BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Earnings of $4.3 Million

2021 First Quarter Highlights:

- Net income totaled $4.3 million or $0.81 per share, compared to $2.9 million or $0.64 per share for the first quarter of 2020

- We funded approximately 608 Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loans totaling approximately $43.4 million through March 31, 2021

- Total assets increased 35% to $1.78 billion at March 31, 2021 from $1.32 billion at March 31, 2020

- Total deposits increased 37% to $1.57 billion at March 31, 2021 from $1.15 billion at March 31, 2020

- Non interest bearing deposits increased to 29% of total deposits from 22% at March 31, 2020

- Provision for credit losses decreased to $246 thousand for Q1 2021 compared to $951 thousand in Q1 of 2020.

COLUMBUS, Miss., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) (the "Company") reported record quarterly net income of $4.3 million, or $0.81 per share, for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 7% compared to net income of $4.0 million or $0.76 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020, and an increase of 48% compared to net income of $2.9 million or $0.64 per share for the first quarter of 2020.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary bank, stated "We are pleased to report that the activity in our local markets has increased to near pre-pandemic levels which has resulted in a record first quarter for BankFirst.  We remain optimistic that BankFirst is well positioned to continue to build on the successes achieved during 2020 as we continue to meet the needs of our customers, shareholders, and our employees.

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $1.78 billion at March 31, 2021 as compared to $1.73 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of 3%, and as compared to $1.32 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of 35%. The increase in total assets from the prior year was due to organic loan and deposit growth, supported by participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as well as the acquisition of Traders & Farmers Bancshares, Inc. on July 1, 2020. Loans outstanding, net of the allowance for loan losses, at March 31, 2021 totaled $1,118 million as compared to $1,126 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 a decrease of 1%, and as compared to $897 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 25%. Net loans outstanding excluding loans associated with the PPP, at March 31, 2021 totaled $1,034 million, as compared to $1,044 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 a decrease of 1%, and as compared to $897 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 15%. Asset quality remained solid with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.65% as of both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, down from 0.77% as of March 31, 2020.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $446.9 million as of March 31, 2021, as compared to $432.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 3%, and as compared to $248.1 million as of March 31, 2020, an increase of 80%.  Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 28.51% of total deposits at March 31, 2021.  Total deposits as of March 31, 2021 were $1.57 billion, as compared to $1.52 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 3%, and as compared to $1.15 billion for March 31, 2020 an increase of 37%.  Cost of funds as of March 31, 2021 is 0.34% as compared to 0.41% at December 31, 2020, and as compared to 0.80% as of March 31, 2020.

The Company's ratio of loans to deposits is 72.4% at March 31, 2021 as compared to 75.4% at December 31, 2020, and as compared to 79.1% at March 31, 2020.

Net interest income is $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 a decrease of 1% as compared to $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease is primarily due to the interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve in response to COVID-19. Net interest margin decreased to 3.01% as of March 31, 2021 from 3.21% as of December 31, 2020.

Noninterest income was $6 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 32% as compared to $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of 5% as compared to $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The primary reasons for the increase are due to the increase in secondary mortgage lending income in 2021 and 2020 as well the receipt of a Community Development Financial Institution Financial Assistance grant of $888,000 in the first quarter of 2021. 

As of March 31, 2021, the Company's tangible book value per share was $20.12.  According to OTCQX, there were 332 trades during the first quarter of 2021 for a total of 66,877 shares for a total price of $1,445,182.  The closing share price on March 31, 2021 was $23.00.  Based on this closing share price, the Company's market cap was $121.49 million as of March 31, 2021.

Credit Quality

The Company' recorded $246,000 provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $147,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, and as compared to $951,000 for the first quarter of 2020. The Allowance for Loan Losses was equal to 1.47% of gross loans and equal to 1.58% of gross loans less loans originated through the PPP. Net loan charge-offs  in the first quarter of 2021 were $95,000 as compared to $508,000 in the fourth quarter 2020, and as compared to $217,000 in the first quarter 2020.

As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and based on the most recent analysis performed, the risk category of loans by type of loans (excluding mortgage held for sale) were as follows:

 Grades 

 Watch 

 Substandard 

 Total 


 (1 - 5) 

(6)

(7)

 Loans 

March 31, 2021
















Secured by real estate







Construction 

$      97,808

$        69

$   4,703

$    102,580

Farmland

47,267

1,316

288

48,871

Residential real estate

283,260

4,600

6,131

293,991

Commercial real estate

430,764

1,738

5,362

437,864

Consumer

20,849

299

164

21,312

Commercial and other

226,103

1,639

2,763

230,505











$ 1,106,050

$   9,661

$ 19,411

$ 1,135,123




















 Grades 

 Watch 

 Substandard 

 Total 


 (1 - 5) 

(6)

(7)

 Loans 

December 31, 2020
















Secured by real estate







Construction 

$    100,530

$        67

$   4,441

$    105,038

Farmland

47,432

1,287

317

49,036

Residential real estate

299,310

5,926

6,394

311,630

Commercial real estate

414,616

1,727

6,789

423,132

Consumer

23,283

297

147

23,727

Commercial and other

225,416

2,035

2,610

230,061











$ 1,110,587

$ 11,339

$ 20,698

$ 1,142,624

The following tables present past due loans by type as of March 31, 2021 and as of December 31, 2020:

 Accruing Loans Past Due 


 Total 





 30 - 89 

 90 Days 

 Non- 

 Past Due and 

 Current 

 Total 


 Days 

 or More 

 accrual 

 Nonaccrual 

 Loans 

 Loans 













March 31, 2021











Secured by real estate











Construction

$               -

$                -

$         4,428

$   4,428

$       98,152

$    102,580

Farmland

189

-

115

304

48,567

48,871

Residential real estate

2,241

-

2,304

4,545

289,446

293,991

Commercial real estate

862

-

1,508

2,370

435,494

437,864

Consumer

123

10

110

243

21,069

21,312

Commercial and other

672

-

2,017

2,689

227,816

230,505















$       4,087

$              10

$       10,482

$ 14,579

$  1,120,543

$ 1,135,123















 Accruing Loans Past Due 


 Total 





 30 - 89 

 90 Days 

 Non- 

 Past Due and 

 Current 

 Total 


 Days 

 or More 

 accrual 

 Nonaccrual 

 Loans 

 Loans 

December 31, 2020











Secured by real estate











Construction

$            11

$                -

$         4,414

$   4,425

$     100,613

$    105,038

Farmland

27

-

114

141

48,895

49,036

Residential real estate

1,786

20

2,072

3,878

307,752

311,630

Commercial real estate

8

-

1,536

1,544

421,588

423,132

Consumer

228

10

80

318

23,409

23,727

Commercial and other

324

-

1,806

2,130

227,931

230,061















$       2,384

$              30

$       10,022

$ 12,436

$  1,130,188

$ 1,142,624

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")

BankFirst Financial Services (the "Bank") is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), a $944 billion low-interest business loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The PPP Loan Program provides U.S. government guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that predominately utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related business costs. The Bank participated in Rounds 1 and 2, during 2020 and is currently participating in Round 3 in 2021.  In 2020, the Bank approved 1,489 PPP loans totaling $115.6 million. Through March 31, 2021, the Bank has received loan forgiveness payments from the SBA totaling $74.7 million.  During the 1st quarter of 2021, the Bank approved 608 PPP loans totaling $43.4 million.  The Bank anticipates approving a total of $55 - $60 million PPP loans in Round 3.  The bank received approximately $4.4 million in fees (net of expenses) paid by the SBA on our first round of PPP loans, which we have recognized $650,000 as loan fee income for the first quarter of 2021, and $2.4 million was recognized as loan fee income during 2020. We anticipate receiving approximately $4 million for the 2021 loans. The average balance of the approved PPP loans is approximately $75,000.

Lending

We have taken actions to identify and assess our COVID-19 related credit exposures by asset classes and borrower types. We implemented a loan modification program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that are experiencing or expect to experience financial hardships due to COVID-19 related challenges. Accordingly, the following table summarizes the aggregate balances of loans with deferred payments that the Company has modified as result of COVID-19 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 as of 3/31/2021











Loan Balance

Loans Modified to
Interest Only
Payments

Loans Modified to
Payment Deferral

Total Loans
Modified

Percentage of
Loans Modified










Secured by real estate








Construction

$        102,580

$                           -

$                            -

$                -

0.00%

Farmland

48,871

-

-

-

0.00%

Residential real estate

293,991

-

-

-

0.00%

Commercial real estate

437,864

29,392

-

29,392

6.71%

Consumer

21,312

-

-

-

0.00%

Commercial and other

230,505

-

-

-

0.00%










Total Loans

$     1,135,123

$                  29,392

$                          -

$       29,392

2.59%

































Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 as of 12/31/2020

Loan Balance

Loans Modified to
Interest Only
Payments

Loans Modified to
Payment Deferral

Total Loans
Modified

Percentage of
Loans Modified










Secured by real estate








Construction

$        105,038

$                           -

$                            -

$                -

0.00%

Farmland

49,036

-

-

-

0.00%

Residential real estate

311,630

-

-

-

0.00%

Commercial real estate

423,132

20,737

2,432

23,169

5.48%

Consumer

23,727

-

4

4

0.02%

Commercial and other

230,061

-

15

15

0.01%










Total Loans

$     1,142,624

$                  20,737

$                    2,451

$       23,188

2.03%

Modified loans with deferred payments will continue to accrue interest during the deferral period unless otherwise classified as nonperforming. Consistent with bank regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral periods. COVID-19 related loan modifications are also deemed to be insignificant borrower concessions, and therefore, such modified loans were not classified as troubled-debt restructured loans as of March 31, 2021.

The COVID-19 crisis has continued to impact our financial results, as well as demand for our services and products during the second quarter of 2021 and potentially beyond. The short and long-term implications of the COVID-19 crisis, and related monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, on our future revenues, earnings results, allowance for credit losses, capital reserves and liquidity are unknown at present.

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Financial Services, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of BankFirst Capital Corporation, was founded in 1888 and is a $1.78 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, with additional branch offices in Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Gordo, Haleyville, Lynn, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates two mortgage production offices, one in Oxford, Mississippi and one in Brookhaven, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit  www.bankfirstfs.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, (ii) statements about the merger of Traders & Farmers Bancshares, Inc. with BankFirst (the "merger"), and (iii) statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions.  These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control).  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, including as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, our ability to complete the merger and recognize the expected benefits and synergies of the merger, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.  Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.  The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release.  The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.  The shares of common stock of BankFirst are not savings or deposit accounts and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.

BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)











March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$      33,046

$         37,208

$          30,492

$      37,619

$      44,311

Interest bearing bank balances

60,599

83,324

10,056

86,631

19,106

Federal funds sold

8,968

8,408

9,391

4,900

4,900

Available-for-sale securities

411,930

329,409

296,748

258,005

248,510










Loans

1,135,123

1,142,624

1,206,834

1,044,164

907,458

Allowance for loan losses

(16,647)

(16,496)

(16,857)

(11,832)

(10,153)

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

1,118,476

1,126,128

1,189,977

1,032,332

897,305










Premises and equipment

42,227

42,414

42,232

33,340

33,526

Interest receivable

8,574

8,978

9,829

7,993

4,549

Goodwill

34,564

34,564

34,564

19,526

19,526

Other intangible assets

4,375

4,535

4,695

4,189

4,333

Other

57,206

54,387

53,496

44,988

45,591










Total assets

$ 1,779,965

$    1,729,355

$     1,681,480

$ 1,529,523

$ 1,321,657










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Liabilities








Noninterest bearing deposits

$    446,921

$       432,252

$        417,135

$    330,562

$    248,142

Interest bearing deposits

1,120,748

1,082,920

1,051,618

903,850

898,427

Total deposits

1,567,669

1,515,172

1,468,753

1,234,412

1,146,569










Notes payable

27,843

28,605

29,375

129,995

16,155

Subordinated debt

26,341

26,341

26,086

28,841

29,186

Interest payable

1,084

1,123

987

972

1,128

Other 

11,801

11,162

11,111

9,683

8,938

Total liabilities

1,634,738

1,582,403

1,536,312

1,403,903

1,201,976










Stockholders' Equity








Common stock

1,585

1,581

1,578

1,351

1,350

Additional paid-in capital

60,229

60,113

59,980

42,843

42,807

Retained earnings

84,798

80,479

79,169

75,814

72,575

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,385)

4,779

4,441

5,612

2,949

Total stockholders' equity

145,227

146,952

145,168

125,620

119,681










Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,779,965

$    1,729,355

$     1,681,480

$ 1,529,523

$ 1,321,657










Common shares outstanding

5,282,164

5,270,323

5,260,294

4,500,784

4,501,054

Book value per share

$        27.49

$           27.88

$            27.60

$        27.91

$        26.59

Tangible book value per share

$        20.12

$           20.46

$            20.13

$        22.64

$        21.29

BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





For Three Months Ended

March 

December

2021

2020

Interest Income


Interest and fees on loans

$ 13,043

$    13,463

Taxable securities

1,195

1,062

Tax-exempt securities

444

447

Federal funds sold 

28

13

Interest bearing bank balances

11

15

Total interest income

14,721

15,000




Interest Expense


Deposits

1,454

1,542

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

82

81

Other borrowings

438

443

Total interest expense

1,974

2,066




Net Interest Income

12,747

12,934




Provision for Loan Losses

246

147




Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

12,501

12,787




Noninterest Income


Service charges on deposit accounts

1,547

1,622

Mortgage income

1,822

1,770

Interchange income

975

986

Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

13

(1)

Other

1,649

1,351

Total noninterest income

6,006

5,728




Noninterest Expense


Salaries and employee benefits

7,750

7,668

Net occupancy expenses

755

761

Equipment and data processing expenses

340

343

Other

4,382

5,007

Total noninterest expense

13,227

13,779




Income Before Income Taxes

5,280

4,736




Provision for Income Taxes

1,002

749




Net Income

$   4,278

$      3,987








Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$     0.81

$        0.76

BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)











Quarter Ended

March

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Interest Income








Interest and fees on loans

$ 13,043

$         13,463

$          15,671

$ 12,403

$   11,479

Taxable securities

1,195

1,062

1,106

1,189

1,204

Tax-exempt securities

444

447

419

242

234

Federal funds sold 

28

13

23

24

230

Interest bearing bank balances

11

15

16

16

16

Total interest income

14,721

15,000

17,235

13,874

13,163










Interest Expense








Deposits

1,454

1,542

1,883

1,942

2,302

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

82

81

81

82

81

Other borrowings

438

443

494

469

422

Total interest expense

1,974

2,066

2,458

2,493

2,805










Net Interest Income

12,747

12,934

14,777

11,381

10,358










Provision for Loan Losses

246

147

5,161

1,853

951










Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

12,501

12,787

9,616

9,528

9,407










Noninterest Income








Service charges on deposit accounts

1,547

1,622

1,520

1,148

1,516

Mortgage income

1,822

1,770

1,871

1,823

876

Interchange income

975

986

812

790

762

Net realized gain (loss)  on available-for-sale securities

13

(1)

2,845

522

226

Other

1,649

1,351

849

527

1,177

Total noninterest income

6,006

5,728

7,897

4,810

4,557










Noninterest Expense








Salaries and employee benefits

7,750

7,668

7,778

6,182

5,738

Net occupancy expenses

755

761

785

580

600

Equipment and data processing expenses

340

343

320

250

242

Other

4,382

5,007

4,661

3,606

3,663

Total noninterest expense

13,227

13,779

13,544

10,618

10,243










Income Before Income Taxes

5,280

4,736

3,969

3,720

3,721










Provision for Income Taxes

1,002

749

613

481

821










Net Income

$   4,278

$           3,987

$            3,356

$   3,239

$     2,900




















Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$     0.81

$             0.76

$              0.64

$     0.72

$       0.64

