BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings of $4.3 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) (the "Company") reported quarterly net income of $4.3 million, or $0.81 per share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $4.3 million or $0.81 per share for the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of 39% compared to net income of $3.2 million or $0.72 per share for the second quarter of 2020. Net Income of $8.6 million, or $1.62 per share, for the first six months of 2021, compared to net income of $6.1 million or $1.37 per share for the first six months of 2020, an increase of 18%.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary bank, stated "We are pleased to report another strong quarter of earnings. Our local markets have recovered nicely from the pandemic and we have successfully integrated our most recent acquisition. We remain optimistic about the improving economy in our markets and we are excited for what the remainder of the year has to offer."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $1.8 billion at June 30, 2021 as compared to $1.78 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of 1%, and as compared to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of 18%. The increase in total assets from the prior year was due to organic loan and deposit growth, supported by participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as well as the acquisition of Traders & Farmers Bancshares, Inc. on July 1, 2020. Loans outstanding, net of the allowance for loan losses, as of June 30, 2021 totaled $1,124 million as compared to $1,118 million as of March 31, 2021, and as compared to $1,032 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 9%. Net loans outstanding excluding loans associated with the PPP, as of June 30, 2021 totaled $1,052 million, as compared to $1,034 million as of March 31,2021 an increase of 2%, and as compared to $917 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 15%.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $462 million as of June 30, 2021, as compared to $447 million as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 3%, and as compared to $331 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 40%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 29% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021. Total deposits as of June 30, 2021 were $1.58 billion, as compared to $1.57 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 1%, and as compared to $1.23 billion as of June 30, 2020 an increase of 28%. Cost of funds as of June 30, 2021 is 0.31% as compared to 034% as of March 31, 2021, and as compared to 0.61% as of June 30, 2020.

The Company's ratio of loans to deposits was 72.2% as of June 30, 2021 as compared to 72.4% as of March 31, 2021, and as compared to 84.6% as of June 30, 2020. The Company's ratio of loans net of PPP loans to deposits was 67% as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 66% as of March 31, 2021, and compared to 74% as of June 30, 2020.

Net interest income was $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 1% as compared to $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. Net interest margin increased to 3.02% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.01% in the first quarter of 2021. The increase is primarily due to the decrease in interest expense of $266,000 or 13%, due to changes in the mix of our interest-bearing deposits and non-interest deposits. Yield on earning assets decreased 1 basis point to 3.32% in the second quarter 2021, compared to 3.34% during the first quarter of 2021. The decrease, despite an increase in loan volume, is due to the lower interest rate environment as a result of the Federal reserve's interest rate reductions in response to the pandemic.

Noninterest income was $5.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 7% as compared to $6 million for the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of 5% as compared to $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $85,000 to $1.74 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $1.82 million in the first quarter of 2021, or 4.7%. The primary reason for the overall decrease in noninterest income in the second quarter is due to the receipt of a Community Development Financial Institution Financial Assistance grant of $888,000 in the first quarter of 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's tangible book value per share was $21.62. According to OTCQX, there were 157 trades during the second quarter of 2021 for a total of 68,906 shares for a total price of $1,692,681. The closing share price on June 30, 2021 was $26.25. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market cap was $138.568 million as of June 30, 2021.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded $144,000 provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $246,000 for the first quarter of 2021, and as compared to $1.85 million for the second quarter of 2020. The allowance for loan losses was equal to 1.45% of gross loans and equal to 1.55% of gross loans less loans originated through the PPP. Net loan charge-offs in the second quarter of 2021 were $265,000 as compared to $95,000 in the first quarter 2021, and as compared to $174,000 in the second quarter 2020. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.63% for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 2 basis points compared to 0.65% for the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 6 basis points compared to 0.69% for the second quarter of 2020. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.02%, compared to 0.01% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 0.01% for the second quarter of 2020.

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")

BankFirst Financial Services (the "Bank") participated in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), a $944 billion low-interest business loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration which officially ended May 31, 2021. The PPP Loan Program provides U.S. government guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that predominately utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related business costs. The Bank participated in Rounds 1 and 2, during 2020 and in Round 3 in 2021. In 2020, the Bank approved 1,489 PPP loans totaling $115.6 million. Through June 30, 2021, the Bank has received loan forgiveness payments from the SBA totaling $103 million on Rounds 1 and 2 PPP loans. The bank received approximately $4.4 million in fees (net of expenses) paid by the SBA on our first round of PPP loans, which we have recognized $275,000 as loan fee income during the second quarter of 2021, year-to-date we have recognized $940,000, compared to $940,000 for the first six months of 2020 and $2.4 million was recognized in total as loan fee income during 2020.

In 2021, during Round 3, the Bank approved 1,382 PPP loans totaling $62 million. Through June 30, 2021 the Bank has received forgiveness payments from the SBA totaling $2.7 million on Round 3 PPP loans. The bank received approximately $4 million in fees (net of expenses) for the 2021 loans, which we have recognized $50,000 as loan fee income during the second quarter of 2021.

Lending

We have taken actions to identify and assess our COVID-19 related credit exposures by asset classes and borrower types. We implemented a loan modification program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that are experiencing or expect to experience financial hardships due to COVID-19 related challenges. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank had 0.59% of its loan portfolio that has modified as result of COVID-19 compared to 2.59% as of March 31, 2021 and 2.03% as of December 31, 2020.

Modified loans with deferred payments will continue to accrue interest during the deferral period unless otherwise classified as nonperforming. Consistent with bank regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral periods. COVID-19 related loan modifications are also deemed to be insignificant borrower concessions, and therefore, such modified loans were not classified as troubled-debt restructured loans as of June 30, 2021.

The COVID-19 crisis has continued to impact our financial results, as well as demand for our services and products during the second quarter of 2021 and potentially beyond. The short and long-term implications of the COVID-19 crisis, and related monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, on our future revenues, earnings results, allowance for credit losses, capital reserves and liquidity are unknown at present.

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Financial Services, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of BankFirst Capital Corporation, was founded in 1888 and is a $1.8 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, with additional branch offices in Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Gordo, Haleyville, Lynn, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates two mortgage production offices, one in Oxford, Mississippi and one in Brookhaven, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com .

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 43,997

$ 33,046

$ 37,208

$ 30,492

$ 37,619 Interest bearing bank balances 47,049

60,599

83,324

10,056

86,631 Federal funds sold 9,313

8,968

8,408

9,391

4,900 Available-for-sale securities 427,390

411,930

329,409

296,748

258,005



















Loans 1,140,349

1,135,123

1,142,624

1,206,834

1,044,164 Allowance for loan losses (16,526)

(16,647)

(16,496)

(16,857)

(11,832) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,123,823

1,118,476

1,126,128

1,189,977

1,032,332



















Premises and equipment 42,164

42,227

42,414

42,232

33,340 Interest receivable 8,366

8,574

8,978

9,829

7,993 Goodwill 34,564

34,564

34,564

34,564

19,526 Other intangible assets 4,214

4,375

4,535

4,695

4,189 Other 57,338

57,206

54,387

53,496

44,988



















Total assets $ 1,798,218

$ 1,779,965

$ 1,729,355

$ 1,681,480

$ 1,529,523



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Noninterest bearing deposits $ 462,436

$ 446,921

$ 432,252

$ 417,135

$ 330,562 Interest bearing deposits 1,115,992

1,120,748

1,082,920

1,051,618

903,850 Total deposits 1,578,428

1,567,669

1,515,172

1,468,753

1,234,412



















Notes payable 27,030

27,843

28,605

29,375

129,995 Subordinated debt 26,341

26,341

26,341

26,341

28,841 Interest payable 817

1,084

1,123

987

972 Other 12,716

11,801

11,162

10,856

9,683 Total liabilities 1,645,332

1,634,738

1,582,403

1,536,312

1,403,903



















Stockholders' Equity

















Common stock 1,583

1,585

1,581

1,578

1,351 Additional paid-in capital 60,279

60,229

60,113

59,980

42,843 Retained earnings 89,083

84,798

80,479

79,169

75,814 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,941

(1,385)

4,779

4,441

5,612 Total stockholders' equity 152,886

145,227

146,952

145,168

125,620



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,798,218

$ 1,779,965

$ 1,729,355

$ 1,681,480

$ 1,529,523



















Common shares outstanding 5,278,771

5,282,164

5,270,323

5,260,294

4,500,784 Book value per share $ 28.96

$ 27.49

$ 27.88

$ 27.60

$ 27.91 Tangible book value per share $ 21.62

$ 20.12

$ 20.46

$ 20.13

$ 22.64

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

















For Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June

March

June

June

2021

2021

2021

2020 Interest Income













Interest and fees on loans $ 12,856

$ 13,043

$ 25,899

$ 23,882 Taxable securities 1,270

1,195

2,465

2,393 Tax-exempt securities 442

444

886

476 Federal funds sold 19

28

47

254 Interest bearing bank balances 11

11

22

33 Total interest income 14,598

14,721

29,319

27,038















Interest Expense













Deposits 1,189

1,454

2,643

4,244 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 81

82

163

163 Other borrowings 438

438

876

891 Total interest expense 1,708

1,974

3,682

5,298















Net Interest Income 12,890

12,747

25,637

21,740















Provision for Loan Losses 144

246

390

2,804















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 12,746

12,501

25,247

18,936















Noninterest Income













Service charges on deposit accounts 1,658

1,547

3,205

2,665 Mortgage income 1,737

1,822

3,559

2,700 Interchange income 1,201

975

2,176

1,552 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities -

13

13

748 Other 1,002

1,649

2,651

1,704 Total noninterest income 5,598

6,006

11,604

9,369















Noninterest Expense













Salaries and employee benefits 7,561

7,750

15,311

11,921 Net occupancy expenses 739

755

1,494

1,181 Equipment and data processing expenses 387

340

727

491 Other 4,606

4,382

8,988

7,271 Total noninterest expense 13,293

13,227

26,520

20,864















Income Before Income Taxes 5,051

5,280

10,331

7,441















Provision for Income Taxes 766

1,002

1,768

1,302















Net Income $ 4,285

$ 4,278

$ 8,653

$ 6,139































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.81

$ 0.81

$ 1.62

$ 1.37

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















Quarter Ended

June

March

December 31

September 30

June 30

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 12,856

$ 13,043

$ 13,463

$ 15,671

$ 12,403 Taxable securities 1,270

1,195

1,062

1,106

1,189 Tax-exempt securities 442

444

447

419

242 Federal funds sold 19

28

13

23

24 Interest bearing bank balances 11

11

15

16

16 Total interest income 14,598

14,721

15,000

17,235

13,874



















Interest Expense

















Deposits 1,189

1,454

1,542

1,883

1,942 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 81

82

81

81

82 Other borrowings 438

438

443

494

469 Total interest expense 1,708

1,974

2,066

2,458

2,493



















Net Interest Income 12,890

12,747

12,934

14,777

11,381



















Provision for Loan Losses 144

246

147

5,161

1,853



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 12,746

12,501

12,787

9,616

9,528



















Noninterest Income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 1,658

1,547

1,622

1,520

1,148 Mortgage income 1,737

1,822

1,770

1,871

1,823 Interchange income 1,201

975

986

812

790 Net realized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities -

13

(1)

2,845

522 Other 1,002

1,649

1,351

849

527 Total noninterest income 5,598

6,006

5,728

7,897

4,810



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 7,561

7,750

7,668

7,778

6,182 Net occupancy expenses 739

755

761

785

580 Equipment and data processing expenses 387

340

343

320

250 Other 4,606

4,382

5,007

4,661

3,606 Total noninterest expense 13,293

13,227

13,779

13,544

10,618



















Income Before Income Taxes 5,051

5,280

4,736

3,969

3,720



















Provision for Income Taxes 766

1,002

749

613

481



















Net Income $ 4,285

$ 4,278

$ 3,987

$ 3,356

$ 3,239







































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.81

$ 0.81

$ 0.76

$ 0.64

$ 0.72

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Risk Category of Loans by Type

(In Thousands)





















Grades

Watch Substandard Total



(1 - 5)

(6)

(7)

Loans June 30, 2021

































Secured by real estate















Construction

$ 98,092

$ 39

$ 4,665

$ 102,796 Farmland

57,699

913

237

58,849 Residential real estate

272,289

4,402

5,710

282,401 Commercial real estate

441,416

6,372

5,925

453,713 Consumer

20,290

213

228

20,731 Commercial and other

218,050

1,172

2,637

221,859





















$ 1,107,836

$ 13,111

$ 19,402

$ 1,140,349







































Grades

Watch Substandard Total



(1 - 5)

(6)

(7)

Loans March 31, 2021

































Secured by real estate















Construction

$ 97,808

$ 69

$ 4,703

$ 102,580 Farmland

47,267

1,316

288

48,871 Residential real estate

283,260

4,600

6,131

293,991 Commercial real estate

430,764

1,738

5,362

437,864 Consumer

20,849

299

164

21,312 Commercial and other

226,103

1,639

2,763

230,505





















$ 1,106,051

$ 9,661

$ 19,411

$ 1,135,123

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Past Due Loans

(In Thousands)





























Accruing Loans Past Due





Total











30 - 89

90 Days

Non- Past Due and Current

Total



Days

or More

accrual Nonaccrual Loans

Loans

























June 30, 2021























Secured by real estate























Construction

$ 369

$ -

$ 4,391

$ 4,760

$ 98,036

$ 102,796 Farmland

115

-

15

130

58,719

58,849 Residential real estate

764

-

2,006

2,770

279,631

282,401 Commercial real estate

-

-

1,820

1,820

451,893

453,713 Consumer

108

1

110

219

20,512

20,731 Commercial and other

589

-

2,056

2,645

219,214

221,859





























$ 1,945

$ 1

$ 10,398

$ 12,344

$ 1,128,005

$ 1,140,349





























Accruing Loans Past Due





Total











30 - 89

90 Days

Non- Past Due and Current

Total



Days

or More

accrual Nonaccrual Loans

Loans March 31, 2021























Secured by real estate























Construction

$ -

$ -

$ 4,428

$ 4,428

$ 98,152

$ 102,580 Farmland

189

-

115

304

48,567

48,871 Residential real estate

2,241

-

2,304

4,545

289,446

293,991 Commercial real estate

862

-

1,508

2,370

435,494

437,864 Consumer

123

10

110

243

21,069

21,312 Commercial and other

672

-

2,017

2,689

227,816

230,505





























$ 4,087

$ 10

$ 10,482

$ 14,579

$ 1,120,544

$ 1,135,123

