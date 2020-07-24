BankFirst Capital Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Of $3.2 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) (the "Company") reported record net income of $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 10% over net income of $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019 were $0.72 and $0.65, respectively. Net income was $6.1 million for the first half of 2020, an increase of 16% over net income of $5.3 million for the first half of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2020 and 2019 were $1.37 and $1.25, respectively.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary bank, stated, "We are all familiar with the challenges and uncertainty brought upon us all by the COVID-19 pandemic and we are extremely proud of our response and our results during the second quarter of 2020. In addition to the pandemic, the second quarter also brought several significant challenges to the overall banking industry starting with the 150 basis point drop in interest rates, the creation of the PPP and the guidance released by the regulatory agencies allowing banks to work with loan customers to do what was necessary to help those customers through these unprecedented times. Each of these challenges required extraordinary effort from our team to implement solutions to help our customers and communities. As we often see, in times of great uncertainty and difficulty, people rise to the occasion to serve and help others; and the employees of BankFirst did just that. The overall response of our customers, employees and communities in the second quarter was extremely rewarding and is the very reason many of us chose to be community bankers."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $1.5 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of 20%. The increase in total assets from the prior year was due to organic loan and deposit growth, supported by participation in the Paycheck Protection Program. Net loans outstanding at June 30, 2020 totaled $1,044 million, as compared to $897 million in the first quarter of 2020 an increase of 17%, and $922 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 14%. Net loans outstanding, excluding loans associated with the Payment Protection Program, at June 30, 2020 totaled $917 million, as compared to $897 million in the first quarter of 2020 an increase of 2%, and $922 million in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 1%. Asset quality remained solid with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.69% as of June 30, 2020, down from 0.77% as of June 30, 2019.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $330.6 million as of June 30, 2020, as compared to $248.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 25% and $225.8 at June 30, 2019, an increase of 46%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 27% of total deposits at June 30, 2020. Total deposits as of June 30, 2020 were $1.23 billion, as compared to $1.15 billion for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 8%, and $1.10 billion for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 12%.

The Company's ratio of loans to deposits was 84.9% at June 30, 2020, compared to 79.1% at March 31, 2020, and 83.4% at June 30, 2019.

We recorded a $1.85 million provision for credit losses during second quarter 2020 compared to $950,000 for the first quarter of 2020 and $212,000 for the comparable period of 2019. The Allowance for Loan Losses was equal to 1.13% of gross loans and equal to 1.27% of gross loans less loans originated through the PPP. Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) in the second quarter 2020 were $216,000, compared to $174,000, in the first quarter 2020, and $173,000, in the second quarter 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company's tangible book value per share was $22.64. According to OTCQX, there were 57 trades during the second quarter of 2020 for a total of 6,417 shares for a total price of $126,971. The closing share price on June 30, 2020 was $20.20. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market cap was $90.9 million as of June 30, 2020.

Merger & Acquisition Activity

BankFirst completed its acquisition of Traders & Farmers Bancshares, Inc. ("Traders & Farmers") and its subsidiary, Traders & Farmers Bank, headquartered in Haleyville, Alabama on July 1, 2020. Traders & Farmers had total assets of $378.1 million, loans of $158.7 million, and deposits of $348.2 million. Total assets were approximately $1.8 billion upon completion of this transaction.

COVID-19 Impacts

Operations

As the COVID-19 related events unfolded throughout first six months of 2020, BankFirst implemented various plans, strategies and protocols to protect our employees, maintain services for clients, assure the functional continuity of our operating systems, controls and processes, and mitigate financial risks posed by changing market conditions. In order to protect employees and assure workforce continuity and operational redundancy, we imposed business travel restrictions, enhanced our sanitizing protocols within our facilities and physically separated, to the extent possible, our critical operations workforce that cannot work remotely. To limit the risk of virus spread, the Company implemented drive-thru only and by appointment operating protocols throughout its bank branch network. We also maintained active communications with our critical vendors to assure all mission-critical activities and functions are being performed in line with our client-service standards.

Capital and Liquidity

Although there is a high degree of uncertainty around the magnitude and duration of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, management believes that our financial position, including our levels of capital and liquidity, will allow us to successfully endure the negative economic impacts of the crisis. Our capital management activities, coupled with our historical earnings performance and our dividend practices, have allowed us to build and maintain our capital reserves. At June 30, 2020, all BankFirst's regulatory capital ratios exceeded well-capitalized standards.

In addition, management believes the Company's liquidity position is strong. The Company's bank subsidiary maintains a funding base largely comprised of core noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts and low cost interest-bearing transactional deposit accounts with clients that operate or reside within the footprint of its branch bank network. At June 30, 2020, the Company's cash and cash equivalent balances were $129.1 million.

The Company has not experienced significant draws on clients' available commercial lines of credit and home equity lines of credit due to the COVID-19 crisis, nor has it observed any significant or unusual client activity that portends unmanageable levels of stress on our liquidity profile.

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")

BankFirst is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), a $660 billion low-interest business loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The PPP Loan Program provides U.S. government guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that predominately utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related business costs. Through June 30, 2020, BankFirst had approved 1,489 PPP loans totaling $115.4 million. In order to provide additional liquidity to the bank while participating in the PPP Program, the Bank also participated in the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") in which it borrowed $104.2 in order to be able to match fund the majority of the PPP loans that were made.

Lending

We have taken actions to identify and assess our COVID-19 related credit exposures by asset classes and borrower types. We implemented a loan modification program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that are experiencing or expect to experience financial hardships due to COVID-19 related challenges. Accordingly, the following table summarizes the aggregate balances of loans with deferred payments that the Company has modified as result of COVID-19 as of June 30, 2020.



Loan Balance

Loans Modified to

Interest Only

Payments (6

Months or Less)

Loans Modified to

Payment Deferral

(3 Months)

Total Loans

Modified

Percentage of

Loans Modified



















Secured by real estate

















Construction 99,100

1,373

5,874

7,247

7.31% Farmland 52,092

0

2,039

2,039

3.91% Residential real estate 224,835

9,784

25,165

34,949

15.54% Commercial real estate 415,989

16,047

73,651

89,698

21.56% Consumer 11,942

0

279

279

2.34% Commercial and other 243,787

5,938

3,881

9,819

4.03%



















Total Loans 1,047,745

33,142

110,889

144,031

13.75%

Modified loans with deferred payments will continue to accrue interest during the deferral period unless otherwise classified as nonperforming. Consistent with bank regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral periods. COVID-19 related loan modifications are also deemed to be insignificant borrower concessions, and therefore, such modified loans were not classified as troubled-debt restructured loans as of June 30, 2020.

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to continue to impact our financial results, as well as demand for our services and products during the third quarter of 2020 and potentially beyond. The short and long-term implications of the COVID-19 crisis, and related monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, on our future revenues, earnings results, allowance for credit losses, capital reserves and liquidity are unknown at present.

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Financial Services, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of BankFirst Capital Corporation, was founded in 1888 and is a $1.8 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, with additional branch offices in Flowood, Hattiesburg, Hickory, Jackson, Lake, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Gordo, Haleyville, Lynn, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates one mortgage production office in Oxford, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, (ii) statements about the merger of T&F with and into BankFirst (the "merger"), and (iii) statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, including as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, our ability to complete the merger and recognize the expected benefits and synergies of the merger, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The shares of common stock of BankFirst are not savings or deposit accounts and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 37,619

$ 44,311

$ 34,757

$ 38,943

$ 33,659 Interest bearing bank balances 86,631

19,106

27,281

7,456

19,931 Federal funds sold 4,900

4,900

-

4,391

7,569 Available-for-sale securities 258,005

248,510

217,647

200,061

199,927



















Loans 1,044,164

907,458

904,440

927,875

922,409 Allowance for loan losses (11,832)

(10,153)

(9,418)

(9,158)

(9,399) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,032,332

897,305

895,022

918,717

913,010



















Premises and equipment 33,340

33,526

31,900

31,822

31,659 Interest receivable 5,902

4,549

4,881

4,772

4,702 Goodwill 19,526

19,526

19,408

19,525

19,525 Other intangible assets 4,189

4,333

4,476

4,620

4,763 Other 47,079

45,591

45,241

43,048

44,899



















Total assets $ 1,529,523

$ 1,321,657

$ 1,280,613

$ 1,273,355

$ 1,279,644



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Noninterest bearing deposits $ 330,562

$ 248,142

$ 246,630

$ 238,953

$ 225,874 Interest bearing deposits 903,850

898,427

863,161

866,361

880,304 Notes payable 129,995

16,155

15,750

16,000

21,250 Subordinated debt 28,841

29,186

28,564

28,841

31,341 Interest payable 972

1,128

1,392

1,515

1,343 Other 9,683

8,938

10,101

7,612

8,880 Total liabilities 1,403,903

1,201,976

1,165,598

1,159,282

1,168,992



















Stockholders' Equity

















Common stock 1,351

1,350

1,347

1,346

1,346 Additional paid-in capital 42,843

42,807

42,729

42,624

42,532 Retained earnings 75,814

72,575

69,676

68,529

65,383 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,612

2,949

1,263

1,574

1,391 Total stockholders' equity 125,620

119,681

115,015

114,073

110,652



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,529,523

$ 1,321,657

$ 1,280,613

$ 1,273,355

$ 1,279,644



















Common shares outstanding 4,500,784

4,501,054

4,489,414

4,485,585

4,486,184 Book value per share $ 27.91

$ 26.59

$ 25.62

$ 25.43

$ 24.67 Tangible book value per share $ 22.64

$ 21.29

$ 20.30

$ 20.05

$ 19.25

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

















For Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30

June 30

June 30

2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest Income













Interest and fees on loans $ 12,403

$ 11,857

$ 23,882

$ 21,143 Taxable securities 1,189

1,179

2,393

1,810 Tax-exempt securities 242

197

476

393 Federal funds sold 24

319

254

562 Interest bearing bank balances 16

29

33

44 Total interest income 13,874

13,581

27,038

23,952















Interest Expense













Deposits 1,942

2,350

4,244

4,072 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 82

197

163

411 Other borrowings 469

491

891

673 Total interest expense 2,493

3,038

5,298

5,156















Net Interest Income 11,381

10,543

21,740

18,796















Provision for Loan Losses 1,853

212

2,804

677















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 9,528

10,331

18,936

18,119















Noninterest Income













Service charges on deposit accounts 1,148

1,373

2,665

2,383 Mortgage income 1,823

773

2,700

1,049 Interchange income 790

639

1,552

1,208 Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities 522

153

748

221 Other 527

799

1,704

1,407 Total noninterest income 4,810

3,737

9,369

6,268















Noninterest Expense













Salaries and employee benefits 6,182

5,566

11,921

9,636 Net occupancy expenses 580

559

1,181

972 Equipment and data processing expenses 250

925

491

1,628 Other 3,606

3,113

7,271

5,225 Total noninterest expense 10,618

10,163

20,864

17,461















Income Before Income Taxes 3,720

3,905

7,441

6,926















Provision for Income Taxes 481

972

1,302

1,647















Net Income $ 3,239

$ 2,933

$ 6,139

$ 5,279































Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.72

$ 0.65

$ 1.37

$ 1.25















Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.72

$ 0.65

$ 1.37

$ 1.25

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















Quarter Ended

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 12,403

$ 11,479

$ 11,732

$ 11,981

$ 11,857 Taxable securities 1,189

1,204

1,199

1,164

1,179 Tax-exempt securities 242

234

206

166

197 Federal funds sold 24

230

98

120

319 Interest bearing bank balances 16

16

22

14

29 Total interest income 13,874

13,163

13,257

13,445

13,581



















Interest Expense

















Deposits 1,942

2,302

2,148

2,321

2,350 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 82

81

81

190

197 Other borrowings 469

422

431

443

491 Total interest expense 2,493

2,805

2,660

2,954

3,038



















Net Interest Income 11,381

10,358

10,597

10,491

10,543



















Provision for Loan Losses 1,853

951

656

233

212



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 9,528

9,407

9,941

10,258

10,331



















Noninterest Income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 1,148

1,516

1,586

1,463

1,373 Mortgage income 1,823

876

726

942

773 Interchange income 790

762

707

701

639 Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities 522

226

150

59

153 Other 527

1,177

1,725

596

799 Total noninterest income 4,810

4,557

4,894

3,761

3,737



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 6,182

5,738

5,514

5,633

5,566 Net occupancy expenses 580

600

588

591

559 Equipment and data processing expenses 250

242

242

229

925 Other 3,606

3,663

4,051

3,609

3,113 Total noninterest expense 10,618

10,243

10,395

10,062

10,163



















Income Before Income Taxes 3,720

3,721

4,440

3,957

3,905



















Provision for Income Taxes 481

821

1,052

810

972



















Net Income $ 3,239

$ 2,900

$ 3,388

$ 3,147

$ 2,933







































Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.72

$ 0.64

$ 0.77

$ 0.70

$ 0.65



















Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.72

$ 0.64

$ 0.77

$ 0.70

$ 0.65

SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation

http://www.bankfirstfs.com

