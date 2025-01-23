BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Earnings of $7.7 Million and $25.6 Million, respectively

COLUMBUS, Miss., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), reported net income of $7.7 million, or $1.21 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $6.4 million, or $0.97 per share, for the third quarter of 2024, and compared to net income of $6.5 million, or $1.20 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company also reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 of $25.6 million, or $4.20 per share, compared to net income of $28.2 million, or $5.23 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Net income totaled $7.7 million , or $1.21 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $6.5 million , or $1.20 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Recent Developments

As previously reported, on May 15, 2024 , the Company's Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to $10.0 million of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from time to time in open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions (the "Stock Repurchase Program"). The Stock Repurchase Program will expire on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 , subject to the earlier termination or extension by the Company's Board of Directors, in its sole discretion and without prior notice, or until such time that the funds designated for the Stock Repurchase Program are depleted. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 2,000 shares under the Stock Repurchase Program for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $79 thousand . Since May of 2024 the Company has repurchased a total of 13,909 shares under the Stock Repurchase Program for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $465 thousand .





CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "Overall, our fourth quarter 2024 results were solid and we believe the Bank is in a very favorable position heading into 2025. We successfully executed our strategy of sustainable growth of both loans and deposits during the fourth quarter, and we continued to see our consolidated cost of funds decline and our loan yield increase consistent with prior quarters. Furthermore, our credit quality remains stable as our non-performing assets and our annualized rate of net charge-offs to average loans remain low. We look forward to continuing to build upon our successes in 2025 and are excited by the many opportunities that lie ahead."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $2.8 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $2.8 billion at September 30, 2024 and $2.7 billion at December 31, 2023. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for credit losses, as of December 31, 2024 totaled $1.8 billion, compared to $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2024 and $1.8 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Total deposits as of December 31, 2024 were $2.4 billion, compared to $2.4 billion at September 30, 2024 and $2.3 billion at December 31, 2023. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $538.7 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $529.5 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 2%, and $545.0 million as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of 1%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 23% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024.

The Company's consolidated cost of funds was 1.99% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.04% for the third quarter of 2024 and 1.64% for the fourth quarter 2023. Bank-only cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.94% compared to 2.02% for the third quarter of 2024 and 1.52% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in the Company's consolidated cost of funds during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the continued decrease of market interest rates for deposits across the Bank's market areas.

The ratio of loans to deposits was 78.7% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 78.0% as of September 30, 2024 and 79.2% as of December 31, 2023.

Net interest income was $22.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $21.2 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $21.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 3.59% in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase from 3.44% in the third quarter of 2024 and an increase from 3.50% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Yield on interest-earning assets was 5.51% during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 5.41% during the third quarter of 2024 and 5.06% during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income was $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $7.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 4%, and compared to $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 27%. Mortgage banking revenue during the fourth quarter of 2024 was $792 thousand, a decrease of $26 thousand, or 3%, from $818 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, and an increase of $250 thousand, or 46%, from $564 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank retained $8.5 million of the $34.8 million in secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $29.3 million secondary market loans originated during the third quarter of 2024, of which $2.0 million were retained to hold-in house, and compared to $22.2 million secondary market loans originated during the fourth quarter of 2023, of which $1.15 million were retained to hold in-house.

Noninterest expense was $19.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $20.0 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $19.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) was $23.66. According to OTCQX, there were 215 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the fourth quarter of 2024 for a total of 59,639 shares and for an aggregate price of approximately $2.4 million. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on December 31, 2024 was $40.50 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $219.9 million as of December 31, 2024.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a provision of $525 thousand for the third quarter of 2024 and a provision of $400 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company continues to closely monitor the continued economic uncertainty, especially in the commercial real estate market, as discussed below.

The Company recorded $698 thousand of net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $944 thousand in the third quarter of 2024 and $413 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-performing assets, excluding restructured loans, to total assets were 0.61% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.47% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.37% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 0.04% compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.05% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.00% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses equaled $23.5 million, compared to $23.3 million as of September 30, 2024, and $24.1 million as of December 31, 2023. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.27% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.27% at September 30, 2024, and 1.33% at December 31, 2023. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 137% at December 31, 2024, compared to 176% at September 30, 2024 and 237% at December 31, 2023.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the economic uncertainty caused by, among other factors, the prolonged elevated interest rate environment and the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Liquidity and Capital Position

Liquidity – We have a limited reliance on wholesale funding and currently have no brokered deposits. We currently have the capacity to borrow up to approximately $905.1 million from the FHLB, $14.1 million from the FRB discount window and an estimated additional $60.0 million in funding through several relationships with correspondent banks.

Capital Requirements and the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework – Pursuant to federal regulations, bank holding companies and banks, like the Company and the Bank, must maintain capital levels commensurate with the level of risk to which they are exposed, including the volume and severity of problem loans. Federal banking regulations implementing the international regulatory capital framework, referred to as the "Basel III Rules," apply to both depository institutions and (subject to certain exceptions not applicable to the Company) their holding companies. The Basel III Rules also establish a "capital conservation buffer" of 2.5% above the regulatory minimum risk-based capital requirements. The Basel III minimum capital ratios with the full capital conservation buffer are summarized in the table below.





Basel III

Minimum for

Capital

Adequacy

Purposes

Basel III

Additional

Capital

Conservation

Buffer

Basel III Ratio

with Capital

Conservation

Buffer Total Risk-Based Capital (total capital to risk weighted assets)

8.00 %

2.50 %

10.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (tier 1 to risk weighted assets)

6.00 %

2.50 %

8.50 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (tier 1 to average assets)(1)

4.00 %

N/A

4.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (CET1 to risk weighted assets)

4.50 %

2.50 %

7.00 %

____________________ (1) The capital conservation buffer is not applicable to Tier 1 Leverage Ratio.





On September 17, 2019, the federal banking agencies jointly finalized a rule intended to simplify the Basel III regulatory capital requirements described above for qualifying community banking organizations that opt into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework, as required by Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. The final rule became effective on January 1, 2020, and the CBLR framework became available for banks to use beginning with their March 31, 2020 Call Reports. Under the final rule, if a qualifying community banking organization opts into the CBLR framework and meets all requirements under the framework, it will be considered to have met the "well-capitalized" regulatory capital ratio requirements under the "prompt corrective action" regulations promulgated by the federal banking agencies and will not be required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules. In order to qualify for the CBLR framework, a community banking organization must have a tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0%, less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, and limited amounts of off-balance-sheet exposures and trading assets and liabilities.

The Company and the Bank are qualifying community banking organizations and, on June 15, 2022, the Company and the Bank elected to opt into the CBLR framework. However, the Company currently operates under the Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") and, therefore, is not currently subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital reporting requirements. Accordingly, the Company's election to opt into the CBLR framework will commence for the first reporting period for which the Company no longer operates under the Federal Reserve's Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement, at which time the Company will become subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements.

By electing to opt into the CBLR framework, the Company and the Bank are not required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules described above. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank's bank-only CBLR amounted to 10.58%. While the Company is currently not subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements, as discussed above, the Company's consolidated CBLR would have amounted to 12.56% as of December 31, 2024. These levels exceeded the 9.0% minimum CBLR necessary to be deemed "well-capitalized."

Included in shareholders' equity at December 31, 2024 was an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income of $11.0 million related to the unrealized loss in the Company's investment securities portfolio primarily due to continued elevated market interest rates during the period. At December 31, 2024, the composition of the Bank's investment securities portfolio includes $228 million, or 43%, classified as available-for-sale, and $307 million, or 57%, classified as held to maturity. All investments in our investment securities portfolio are expected to mature at par value.

Our investment securities portfolio made up 19.1% of our total assets at December 31, 2024, compared to 19.5% and 20.7% at September 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $2.8 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2024. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Macon, Mississippi, and operates additional branch offices in Coldwater, Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Independence, Jackson, Louin, Madison, Newton, Oxford, Senatobia, Southaven, Starkville, Tupelo, Water Valley, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates four loan production offices in Biloxi and Brookhaven, Mississippi, and in Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.BankFirstfs.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible book value per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

BankFirst Capital Corporation Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 120,675

$ 105,825

$ 101,285

$ 112,028

$ 51,829 Interest bearing bank balances 68,530

93,784

43,293

64,967

61,264 Federal funds sold 125

50

1,350

200

14,500 Securities available for sale at fair value 227,646

234,474

232,819

234,243

235,473 Securities held to maturity 307,152

311,756

317,293

323,523

328,013



















Loans 1,853,402

1,835,311

1,839,640

1,806,925

1,813,168 Allowance for credit losses (23,527)

(23,301)

(23,720)

(24,332)

(24,084) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,829,875

1,812,010

1,815,920

1,782,593

1,789,084



















Premises and equipment 69,423

68,035

67,224

66,586

66,217 Interest receivable 11,938

11,811

11,891

11,831

11,286 Goodwill 66,966

66,966

66,966

66,966

66,966 Other intangible assets 9,669

10,074

10,480

10,885

11,290 Other 89,320

87,312

89,247

87,911

89,375



















Total assets $ 2,801,319

$ 2,802,097

$ 2,757,768

$ 2,761,733

$ 2,725,297



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Noninterest bearing deposits $ 538,708

$ 529,533

$ 537,515

$ 518,369

$ 545,024 Interest bearing deposits 1,816,976

1,823,231

1,782,710

1,805,512

1,744,111 Total deposits 2,355,684

2,352,764

2,320,225

2,323,881

2,289,135



















Notes payable 5,255

5,793

6,330

6,868

7,405 Subordinated debt 22,137

22,142

22,146

29,651

29,635 Interest payable 7,489

7,955

8,137

7,039

6,086 Other 20,529

21,043

18,818

17,887

20,599 Total liabilities 2,411,094

2,409,697

2,375,656

2,385,326

2,352,860



















Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock 188,680

188,680

188,680

188,680

188,680 Common stock 1,629

1,629

1,631

1,633

1,620 Additional paid-in capital 63,102

62,731

62,741

62,396

62,065 Retained earnings 147,820

146,759

141,251

135,561

130,557 Accumulated other comprehensive income (11,006)

(7,399)

(12,191)

(11,863)

(10,485) Total stockholders' equity 390,225

392,400

382,112

376,407

372,437



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,801,319

$ 2,802,097

$ 2,757,768

$ 2,761,733

$ 2,725,297



















Common shares outstanding 5,429,273

5,431,551

5,436,106

5,444,930

5,399,972 Book value per common share $ 37.12

$ 37.51

$ 35.58

$ 34.48

$ 34.03 Tangible book value per common share $ 23.66

$ 23.97

$ 21.34

$ 20.18

$ 19.54



















Securitites held to maturity (fair value) $ 255,879

$ 271,129

$ 264,807

$ 271,724

$ 279,117

BankFirst Capital Corporation Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)



For Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31

September 30

December 31

December 31

2024

2024

2024

2023 Interest Income













Interest and fees on loans $ 29,529

$ 28,810

$ 112,803

$ 97,754 Taxable securities 3,338

3,336

13,473

14,525 Tax-exempt securities 517

514

2,068

2,187 Federal funds sold -

4

26

921 Interest bearing bank balances 776

749

3,120

1,681 Total interest income 34,160

33,413

131,490

117,068















Interest Expense













Deposits 11,507

11,748

45,144

24,840 Short-term borrowings 3

6

17

141 Federal Home Loan Bank advances -

-

-

358 Other borrowings 424

445

1,982

2,264 Total interest expense 11,934

12,199

47,143

27,603















Net Interest Income 22,226

21,214

84,347

89,465















Provision for Credit Losses 1,225

525

2,800

1,985















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 21,001

20,689

81,547

87,480















Noninterest Income













Service charges on deposit accounts 2,477

2,579

9,980

9,549 Mortgage income 791

818

3,141

2,516 Interchange income 1,391

1,370

5,857

5,634 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities -

-

(194)

(1,291) Gains (losses) on retirement of subordinated debt -

-

956

- Grant Income 1,110

280

1,390

6,634 Other 2,019

2,412

8,621

4,595 Total noninterest income 7,788

7,459

29,751

27,637















Noninterest Expense













Salaries and employee benefits 10,926

10,938

44,176

41,956 Net occupancy expenses 1,290

1,285

5,154

5,197 Equipment and data processing expenses 1,692

1,774

7,229

7,501 Other 5,352

6,021

22,408

24,404 Total noninterest expense 19,260

20,018

78,967

79,058















Income Before Income Taxes 9,529

8,130

32,331

36,059















Provision for Income Taxes 1,864

1,767

6,777

7,858















Net Income $ 7,665

$ 6,363

$ 25,554

$ 28,201































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.21

$ 0.97

$ 4.20

$ 5.23

BankFirst Capital Corporation Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)



Quarter Ended

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 29,529

$ 28,810

$ 27,983

$ 26,481

$ 26,161 Taxable securities 3,338

3,336

3,441

3,358

3,483 Tax-exempt securities 517

514

517

520

530 Federal funds sold -

4

10

12

202 Interest bearing bank balances 776

749

802

793

841 Total interest income 34,160

33,413

32,753

31,164

31,217



















Interest Expense

















Deposits 11,507

11,748

11,438

10,451

9,036 Short-term borrowings 3

6

7

1

- Federal Home Loan Bank advances -

-

-

-

- Other borrowings 424

445

542

571

582 Total interest expense 11,934

12,199

11,987

11,023

9,618



















Net Interest Income 22,226

21,214

20,766

20,141

21,599



















Provision for Loan Losses 1,225

525

525

525

400



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 21,001

20,689

20,241

19,616

21,199



















Noninterest Income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 2,477

2,579

2,445

2,479

2,477 Mortgage income 791

818

858

674

542 Interchange income 1,391

1,370

1,665

1,431

1,355 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities -

-

(194)

-

112 Gains (losses) on retirement of subordinated debt -

-

956

-

- Grant Income 1,110

280

-

-

- Other 2,019

2,412

2,263

1,927

1,636 Total noninterest income 7,788

7,459

7,993

6,511

6,122



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 10,926

10,938

11,252

11,060

10,065 Net occupancy expenses 1,290

1,285

1,236

1,343

1,275 Equipment and data processing expenses 1,692

1,774

1,790

1,973

3,824 Other 5,352

6,021

5,437

5,598

4,043 Total noninterest expense 19,260

20,018

19,715

19,974

19,167



















Income Before Income Taxes 9,529

8,130

8,519

6,153

8,154



















Provision for Income Taxes 1,864

1,767

1,997

1,149

1,662



















Net Income $ 7,665

$ 6,363

$ 6,522

$ 5,004

$ 6,492







































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.21

$ 0.97

$ 1.09

$ 0.93

$ 1.20

BankFirst Capital Corporation Unaudited Selected Other Financial Information (In Thousands)

























December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31 Asset Quality

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023





















Nonaccrual Loans

17,051

13,182

11,292

11,420

9,615 Restructured Loans

3,730

4,599

5,102

5,178

5,303 OREO

-

-

-

64

1 90+ still accruing

139

31

138

75

520 Non-performing Assets (excluding restructured)1

17,190

13,213

11,430

11,559

10,136 Allowance for credit loss to total loans

1.27 %

1.27 %

1.29 %

1.35 %

1.33 % Allowance for credit loss to non-performing assets1

137 %

176 %

208 %

211 %

237 % Non-performing assets1 to total assets

0.61 %

0.47 %

0.41 %

0.42 %

0.37 % Non-performing assets1 to total loans and OREO

0.93 %

0.72 %

0.62 %

0.64 %

0.56 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.02 %

0.00 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)

698

944

1,137

277

-











































Capital Ratios 2









































CET1 Ratio

7.38 %

7.36 %

6.88 %

6.58 %

6.49 % CET1 Capital

139,438

137,619

131,735

125,316

119,580 Tier 1 Ratio

18.15 %

18.25 %

17.51 %

17.25 %

17.52 % Tier 1 Capital

342,755

340,941

335,066

328,652

322,916 Total Capital Ratio

19.80 %

19.90 %

19.15 %

19.29 %

19.58 % Total Capital

373,875

371,820

366,506

367,498

360,996 Risk Weighted Assets

1,888,177

1,868,584

1,913,609

1,905,373

1,843,587 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

12.56 %

12.50 %

12.49 %

12.39 %

12.17 % Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio

2,728,206

2,728,597

2,683,525

2,653,494

2,653,106





1. The restructured loan balance above includes performing and non-performing loans. The non-performing assets includes Nonaccrual loans, +90days still accruing, and OREO. The asset quality ratios are calculated using the non-performing asset balance in the above schedule which excludes restructured loans. 2. Since the Company has total consolidated assets of less than $3 billion, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements. This information has been prepared for informational purposes and if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.

BankFirst Capital Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023



















Book value per common share - GAAP $ 37.12

$ 37.51

$ 35.58

$ 34.48

$ 34.03 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 201,545

203,720

193,432

187,727

183,757 Adjustment for Intangibles 73,112

73,500

73,888

77,851

78,256 Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP 128,433

130,220

119,544

109,876

109,095 Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP $ 23.66

$ 23.97

$ 21.34

$ 20.18

$ 19.54

