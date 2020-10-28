BankFirst Capital Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Of $3.3 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) (the "Company") reported record net income of $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 6% over net income of $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019 were $0.64 and $0.70, respectively. Net income was $9.5 million for nine months ended 2020, an increase of 13% over net income of $8.4 million for nine months ended 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share for nine months ended of 2020 and 2019 were $2.00 and $1.95, respectively.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary bank, stated, "We are pleased to report a strong quarter during today's challenging environment. In the quarter, we closed on our most recent acquisition of Traders & Farmers Bancshares, Inc., we earned a record $3.3 million and we contributed an additional loan loss provision of $5.2 million for further adjustments to our qualitative factors to reflect potential negative impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are extremely proud of how our employees continue to rise to the occasion to support the financial and other needs of our customers and our communities. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold during the remainder of 2020, we will stay focused on achieving our long-term strategic goals while increasing our value to our customers, shareholders, and communities."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $1.7 billion at September 30, 2020, as compared to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of 10%, and $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 32%. The increase in total assets from the prior year was due to organic loan and deposit growth, supported by participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as the acquisition of Traders & Farmers Bancshares, Inc. on July 1, 2020. Net loans outstanding at September 30, 2020 totaled $1,190 million, as compared to $1,032 million in the second quarter of 2020 an increase of 15%, and $919 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 30%. Net loans outstanding, excluding loans associated with the Payment Protection Program, at September 30, 2020 totaled $1,074 million, as compared to $917 million in the second quarter of 2020 an increase of 17%, and $919 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 17%. Asset quality remained solid with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.68% as of September 30, 2020, down from 0.79% as of September 30, 2019.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $417.1 million as of September 30, 2020, as compared to $330.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 26% and $239.0 at September 30, 2019, an increase of 75%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 28% of total deposits at September 30, 2020. Total deposits as of September 30, 2020 were $1.46 billion, as compared to $1.23 billion for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 19%, and $1.10 billion for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 33%.

The Company's ratio of loans to deposits was 82.2% at September 30, 2020, compared to 84.6% at June 30, 2020, and 83.9% at September 30. 2019.

We recorded a $5.2 million provision for credit losses during the third quarter 2020 compared to $1.85 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $233,000 for the comparable period of 2019. The Allowance for Loan Losses was equal to 1.40% of gross loans and equal to 1.54% of gross loans less loans originated through the PPP. Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) in the third quarter 2020 were $136,000, compared to $174,000, in the second quarter 2020, and $473,000, in the third quarter 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company's tangible book value per share was $20.13. According to OTCQX, there were 69 trades during the third quarter of 2020 for a total of 10,885 shares for a total price of $209,569. The closing share price on September 30, 2020 was $18.25. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market cap was $96.0 million as of September 30, 2020.

Merger & Acquisition Activity

BankFirst completed its acquisition of Traders & Farmers Bancshares, Inc. ("Traders & Farmers") and its subsidiary, Traders & Farmers Bank, headquartered in Haleyville, Alabama on July 1, 2020. Traders & Farmers had total assets of $378.1 million, loans of $158.7 million, and deposits of $348.2 million. Total assets were approximately $1.7 billion upon completion of this transaction.

Therefore, the results of operations of BankFirst and acquired Traders and Farmers are included in BankFirst's consolidated results of operations from the dates of acquisition, and therefore BankFirst's third quarter 2020 results reflect increased levels of average balances, income and expenses compared to its second quarter 2020 and third quarter 2019 results.

COVID-19 Impacts

Operations

As the COVID-19 related events unfolded throughout first nine months of 2020, BankFirst implemented various plans, strategies and protocols to protect our employees, maintain services for clients, assure the functional continuity of our operating systems, controls and processes, and mitigate financial risks posed by changing market conditions. In order to protect employees and assure workforce continuity and operational redundancy, we imposed business travel restrictions, enhanced our sanitizing protocols within our facilities and physically separated, to the extent possible, our critical operations workforce that cannot work remotely. To limit the risk of virus spread, the Company implemented drive-thru only and by appointment operating protocols throughout its bank branch network. We also maintained active communications with our critical vendors to assure all mission-critical activities and functions are being performed in line with our client-service standards.

Capital and Liquidity

Although there is a high degree of uncertainty around the magnitude and duration of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, management believes that our financial position, including our levels of capital and liquidity, will allow us to successfully endure the negative economic impacts of the crisis. Our capital management activities, coupled with our historical earnings performance and our dividend practices, have allowed us to build and maintain our capital reserves. At September 30, 2020, all BankFirst's regulatory capital ratios exceeded well-capitalized standards.

In addition, management believes the Company's liquidity position is strong. The Company's bank subsidiary maintains a funding base largely comprised of core noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts and low cost interest-bearing transactional deposit accounts with clients that operate or reside within the footprint of its branch bank network. At September 30, 2020, the Company's cash and cash equivalent balances were $49.9 million.

The Company has not experienced significant draws on clients' available commercial lines of credit and home equity lines of credit due to the COVID-19 crisis, nor has it observed any significant or unusual client activity that portends unmanageable levels of stress on our liquidity profile.

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")

BankFirst is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), a $660 billion low-interest business loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The PPP Loan Program provides U.S. government guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that predominately utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related business costs. Through September 30, 2020, BankFirst had approved 1,489 PPP loans totaling $115.4 million. In order to provide additional liquidity to the bank while participating in the PPP Program, the Bank also participated in the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") in which it borrowed $104.2 in order to be able to match fund the majority of the PPP loans that were made. During the third quarter the bank paid back the funds associated with the PPPLF with excess liquidity post acquisition of Traders & Farmers.

Lending

We have taken actions to identify and assess our COVID-19 related credit exposures by asset classes and borrower types. We implemented a loan modification program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that are experiencing or expect to experience financial hardships due to COVID-19 related challenges. Accordingly, the following table summarizes the aggregate balances of loans with deferred payments that the Company has modified as result of COVID-19 as of September 30, 2020.



Loan Balance

Loans Modified to Interest Only

Payments (6

Months or Less)

Loans Modified to

Payment Deferral

(up to 6 Months)

Total Loans

Modified

Percentage of

Loans Modified



















Secured by real estate

















Construction $ 93,383

$ 165

$ -

$ 165

0.18% Farmland 52,964

-

-

-

0.00% Residential real estate 307,052

9,740

-

9,740

3.17% Commercial real estate 443,142

15,274

45,244

60,518

13.66% Consumer 33,449

-

4

4

0.01% Commercial and other 276,844

5,661

593

6,254

2.26%



















Total Loans $ 1,206,834

$ 30,840

$ 45,841

$ 76,681

6.35%

Modified loans with deferred payments will continue to accrue interest during the deferral period unless otherwise classified as nonperforming. Consistent with bank regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral periods. COVID-19 related loan modifications are also deemed to be insignificant borrower concessions, and therefore, such modified loans were not classified as troubled-debt restructured loans as of September 30, 2020.

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to continue to impact our financial results, as well as demand for our services and products during the fourth quarter of 2020 and potentially beyond. The short and long-term implications of the COVID-19 crisis, and related monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, on our future revenues, earnings results, allowance for credit losses, capital reserves and liquidity are unknown at present.

BankFirst Financial Services, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of BankFirst Capital Corporation, was founded in 1888 and is a $1.7 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, with additional branch offices in Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Gordo, Haleyville, Lynn, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates one mortgage production office in Oxford, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com.

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 30,492

$ 37,619

$ 44,311

$ 34,757

$ 38,943 Interest bearing bank balances 10,056

86,631

19,106

27,281

7,456 Federal funds sold 9,391

4,900

4,900

-

4,391 Available-for-sale securities 296,748

258,005

248,510

217,647

200,061



















Loans 1,206,834

1,044,164

907,458

904,440

927,875 Allowance for loan losses (16,857)

(11,832)

(10,153)

(9,418)

(9,158) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,189,977

1,032,332

897,305

895,022

918,717



















Premises and equipment 42,232

33,340

33,526

31,900

31,822 Interest receivable 6,026

5,902

4,549

4,881

4,772 Goodwill 34,564

19,526

19,526

19,408

19,525 Other intangible assets 4,695

4,189

4,333

4,476

4,620 Other 57,299

47,079

45,591

45,241

43,048



















Total assets $ 1,681,480

$ 1,529,523

$ 1,321,657

$ 1,280,613

$ 1,273,355



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Noninterest bearing deposits $ 417,135

$ 330,562

$ 248,142

$ 246,630

$ 238,953 Interest bearing deposits 1,051,618

903,850

898,427

863,161

866,361 Notes payable 29,375

129,995

16,155

15,750

16,000 Subordinated debt 26,086

28,841

29,186

28,564

28,841 Interest payable 987

972

1,128

1,392

1,515 Other 11,111

9,683

8,938

10,101

7,612 Total liabilities 1,536,312

1,403,903

1,201,976

1,165,598

1,159,282



















Stockholders' Equity

















Common stock 1,578

1,351

1,350

1,347

1,346 Additional paid-in capital 59,980

42,843

42,807

42,729

42,624 Retained earnings 79,169

75,814

72,575

69,676

68,529 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,441

5,612

2,949

1,263

1,574 Total stockholders' equity 145,168

125,620

119,681

115,015

114,073



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,681,480

$ 1,529,523

$ 1,321,657

$ 1,280,613

$ 1,273,355



















Common shares outstanding 5,260,294

4,500,784

4,501,054

4,489,414

4,485,585 Book value per share $ 27.60

$ 27.91

$ 26.59

$ 25.62

$ 25.43 Tangible book value per share $ 20.13

$ 22.64

$ 21.29

$ 20.30

$ 20.05

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

















For Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September

September

September

September

2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest Income













Interest and fees on loans $ 15,671

$ 11,981

$ 39,553

$ 33,124 Taxable securities 1,106

1,164

3,499

2,974 Tax-exempt securities 419

166

895

559 Federal funds sold 23

120

277

682 Interest bearing bank balances 16

14

49

58 Total interest income 17,235

13,445

44,273

37,397















Interest Expense













Deposits 1,883

2,321

6,128

6,393 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 81

190

245

601 Other borrowings 494

443

1,385

1,116 Total interest expense 2,458

2,954

7,758

8,110















Net Interest Income 14,777

10,491

36,515

29,287















Provision for Loan Losses 5,161

223

7,965

910















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 9,616

10,268

28,550

28,377















Noninterest Income













Service charges on deposit accounts 1,520

1,463

4,185

3,839 Mortgage income 1,871

942

4,570

1,991 Interchange income 812

701

2,271

1,962 Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities 2,845

59

3,593

280 Other 849

596

2,646

1,956 Total noninterest income 7,897

3,761

17,265

10,028















Noninterest Expense













Salaries and employee benefits 7,778

5,633

19,698

15,269 Net occupancy expenses 785

591

1,966

1,563 Equipment and data processing expenses 320

229

811

595 Other 4,661

3,609

11,932

10,096 Total noninterest expense 13,544

10,062

34,407

27,523















Income Before Income Taxes 3,969

3,967

11,408

10,882















Provision for Income Taxes 613

810

1,915

2,457















Net Income $ 3,356

$ 3,157

$ 9,493

$ 8,425































Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.64

$ 0.70

$ 2.00

$ 1.95















Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.64

$ 0.70

$ 2.00

$ 1.95

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















Quarter Ended

September

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 15,671

$ 12,403

$ 11,479

$ 11,732

$ 11,981 Taxable securities 1,106

1,189

1,204

1,199

1,164 Tax-exempt securities 419

242

234

206

166 Federal funds sold 23

24

230

98

120 Interest bearing bank balances 16

16

16

22

14 Total interest income 17,235

13,874

13,163

13,257

13,445



















Interest Expense

















Deposits 1,883

1,942

2,302

2,148

2,321 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 81

82

81

81

190 Other borrowings 494

469

422

431

443 Total interest expense 2,458

2,493

2,805

2,660

2,954



















Net Interest Income 14,777

11,381

10,358

10,597

10,491



















Provision for Loan Losses 5,161

1,853

951

656

233



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 9,616

9,528

9,407

9,941

10,258



















Noninterest Income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 1,520

1,148

1,516

1,586

1,463 Mortgage income 1,871

1,823

876

726

942 Interchange income 812

790

762

707

701 Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities 2,845

522

226

150

59 Other 849

527

1,177

1,725

596 Total noninterest income 7,897

4,810

4,557

4,894

3,761



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 7,778

6,182

5,738

5,514

5,633 Net occupancy expenses 785

580

600

588

591 Equipment and data processing expenses 320

250

242

242

229 Other 4,661

3,606

3,663

4,051

3,609 Total noninterest expense 13,544

10,618

10,243

10,395

10,062



















Income Before Income Taxes 3,969

3,720

3,721

4,440

3,957



















Provision for Income Taxes 613

481

821

1,052

810



















Net Income $ 3,356

$ 3,239

$ 2,900

$ 3,388

$ 3,147







































Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.64

$ 0.72

$ 0.64

$ 0.77

$ 0.70



















Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.64

$ 0.72

$ 0.64

$ 0.77

$ 0.70

