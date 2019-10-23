BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Record Third Quarter 2019 Earnings of $3.1 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) (the "Company") reported record net income of $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 24% over net income of $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2018. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 and 2018 was $0.70 and $0.65, respectively. Net income was $8.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $1.0 million, or 13.5%, as compared to net income of $7.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $1.95 and $1.90, respectively.

Total assets were $1.3 billion at September 30, 2019, as compared to $974.0 million at September 30, 2018, an increase of 33%. Net loans outstanding at September 30, 2019 totaled $918.7 million, as compared to net loans outstanding at September 30, 2018 of $765.9 million, an increase of 20%. Asset quality remained solid with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.78% as of September 30, 2019, down from 1.07% as of September 30, 2018.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $239.7 million as of September 30, 2019, a 50% increase from September 30, 2018. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 22% of total deposits at September 30, 2019. Total deposits as of September 30, 2019 were $1.1 billion, an increase of $274.1 million from September 30, 2018.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company's tangible book value per share was $20.04. According to OTCQX, there were 24 trades during the third quarter of 2019 for a total of 4,230 shares for a total price of $106,950. The closing share price on September 30, 2019 was $24.71. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market cap was $110.8 million as of September 30, 2019.

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary bank, stated, "The third quarter once again produced record earnings following the acquisition of FNB Bancshares, Inc. earlier this year. We are also pleased with the progress we have made integrating FNB Bancshares, Inc. into our bank, and are looking forward to strong finish in 2019. "

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Financial Services, the subsidiary bank of BankFirst Capital Corporation, is a $1.3 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, with additional offices in Flowood, Hickory, Lake, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Jackson, Starkville and West Point, Mississippi and Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates one mortgage production office in Oxford, Mississippi. BankFirst Financial Services offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers, including internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

2019

2018 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 38,943

$ 17,446 Interest bearing bank balances 7,456

12,781 Federal funds sold 4,391

- Available-for-sale securities 200,061

123,337







Loans 927,875

766,835 Allowance for loan losses (9,158)

(8,300) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 918,717

758,535







Premises and equipment 31,822

19,906 Interest receivable 4,772

3,733 Goodwill 19,525

2,485 Intangible assets 4,620

1,548 Other 43,048

35,639







Total assets $ 1,273,355

$ 975,410







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Liabilities





Deposits $ 1,105,314

$ 828,631 Notes payable 16,000

37,450 Subordinated debentures 28,841

11,186 Interest payable 1,515

646 Other 7,612

7,134 Total liabilities 1,159,282

885,047







Stockholders' Equity





Common stock, $0.30 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,485,585 and 3,911,290 shares issued and outstanding 1,346

1,163 Additional paid-in capital 42,624

29,923 Retained earnings 68,529

60,104 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,574

(827) Total stockholders' equity 114,073

90,363







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,273,355

$ 975,410

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and Year to date December 31, 2018

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

2019

2018 Interest Income





Interest and fees on loans $ 33,124

$ 35,766 Taxable securities 2,974

2,125 Tax-exempt securities 559

816 Federal funds sold 682

111 Interest bearing bank balances 58

33 Total interest income 37,397

38,851







Interest Expense





Deposits 6,393

4,407 Short-term borrowings -

81 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 601

358 Other borrowings 1,116

783 Total interest expense 8,110

5,629







Net Interest Income 29,287

33,222







Provision for Loan Losses 910

1,680







Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 28,377

31,542







Noninterest Income





Service charges on deposit accounts 3,839

4,706 Mortgage income 1,991

1,299 Interchange income 1,962

2,203 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 280

47 Other 1,956

1,604 Total noninterest income 10,028

9,859







Noninterest Expense





Salaries and employee benefits 15,269

15,383 Net occupancy expenses 1,563

1,756 Equipment and data processing expenses 595

2,820 Other 10,096

8,987 Total noninterest expense 27,523

28,946







Income Before Income Taxes 10,882

12,455







Provision for Income Taxes 2,457

2,647







Net Income $ 8,425

$ 9,808







Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.95

$ 2.53







Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.95

$ 2.51

SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation

Related Links

https://www.bankfirstfs.com

