BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Earnings of $10.17 Million and $28.68 Million, respectively

COLUMBUS, Miss., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), reported net income of $10.17 million, or $1.74 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $5.20 million, or $0.83 per common share, for the third quarter of 2025, and compared to net income of $7.67 million, or $1.21 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company also reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 of $28.68 million, or $4.62 per common share, compared to net income of $25.54 million, or $4.20 per common share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Highlights:

Net income totaled $10.17 million, or $1.74 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $7.67 million, or $1.21 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income during the fourth quarter was positively impacted by the Company's early adoption of the Financial Accounting Standards Board's Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2025-08, as discussed further under "Credit Quality," below.

Net interest income totaled $27.87 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $22.23 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total assets increased 17.7% to $3.30 billion at December 31, 2025 from $2.80 billion at December 31, 2024.

Total gross loans equaled $2.20 billion at December 31, 2025 which was an increase of 19% from $1.85 billion at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased 19% to $2.80 billion at December 31, 2025 from $2.36 billion at December 31, 2024.

Credit quality remains strong with the ratio of non-performing assets (excluding restructured loans) to total assets equal to 0.45% as of December 30, 2025 compared to 0.61% December 31, 2024.

On December 10, 2025, the Company paid a cash dividend of $1.05 per share to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2025.

Recent Developments

As previously reported, on May 21, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to $10.0 million of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from time to time through various means, including open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions (the "Stock Repurchase Program"). The Stock Repurchase Program will expire on Thursday, May 21, 2026, subject to the earlier suspension, termination or extension by the Company's Board of Directors, in its sole discretion and without prior notice, or until such time that the funds designated for the Stock Repurchase Program are depleted. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 104,583 shares under the Stock Repurchase Program. As of December 31, 2025 127,583 shares have been repurchased under the share buyback program authorized in May 2025.

As previously disclosed, the Company closed on the issuance of $175.00 million of senior perpetual noncumulative preferred stock (the "Senior Preferred") to the U.S. Department of the Treasury ("Treasury") pursuant to the Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP") in April 2022 and assumed an additional $43.57 million of outstanding Senior Preferred through the Company's acquisition of Mechanics Banc Holding Company, which was effective on January 1, 2023. In addition, the Company assumed an additional $30.0 million of outstanding subordinated note due 2052 (the "Magnolia ECIP Subordinated Note") pursuant to the Company's acquisition of The Magnolia State Corporation, which was effective on July 1, 2025 (the "Magnolia Acquisition"). The Senior Preferred issued to Treasury pays non-cumulative dividends, payable quarterly in arrears on March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year beginning on the second dividend payment date after the two-year anniversary of the date of issuance. The dividend rate paid on the Senior Preferred adjusts annually based on certain measurements of the Company's extensions of credit to minority, rural, and urban low-income and underserved communities and low- and moderate-income borrowers. The Company began paying a quarterly dividend to Treasury on June 15, 2024 and the Company paid its seventh consecutive quarterly dividend to Treasury in an amount equal to $777 thousand on December 15, 2025.

As previously disclosed, the Company entered into an ECIP Securities Purchase Option Agreement (the "ECIP Option Agreement") with Treasury, pursuant to which Treasury granted to the Company an option to purchase all of the Senior Preferred. The purchase option may not be exercised unless and until at least one of the following "Threshold Conditions" defined under the Option Agreement has been met: (1) over any sixteen consecutive quarters, an average of at least 60% of the Company's Total Originations, as defined in the ECIP Disposition Policy promulgated by the Treasury (the "Policy"), qualifies as "Deep Impact Lending," as defined pursuant to the Policy (the "Deep Impact Condition"); (2) over any twenty-four consecutive quarters, an average of at least 85% of the Company's Total Originations qualifies as "Qualified Lending," as defined pursuant to the Policy (the "Qualified Lending Condition"); or (3) the Senior Preferred has a dividend rate of no more than 0.5% at each of six consecutive Reset Dates, as defined pursuant to the Policy. The earliest possible date by which a Threshold Condition may be met is June 30, 2026. As of December 31, 2025, the Company has met the Qualified Lending Condition for the past 14 consecutive quarters. Assuming the Company continues to satisfy the Qualified Lending Condition, as well as complying with the other ECIP program requirements and completing the necessary ECIP Option Agreement closing conditions, the Company may exercise its option to repurchase the Senior Preferred as early as after the second quarter of 2028 results have been finalized. The Company cautions readers that no assurances can be made regarding (i) the Company's continued satisfaction of any of the Threshold Conditions in future periods, and (ii) the continued availability of the purchase option under the ECIP Option Agreement or the Policy in future periods due to external conditions or factors beyond the Company's control. Furthermore, the Company's future willingness or ability to exercise its option to repurchase the Senior Preferred is not guaranteed.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "The fourth quarter of 2025 was a milestone period for BankFirst as we successfully completed the core data processing systems conversion related to the Magnolia Acquisition in November, fully integrating Magnolia State Bank into our unified platform. We are thrilled to officially operate as one team and are already seeing the benefits of this in our expanded footprint. Our full-year 2025 results reflect the strength of this strategic growth, with net income of $28.68 million and continued net interest margin stability. As we enter 2026, our focus remains on leveraging our increased scale to deliver exceptional value to our customers and shareholders while maintaining the strong credit quality and disciplined cost management that defines BankFirst."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $3.30 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $3.34 billion at September 30, 2025, and $2.80 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase is in total assets since December 31, 2024 was primarily due to organic loan growth, and the completion of the Magnolia Acquisition effective on July 1, 2025. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for credit losses, as of December 31, 2025 totaled $2.18 billion, compared to $2.17 billion as of September 30, 2025 and $1.83 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Total deposits as of December 31, 2025 were $2.80 billion, compared to $2.84 billion at September 30, 2025 and $2.36 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 2% and an increase 19%, respectively. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $606.93 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $639.10 million as of September 30, 2025, a decrease of 5%, and $538.7 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 13%. The increase in total deposits is primarily due to the completion of the Magnolia Acquisition. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 22% of total deposits as of December 31, 2025.

The Company's consolidated cost of funds was 1.93% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.90% for the third quarter of 2025 and 1.99% for the fourth quarter 2024. Bank-only cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 1.85% compared to 1.84% for the third quarter of 2025 and 1.94% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company's consolidated cost of funds and the Bank-only cost of funds remained consistent over the past few quarters. While cost of funds is leveling, the Bank is remaining competitive in its market areas.

The ratio of loans to deposits was 78.8% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 77.3% as of September 30, 2025 and 78.7% as of December 31, 2024.

Net interest income was $27.87 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $29.02 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $22.23 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 3.74% in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease from 4.19% in the third quarter of 2025 and an increase from 3.59% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Yield on interest-earning assets was 5.59% during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 6.24% during the third quarter of 2025 and 5.51% during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income was $7.01 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $7.11 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 1%, and compared to $7.79 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 10%. Mortgage banking revenue during the fourth quarter of 2025 was $721 thousand, a decrease of $107 thousand, or 13%, from $828 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, and a decrease of $70 thousand, or 9%, from $791 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Bank retained $7.70 million of the $34.51 million in secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $33.02 million secondary market loans originated during the third quarter of 2025, of which $9.86 million were retained to hold-in house, and compared to $34.8 million secondary market loans originated during the fourth quarter of 2024, of which $8.5 million were retained to hold in-house.

Noninterest expense was $24.09 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $23.65 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $19.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company incurred one-time expenses related to the Magnolia Acquisition in the amount of $871 thousand.

As of December 31, 2025, tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) was $23.58. According to OTCQX, there were 258 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the fourth quarter of 2025 for a total of 145,038 shares and for an aggregate price of approximately $6.69 million. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on December 31, 2025 was $47.25 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $251.92 million as of December 31, 2025.

Credit Quality

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recognized a $2.59 million negative provision for credit losses, a significant decrease from the $5.71 million provision in the prior quarter and the $1.2 million provision in the fourth quarter of 2024. This negative provision during the fourth quarter of 2025 is a direct result of the early adoption of ASU 2025-08, which revises the accounting for purchased loans. The early adoption of ASU 2025-08 allowed for a reversal of $4.14 million of the initial day one credit loss provision previously recorded for the Magnolia Acquisition, thereby eliminating the "day one loss" impact on earnings. The resulting impact of this early adoption increased net income by $2.87 million net of tax during the fourth quarter.

The Company recorded $222 thousand of net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.18 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $698 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets, excluding restructured loans, to total assets was 0.45% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 0.46% for the third quarter of 2025 and 0.61% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 0.01% compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.11% for the third quarter of 2025 and 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses equaled $28.81 million, compared to $27.58 million as of September 30, 2025, and $23.5 million as of December 31, 2024. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.31% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.25% at September 30, 2025, and 1.27% at December 31, 2024. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 196% at December 31, 2025, compared to 181% at September 30, 2025, and 137% at December 31, 2024.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the economic uncertainty, caused by, among other factors, the prolonged elevated market interest rate environment, emerging signs of softening in the labor market, and the lingering inflationary pressures, as well as the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United Stated and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Capital Position

Capital Requirements and the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework – Pursuant to federal regulations, bank holding companies and banks, like the Company and the Bank, must maintain capital levels commensurate with the level of risk to which they are exposed, including the volume and severity of problem loans. Federal banking regulations implementing the international regulatory capital framework, referred to as the "Basel III Rules," apply to both depository institutions and (subject to certain exceptions not applicable to the Company) their holding companies. The Basel III Rules also establish a "capital conservation buffer" of 2.5% above the regulatory minimum risk-based capital requirements. The Basel III minimum capital ratios with the full capital conservation buffer are summarized in the table below.





Basel III

Minimum for

Capital

Adequacy

Purposes

Basel III

Additional

Capital

Conservation

Buffer

Basel III Ratio

with Capital

Conservation

Buffer Total Risk-Based Capital (total capital to risk weighted assets)

8.00 %

2.50 %

10.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (tier 1 to risk weighted assets)

6.00 %

2.50 %

8.50 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (tier 1 to average assets)(1)

4.00 %

N/A

4.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (CET1 to risk weighted assets)

4.50 %

2.50 %

7.00 %

__________________________________________ (1) The capital conservation buffer is not applicable to Tier 1 Leverage Ratio.

On September 17, 2019, the federal banking agencies jointly finalized a rule intended to simplify the Basel III regulatory capital requirements described above for qualifying community banking organizations that opt into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework, as required by Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. The final rule became effective on January 1, 2020, and the CBLR framework became available for banks to use beginning with their March 31, 2020 Call Reports. Under the final rule, if a qualifying community banking organization opts into the CBLR framework and meets all requirements under the framework, it will be considered to have met the "well-capitalized" regulatory capital ratio requirements under the "prompt corrective action" regulations promulgated by the federal banking agencies and will not be required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules. In order to qualify for the CBLR framework, a community banking organization must have a tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0%, less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, and limited amounts of off-balance-sheet exposures and trading assets and liabilities.

The Company and the Bank are qualifying community banking organizations and, on June 15, 2022, the Company and the Bank elected to opt into the CBLR framework. The three months ended September 30, 2025 is the first reporting period for which the Company no longer operates under the Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve"), at which time the Company became subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements.

By electing to opt into the CBLR framework, the Company and the Bank are not required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules described above. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank's bank-only CBLR amounted to 10.35% and the Company's consolidated CBLR amounted to 10.68%. These levels exceeded the 9.0% minimum CBLR necessary for each of the Company and the Bank to be deemed "well-capitalized."

Included in shareholders' equity at December 31, 2025 was an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income of $4.77 million related to unrealized losses in the Company's investment securities portfolio primarily due to the continued elevated market interest rates during the period. At December 31, 2025, the composition of the Bank's investment securities portfolio includes $274.05 million, or 48.64%, classified as available-for-sale, and $289.42 million, or 51.36%, classified as held to maturity. All investments in our investment securities portfolio are expected to mature at par value.

Our investment securities portfolio made up 17.10% of our total assets at December 31, 2025, compared to 17.37% and 19.1% at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $3.30 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2025. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Macon, Mississippi, and operates additional branch offices in Bay Springs, Coldwater, Columbus, Flowood, Heidelberg, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Independence, Jackson, Laurel, Louin, Madison, Newton, Oxford, Petal, Senatobia, Southaven, Starkville, Taylorsville, Tupelo, Water Valley, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates four loan production offices in Biloxi and Brookhaven, Mississippi, and in Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.BankFirstfs.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible book value per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 93,000

$ 94,010

$ 153,940

$ 115,209

$ 120,675 Interest bearing bank balances 169,445

162,841

90,881

172,725

68,530 Federal funds sold -

38,350

-

-

125 Securities available for sale at fair value 274,052

286,721

244,971

225,933

227,143 Securities held to maturity 289,417

293,590

297,827

302,567

307,152



















Loans 2,204,793

2,198,196

1,837,669

1,819,682

1,853,402 Allowance for credit losses (28,808)

(27,579)

(24,050)

(23,541)

(23,527) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 2,175,985

2,170,617

1,813,619

1,796,141

1,829,875



















Premises and equipment 92,609

90,717

75,013

71,892

69,423 Interest receivable 12,642

12,971

11,909

11,911

11,938 Goodwill 83,890

83,630

66,965

66,966

66,966 Other intangible assets 16,122

16,731

8,897

9,283

9,669 Other 88,651

91,495

86,280

84,942

87,775



















Total assets $ 3,295,813

$ 3,341,673

$ 2,850,302

$ 2,857,569

$ 2,799,271



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Noninterest bearing deposits $ 606,926

$ 639,101

$ 514,375

$ 533,144

$ 538,708 Interest bearing deposits 2,190,848

2,204,028

1,865,157

1,873,165

1,816,976 Total deposits 2,797,774

2,843,129

2,379,532

2,406,309

2,355,684



















Notes payable 22,771

23,458

14,180

4,718

5,255 Subordinated debt 22,118

22,123

22,128

22,132

22,137 Interest payable 7,315

7,812

7,770

7,130

7,489 Other 26,701

27,202

22,131

19,721

18,492 Total liabilities 2,876,679

2,923,724

2,445,741

2,460,010

2,409,057



















Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock 196,706

196,706

188,680

188,680

188,680 Common stock 1,599

1,630

1,631

1,633

1,629 Additional paid-in capital 58,297

62,625

63,178

63,000

63,022 Retained earnings 167,301

163,531

159,013

153,221

147,889 Accumulated other comprehensive income (4,769)

(6,543)

(7,941)

(8,975)

(11,006) Total stockholders' equity 419,134

417,918

404,561

397,559

390,214



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,295,813

$ 3,341,673

$ 2,850,302

$ 2,857,569

$ 2,799,271



















Common shares outstanding 5,331,577

5,432,924

5,437,657

5,444,362

5,429,273 Book value per common share $ 41.72

$ 40.72

$ 39.70

$ 38.37

$ 37.12 Tangible book value per common share $ 23.58

$ 22.81

$ 26.39

$ 25.00

$ 23.66 Securities held to maturity (fair value) $ 252,291

$ 254,010

$ 253,377

$ 256,204

$ 255,879

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

















For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December

September

December

December

2025

2025

2025

2024 Interest Income













Interest and fees on loans $ 35,429

$ 36,548

$ 129,539

$ 112,803 Taxable securities 3,803

3,798

14,205

13,473 Tax-exempt securities 580

664

2,311

2,068 Federal funds sold 246

439

685

26 Interest bearing bank balances 1,625

1,394

5,662

3,120 Total interest income 41,683

42,843

152,402

131,490















Interest Expense













Deposits 13,130

13,122

48,329

45,144 Short-term borrowings 2

-

2

17 Debentures 119

189

548

- Other borrowings 563

508

1,633

1,982 Total interest expense 13,814

13,819

50,512

47,143















Net Interest Income 27,869

29,024

101,890

84,347















Provision for Credit Losses (2,595)

5,706

4,561

2,800















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 30,464

23,318

97,329

81,547















Noninterest Income













Service charges on deposit accounts 2,719

2,609

10,074

9,980 Mortgage income 721

828

3,066

3,141 Interchange income 1,908

1,383

6,445

5,857 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 21

-

22

(194) Gains (losses) on retirement of subordinated debt -

-

-

956 Grant Income -

-

-

1,390 Other 1,642

2,294

8,208

8,621 Total noninterest income 7,011

7,114

27,815

29,751















Noninterest Expense













Salaries and employee benefits 12,231

13,385

48,385

44,176 Net occupancy expenses 1,663

1,651

5,958

5,154 Equipment and data processing expenses 2,372

2,041

8,028

7,229 Other 7,825

6,781

25,883

22,408 Total noninterest expense 24,091

23,858

88,254

78,967















Income Before Income Taxes 13,384

6,574

36,890

32,331















Provision for Income Taxes 3,219

1,371

8,213

6,788















Net Income $ 10,165

$ 5,203

$ 28,677

25,543































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.74

$ 0.83

$ 4.62

$ 4.20

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















Quarter Ended

December

September

June

March

December

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 35,429

$ 36,548

$ 29,142

$ 28,420

$ 29,529 Taxable securities 3,803

3,798

3,475

3,129

3,338 Tax-exempt securities 580

664

543

524

517 Federal funds sold 246

439

-

-

- Interest bearing bank balances 1,625

1,394

1,481

1,162

776 Total interest income 41,683

42,843

34,641

33,235

34,160



















Interest Expense

















Deposits 13,130

13,122

11,167

10,910

11,507 Short-term borrowings 2

-

-

-

3 Debentures 119

189

120

120

- Other borrowings 563

508

287

275

424 Total interest expense 13,814

13,819

11,574

11,305

11,934



















Net Interest Income 27,869

29,024

23,067

21,930

22,226



















Provision for Loan Losses (2,595)

5,706

850

600

1,225



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 30,464

23,318

22,217

21,330

21,001



















Noninterest Income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 2,719

2,609

2,374

2,372

2,477 Mortgage income 721

828

758

759

791 Interchange income 1,908

1,383

1,862

1,292

1,391 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 21

-

1

-

- Grant Income -

-

-

-

1,110 Other 1,642

2,294

2,065

2,207

2,019 Total noninterest income 7,011

7,114

7,060

6,630

7,788



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 12,231

13,385

11,344

11,425

10,926 Net occupancy expenses 1,663

1,651

1,329

1,315

1,290 Equipment and data processing expenses 2,372

2,041

1,802

1,813

1,692 Other 7,825

6,781

5,780

5,497

5,352 Total noninterest expense 24,091

23,858

20,255

20,050

19,260



















Income Before Income Taxes 13,384

6,574

9,022

7,910

9,529



















Provision for Income Taxes 3,219

1,371

2,139

1,484

1,864



















Net Income $ 10,165

$ 5,203

$ 6,883

$ 6,426

$ 7,665







































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.74

$ 0.83

$ 1.07

$ 0.98

$ 1.21

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Selected Other Financial Information

(In Thousands)

























December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31 Asset Quality

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024





















Nonaccrual Loans

14,378

14,883

13,889

14,683

17,051 Restructured Loans

4,954

5,072

3,679

3,705

3,730 OREO

-

293

-

-

- 90+ still accruing

335

41

403

-

139 Non-performing Assets (excluding restructured)1

14,714

15,217

14,292

14,683

17,190 Allowance for credit loss to total loans

1.31 %

1.25 %

1.31 %

1.29 %

1.27 % Allowance for credit loss to non-performing assets1

196 %

181 %

168 %

160 %

137 % Non-performing assets1 to total assets

0.45 %

0.46 %

0.49 %

0.51 %

0.61 % Non-performing assets1 to total loans and OREO

0.67 %

0.69 %

0.76 %

0.81 %

0.92 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.01 %

0.11 %

0.02 %

0.03 %

0.04 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)

222

2,177

341

586

698











































Capital Ratios 2









































CET1 Ratio

5.75 %

5.88 %

8.09 %

7.86 %

7.38 % CET1 Capital

130,466

130,669

151,445

145,109

139,438 Tier 1 Ratio

15.07 %

15.39 %

18.95 %

18.88 %

18.15 % Tier 1 Capital

341,790

342,002

354,752

348,426

342,755 Total Capital Ratio

16.33 %

16.64 %

20.24 %

20.14 %

19.80 % Total Capital

370,598

369,806

378,802

371,689

373,875 Risk Weighted Assets

2,267,335

2,222,690

1,871,561

1,845,892

1,888,177 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

10.68 %

10.54 %

12.77 %

12.51 %

12.56 % Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio

3,199,082

3,244,522

2,777,925

2,784,824

2,728,206





1. The restructured loan balance above includes performing and non-performing loans. The non-performing assets includes Nonaccrual loans, +90days still accruing, and OREO. The asset quality ratios are calculated using the non-performing asset balance in the above schedule which excludes restructured loans. 2. Since the Company has elected the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements. This information has been prepared for informational purposes as if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024



















Book value per common share - GAAP $ 41.72

$ 40.72

$ 39.70

$ 38.37

$ 37.12 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 222,428

221,243

215,881

208,879

201,545 Adjustment for Intangibles 96,731

97,343

72,377

72,744

73,112 Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP 125,697

123,900

143,504

136,135

128,433 Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP $ 23.58

$ 22.81

$ 26.39

$ 25.00

$ 23.66

SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation