601 Mortgage income 542

683

2,516

2,423 Interchange income 1,355

1,263

5,634

4,342 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 112

(1,471)

(1,291)

(252) Other 1,636

7,329

11,229

4,778 Total noninterest income 6,122

10,102

27,637

19,892















Noninterest Expense













Salaries and employee benefits 10,065

10,267

41,956

31,709 Net occupancy expenses 1,275

1,351

5,197

3,564 Equipment and data processing expenses 1,861

1,836

7,501

5,890 Other 5,966

6,584

24,364

17,862 Total noninterest expense 19,167

20,038

79,018

59,025















Income Before Income Taxes 8,154

10,801

36,059

28,742















Provision for Income Taxes 1,662

2,440

7,858

5,787















Net Income $ 6,492

$ 8,361

$ 28,201

$ 22,955































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.20

$ 1.55

$ 5.23

$ 4.30

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















Quarter Ended

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 26,161

$ 25,027

$ 23,988

$ 22,578

$ 18,233 Taxable securities 3,483

3,583

3,736

3,723

3,501 Tax-exempt securities 530

533

527

597

849 Federal funds sold 202

333

323

63

66 Interest bearing bank balances 841

354

337

149

11 Total interest income 31,217

29,830

28,911

27,110

22,660



















Interest Expense

















Deposits 9,036

7,250

5,219

3,335

719 Short-term borrowings -

42

78

21

100 Federal Home Loan Bank advances -

336

22

-

- Other borrowings 582

590

554

538

484 Total interest expense 9,618

8,218

5,873

3,894

1,303



















Net Interest Income 21,599

21,612

23,038

23,216

21,357



















Provision for Loan Losses 400

875

375

375

450



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 21,199

20,737

22,663

22,841

20,907



















Noninterest Income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 2,477

2,298

2,137

2,637

2,586 Mortgage income 542

683

739

552

413 Interchange income 1,355

1,263

1,681

1,335

1,069 Net realized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 112

(1,471)

(14)

82

(222) Other 1,636

7,329

1,223

1,041

640 Total noninterest income 6,122

10,102

5,766

5,647

4,486



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 10,065

10,267

10,870

10,751

9,529 Net occupancy expenses 1,275

1,351

1,299

1,272

1,003 Equipment and data processing expenses 1,861

1,836

1,814

1,990

1,627 Other 5,966

6,584

6,457

5,357

5,145 Total noninterest expense 19,167

20,038

20,443

19,370

17,304



















Income Before Income Taxes 8,154

10,801

7,986

9,118

8,089



















Provision for Income Taxes 1,662

2,440

1,766

1,990

1,057



















Net Income $ 6,492

$ 8,361

$ 6,220

$ 7,128

$ 7,032







































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.20

$ 1.55

$ 1.15

$ 1.33

$ 1.31





















BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Selected Other Financial Information

(In Thousands)





































































December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31 Asset Quality

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022





















Nonaccrual Loans

9,615

12,716

10,995

11,764

11,359 Restructured Loans

5,303

8,209

4,654

4,675

4,703 OREO

1

1

518

878

875 90+ still accruing

520

107

53

7

- Non-performing Assets (excluding restructured)1

10,139

12,824

11,566

12,649

12,233 Allowance for credit loss to total loans

1.33 %

1.33 %

1.33 %

1.35 %

0.94 % Allowance for credit loss to non-performing assets1

237 %

185 %

201 %

184 %

116 % Non-performing assets1 to total assets

0.37 %

0.47 %

0.44 %

0.47 %

0.50 % Non-performing assets1 to total loans and OREO

0.56 %

0.71 %

0.66 %

0.73 %

0.81 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.00 %

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.01 %

0.03 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)

-

413

332

168

464











































Capital Ratios 2









































CET1 Ratio

6.49 %

6.16 %

5.78 %

5.45 %

6.38 % CET1 Capital

119,580

113,663

104,612

97,743

103,530 Tier 1 Ratio

17.52 %

17.19 %

17.03 %

16.79 %

17.87 % Tier 1 Capital

322,916

317,004

307,948

301,092

289,871 Total Capital Ratio

19.58 %

19.25 %

19.11 %

18.87 %

19.66 % Total Capital

360,996

355,088

345,588

338,546

318,872 Risk Weighted Assets

1,843,587

1,844,314

1,808,758

1,793,756

1,622,184 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

12.17 %

12.15 %

11.92 %

11.85 %

12.16 % Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio

2,653,106

2,609,072

2,584,564

2,541,872

2,383,305





















1. The restructured loan balance above includes performing and non-performing loans. The non-performing assets includes Nonaccrual loans,

+90days still accruing, and OREO. The asset quality ratios are calculated using the non-performing asset balance in the above schedule which excludes restructured loans.



















2. Since the Company has total consolidated assets of less than $3 billion, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements.



This information has been prepared for informational purposes and if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.



























BankFirst Capital Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022



















Book value per common share - GAAP $ 34.03

$ 32.48

$ 31.44

$ 30.73

$ 30.32 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 183,757

175,347

169,592

165,826

162,335 Adjustment for Intangibles 74,662

78,661

79,067

79,472

75,359 Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP 109,095

96,686

90,525

86,354

86,976 Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP $ 19.54

$ 17.91

$ 16.78

$ 16.00

$ 16.25

SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation