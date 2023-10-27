BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings of $8.4 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), reported net income of $8.4 million, or $1.55 per share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $6.2 million, or $1.15 per share, for the second quarter of 2023, and compared to net income of $5.3 million, or $1.00 per share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net income totaled $8.4 million, or $1.55 per share, in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $5.3 million, or $1.00 per share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Equitable Recovery Program grant in the third quarter. Credit quality remains strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.47% as of September 30, 2023 compared to 0.43% for the second quarter of 2023, and compared to 0.54% for the third quarter of 2022.

Recent Developments

As previously reported, on April 10, 2023, the Bank and Mechanics Bank were each named a recipient of a grant award under the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Equitable Recovery Program (the "ERP"). The Bank was awarded $6.2 million and Mechanics Bank was awarded $4.9 million. The Bank previously reported that the Bank anticipated receiving the amount awarded to Mechanics Bank as the successor entity in the Bank's acquisition of Mechanics Bank on January 1, 2023. However, on August 30, 2023, the Bank was notified by the CDFI Fund that the CDFI Fund did not approve the transfer of the CDFI ERP award provided to Mechanics Bank to the Bank and, accordingly, the $4.9 million awarded to Mechanics Bank was rescinded and de-obligated. Nevertheless, the CDFI Fund advised that there was no change to the CDFI ERP award to the Bank totaling $6.2 million. The Bank received its $6.2 million CDFI ERP award in the third quarter of 2023. The CDFI ERP award will be used to support lending to small businesses and microenterprises, community facilities, affordable housing, commercial real estate and intermediary lending to non-profits and CDFIs, as well as used for financial services, development services to support borrowers, and operational support.

During the third quarter of 2023, management made the strategic decision to sell $31.2 million of available-for-sale securities from the Company's investment securities portfolio, which resulted in the realization of a loss of $1.5 million. The average book yield of these securities was approximately 1.88% per annum and the Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale for liquidity to help fund future organic loan growth at higher yields.

The Bank completed the conversion of its core data processing system where the Bank converted from Jack Henry CIF 20/20 to Jack Henry SilverLake the weekend of August 11, 2023 through August 13, 2023. The Bank is currently preparing for the conversion of Mechanics Bank's core data processing system into the Bank's core data processing system, which is scheduled to occur over the weekend of October 27, 2023 through October 29, 2023 and should be completed prior to the start of business on October 30, 2023.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "We are proud to report another strong quarter of earnings, despite the increased cost of funds we have experienced due to continued rising market interest rates. While our credit quality and access to liquidity remain strong, we are closely monitoring the continued economic uncertainty and lingering challenges in the banking industry. Overall, our financial performance this quarter has inspired confidence and we continue to see growth opportunities in our markets."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $2.7 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $2.7 billion at June 30, 2023 and $2.2 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of 2% and 23%, respectively. The increase in total assets since September 30, 2022 was primarily due to organic loan and deposit growth during the period, our acquisition of Tate Financial Corporation and Sycamore Bank effective on October 1, 2022, and our acquisition of Mechanics Banc Holding Company and Mechanics Bank effective on January 1, 2023. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for credit losses, as of September 30, 2023 totaled $1.8 billion, compared to $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, and $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 2% and 35%, respectively.

Total deposits as of September 30, 2023 were $2.3 billion, compared to $2.2 billion as of June 30, 2023 and $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 26% from the prior year period. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $586.3 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $592.7 million as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of 1%, and compared to $543.0 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 8%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 26% of total deposits as of September 30, 2023. While the Bank has seen a decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits since the beginning of 2023, the average balance of non-interest-bearing deposits has been steady over the past 90 days. The Bank had no brokered deposits as of September 30, 20203. The Company's consolidated cost of funds as of September 30, 2023 was 1.40%, compared to 1.03% as of June 30, 2023 and 0.32% as of September 30, 2022. The increase in the Company's consolidated cost of funds during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the prior periods was primarily due to the continued rise in market interest rates for deposits across the Bank's market areas and increased competition from bank and non-bank alternatives. Bank-only cost of funds as of September 30, 2023 was 1.35%, compared to 0.79% as of June 30, 2023 and 0.19% as of September 30, 2022.

The ratio of loans to deposits was 76.8% as of September 30, 2023, compared to 78.0% as of June 30, 2023 and 72.1% as of September 30, 2022.

Net interest income was $21.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $22.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 5%, and compared to $17.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 26%. Net interest income was negatively impacted by continued compression in net interest margin due to the continued rise in market interest rates over the last year. Net interest margin was 3.55% in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease from 3.82% in the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease from 3.89% in the third quarter of 2022. Yield on earning assets was 4.90% during the third quarter of 2023, compared to 4.83% during the second quarter of 2023 and 4.07% during the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 13 basis points and an increase of 83 basis points, respectively.

Noninterest income was $10.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 65%, and compared to $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 87%. As previously noted, the increase was primarily due to the Bank receiving its $6.2 million CDFI ERP award in the third quarter of 2023. Mortgage banking revenue was $804 thousand in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $65 thousand from $739 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, or an increase of 9%, and an increase of $85 thousand from $719 thousand in the third quarter of 2022, or an increase of 12%. During the third quarter of 2023, the Bank retained $3.1 million of the $28.6 million in secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $8.2 million secondary market loans originated during the third quarter of 2022, of which $4.1 million were retained to hold in-house. During the third quarter the Company temporarily suspended the in-house mortgage purchase program.

Noninterest expense was $20.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $20.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $15.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, an decrease of 2.1% and an increase of 32.0%, respectively. While non-interest expense has increased over the respective periods, a portion is attributable to one-time expenses related to the Bank's recently-completed conversion of its core data processing system from Jack Henry CIF 20/20 to Jack Henry SilverLake, recent acquisitions and core conversions related to such acquisitions. Core conversion expenses were $416 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $323 thousand for the second quarter of 2023. Acquisition-related expenses were $136 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $173 thousand for the second quarter of 2023. Total year to date one-time expenses related to core conversion were $892 thousand. Acquisition-related expenses year to date were $599 thousand.

As of September 30, 2023, tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) was $17.95. According to OTCQX, there were 379 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the third quarter of 2023 for a total of 103,258 shares and for a total price of $3,597103. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on September 30, 2023 was $32.00 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $172.3 million as of September 30, 2023.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $875 thousand during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $375 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 and $300 thousand for the third quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses in the third quarter 2023 increased compared with the provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023 and the provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2022 in order to adequately fund the reserve due to organic growth in the Company's loan portfolio. Nevertheless, the Company continues to closely monitor the continued economic uncertainty, especially in the commercial real estate market.

Net loan charge-offs in the third quarter of 2023 were $413 thousand, compared to net loan charge-offs of $332 thousand in the second quarter of 2023 and $260 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. Non-performing assets, excluding restructured loans, to total assets were 0.47% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.44% for the second quarter of 2023, and compared to 0.54% for the third quarter of 2022. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the third quarter of 2023 were 0.02%, which remained the same as annualized net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022, respectively.

As of September 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses equaled $23.7 million, compared to $23.2 million as of June 30, 2023 and $14.0 million as of September 30, 2022. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.33% at September 30, 2023, compared to 1.33% at June 30, 2023 and 1.06% at September 30, 2022. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 185% at September 30, 2023, compared to 201% at June 30, 2023 and 118% at September 30, 2022.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the recent events in the banking industry, including the recent bank failures, and the continued economic uncertainty due to the rising interest rate environment and persistent high inflation levels in the United States and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Liquidity and Capital Position

Liquidity – We have a limited reliance on wholesale funding and currently have no brokered deposits. We currently have the capacity to borrow up to approximately $860.0 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, $14.1 million from the FRB Discount Window and an estimated additional $45.0 million in funding through several relationships with correspondent banks. We have not applied for the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") of the FRB, but management continues to consider establishing an account with the FRB under the BTFP to further expand and diversify our funding capacity.

Capital Requirements and the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework – Pursuant to federal regulations, banks and bank holding companies must maintain capital levels commensurate with the level of risk to which they are exposed, including the volume and severity of problem loans. Federal banking regulations implementing the international regulatory capital framework, referred to as the "Basel III Rules," apply to both depository institutions and (subject to certain exceptions not applicable to the Company) their holding companies. The Basel III Rules also establish a "capital conservation buffer" of 2.5% above the regulatory minimum risk-based capital requirements. The Basel III minimum capital ratios with the full capital conservation buffer are summarized in the table below.





Basel III

Minimum for

Capital

Adequacy

Purposes

Basel III

Additional

Capital

Conservation

Buffer

Basel III

Ratio with

Capital

Conservation

Buffer Total Risk-Based Capital (total capital to risk weighted assets)

8.00 %

2.50 %

10.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (tier 1 to risk weighted assets)

6.00 %

2.50 %

8.50 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (tier 1 to average assets)(1)

4.00 %

N/A

4.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (CET1 to risk weighted assets)

4.50 %

2.50 %

7.00 %

__________________________________________ (1) The capital conservation buffer is not applicable to Tier 1 Leverage Ratio.

On September 17, 2019, the federal banking agencies jointly finalized a rule intended to simplify the Basel III regulatory capital requirements described above for qualifying community banking organizations that opt into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework, as required by Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. The final rule became effective on January 1, 2020, and the CBLR framework became available for banks to use beginning with their March 31, 2020 Call Reports. Under the final rule, if a qualifying community banking organization opts into the CBLR framework and meets all requirements under the framework, it will be considered to have met the "well-capitalized" regulatory capital ratio requirements under the "prompt corrective action" regulations promulgated by the federal banking agencies and will not be required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules. In order to qualify for the CBLR framework, a community banking organization must have a tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0%, less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, and limited amounts of off-balance-sheet exposures and trading assets and liabilities.

The Company and the Bank are qualifying community banking organizations and, on June 15, 2022, the Company and the Bank elected to opt into the CBLR framework. However, the Company currently operates under the Federal Reserve's Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement and, therefore, is not currently subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital reporting requirements. Accordingly, the Company's election to opt into the CBLR framework will commence for the first reporting period for which the Company no longer operates under the Federal Reserve's Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement, at which time the Company will become subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements.

By electing to opt into the CBLR framework, the Company and the Bank are not required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules described above. As of September 30, 2023, the Bank's bank-only CBLR amounted to 10.36%. While the Company is currently not subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements, as discussed above, the Company's consolidated CBLR would have amounted to 12.15% as of September 30, 2023. These levels exceeded the 9.0% minimum CBLR necessary to be deemed "well-capitalized."

Included in shareholders' equity at September 30, 2023 was an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income of $17.0 million related to the unrealized loss in the Company's investment securities portfolio primarily due to the continued increases in market interest rates during the period. The composition of the Bank's investment securities portfolio includes $234.4 million, or 41.3%, classified as available-for-sale, and $332.8 million, or 58.7%, of the Bank's investment securities portfolio is classified as held to maturity, at September 30, 2023. All investments in our investment securities portfolio are expected to mature at par value.

Our investment securities portfolio made up 20.9% of our total assets at September 30, 2023 compared to 23.1% and 26.4% at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 60,454

$ 57,503

$ 75,655

$ 108,080

$ 153,899 Interest bearing bank balances 73,114

5,470

7,795

4,482

10,600 Federal funds sold 18,075

18,927

12,226

12,625

250 Securities available for sale at fair value 234,392

276,944

289,075

278,315

229,886 Securities held to maturity 332,799

337,929

343,465

347,995

353,949



















Loans 1,783,089

1,748,978

1,725,309

1,511,312

1,313,568 Allowance for credit losses (23,684)

(23,221)

(23,219)

(14,132)

(13,953) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,759,405

1,725,757

1,702,090

1,497,180

1,299,615



















Premises and equipment 64,196

64,470

63,511

52,602

46,583 Interest receivable 10,079

11,268

10,938

10,070

9,764 Goodwill 66,966

66,966

66,966

66,966

43,684 Other intangible assets 11,695

12,101

12,506

8,393

3,665 Other 84,099

82,857

82,842

71,624

59,282



















Total assets $ 2,715,274

$ 2,660,192

$ 2,667,069

$ 2,458,332

$ 2,211,177



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Noninterest bearing deposits $ 586,301

$ 592,658

$ 618,203

$ 524,951

$ 542,951 Interest bearing deposits 1,697,616

1,643,538

1,633,763

1,536,279

1,271,551 Total deposits 2,283,917

2,236,196

2,251,966

2,061,230

1,814,502



















Federal funds purchased -

3,325

-

3,475

- Notes payable 7,943

8,479

9,016

9,555

20,093 Subordinated debt 29,619

29,593

29,669

26,235

26,341 Interest payable 4,418

2,678

1,348

825

980 Other 25,350

21,649

20,564

19,677

15,774 Total liabilities 2,351,247

2,301,920

2,312,563

2,120,997

1,877,690



















Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock 188,680

188,680

188,680

175,000

175,000 Common stock 1,620

1,619

1,619

1,606

1,606 Additional paid-in capital 61,779

61,496

61,251

61,164

60,935 Retained earnings 128,925

120,564

114,345

113,633

111,151 Accumulated other comprehensive income (16,977)

(14,087)

(11,389)

(14,068)

(15,205) Total stockholders' equity 364,027

358,272

354,506

337,335

333,487



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,715,274

$ 2,660,192

$ 2,667,069

$ 2,458,332

$ 2,211,177



















Common shares outstanding 5,399,367

5,394,603

5,395,780

5,353,906

5,353,963 Book value per common share $ 32.48

$ 31.44

$ 30.73

$ 30.32

$ 29.60 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.91

$ 16.78

$ 16.00

$ 16.25

$ 20.76



















Securitites held to maturity (fair value) $ 264,860

$ 288,687

$ 293,556

$ 290,381

$ 292,184

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

















For Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September

June

September

September

2023

2023

2023

2022 Interest Income













Interest and fees on loans $ 25,027

$ 23,629

$ 70,967

$ 28,383 Taxable securities 3,583

3,745

11,051

4,161 Tax-exempt securities 533

822

2,219

1,130 Federal funds sold 333

357

1,157

92 Interest bearing bank balances 354

21

393

24 Total interest income 29,830

28,574

85,787

33,790















Interest Expense













Deposits 7,250

5,219

15,804

2,232 Short-term borrowings 42

78

141

- Federal Home Loan Bank advances 336

22

358

- Other borrowings 590

554

1,682

1,084 Total interest expense 8,218

5,873

17,985

3,316















Net Interest Income 21,612

22,701

67,802

30,474















Provision for Credit Losses 875

375

1,625

300















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 20,737

22,326

66,177

30,174















Noninterest Income













Service charges on deposit accounts 2,298

2,588

7,523

3,879 Mortgage income 683

739

1,974

1,422 Interchange income 1,263

1,681

4,124

2,164 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (1,471)

(14)

(1,403)

(4) Other 7,329

1,138

9,508

2,557 Total noninterest income 10,102

6,132

21,726

10,018















Noninterest Expense













Salaries and employee benefits 10,267

10,870

31,888

13,711 Net occupancy expenses 1,351

1,297

3,920

1,649 Equipment and data processing expenses 1,836

1,830

5,656

2,848 Other 6,584

6,475

18,534

8,335 Total noninterest expense 20,038

20,472

59,998

26,543















Income Before Income Taxes 10,801

7,986

27,905

13,649















Provision for Income Taxes 2,440

1,766

6,196

3,067















Net Income $ 8,361

$ 6,220

$ 21,709

$ 10,582































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.55

$ 1.15

$ 4.03

$ 1.99

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















Quarter Ended

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 25,027

$ 23,629

$ 22,311

$ 18,233

$ 15,354 Taxable securities 2,583

3,745

3,723

3,501

2,622 Tax-exempt securities 533

822

864

849

580 Federal funds sold 333

357

467

66

44 Interest bearing bank balances 354

21

18

11

7 Total interest income 29,830

28,574

27,383

22,660

18,607



















Interest Expense

















Deposits 7,250

5,219

3,335

719

1,054 Short-term borrowings 42

78

21

100

15 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 336

22

-

-

- Other borrowings 590

554

538

484

444 Total interest expense 8,218

5,873

3,894

1,303

1,513



















Net Interest Income 21,612

22,701

23,489

21,357

17,094



















Provision for Loan Losses 875

375

375

450

300



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 20,737

22,326

23,114

20,907

16,794



















Noninterest Income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 2,298

2,588

2,637

2,586

2,136 Mortgage income 683

739

552

413

588 Interchange income 1,263

1,681

1,180

1,069

1,109 Net realized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (1,471)

(14)

82

(222)

(26) Other 7,329

1,138

1,041

640

1,581 Total noninterest income 10,102

6,132

5,492

4,486

5,388



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 10,267

10,870

10,751

9,529

8,469 Net occupancy expenses 1,351

1,297

1,272

1,003

912 Equipment and data processing expenses 1,836

1,830

1,990

1,627

1,415 Other 6,584

6,475

5,475

5,145

4,382 Total noninterest expense 20,038

20,472

19,488

17,304

15,178



















Income Before Income Taxes 10,801

7,986

9,118

8,089

7,004



















Provision for Income Taxes 2,440

1,766

1,990

1,057

1,663



















Net Income $ 8,361

$ 6,220

$ 7,128

$ 7,032

$ 5,341







































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.55

$ 1.15

$ 1.33

$ 1.31

$ 1.00

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Selected Other Financial Information

(In Thousands)





































































September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30 Asset Quality

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022





















Nonaccrual Loans

12,716

10,995

11,764

11,359

10,890 Restructured Loans

8,209

4,654

4,675

4,703

4,820 OREO

1

518

878

875

949 90+ still accruing

107

53

7

-

- Non-performing Assets (excluding restructured)1

12,824

11,566

12,649

12,233

11,839 Allowance for loan loss to total loans

1.33 %

1.33 %

1.35 %

0.94 %

1.06 % Allowance for loan loss to non-performing assets1

185 %

201 %

184 %

116 %

118 % Non-performing assets1 to total assets

0.47 %

0.44 %

0.47 %

0.50 %

0.54 % Non-performing assets1 to total loans and OREO

0.72 %

0.66 %

0.73 %

0.81 %

0.90 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.01 %

0.03 %

0.02 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)

413

332

168

464

260











































Capital Ratios 2









































CET1 Ratio

6.16 %

5.78 %

5.45 %

6.38 %

8.91 % CET1 Capital

113,663

104,612

97,743

103,530

127,505 Tier 1 Ratio

17.19 %

17.03 %

16.79 %

17.87 %

21.92 % Tier 1 Capital

317,004

307,948

301,092

289,871

313,852 Total Capital Ratio

19.25 %

19.11 %

18.87 %

19.66 %

23.95 % Total Capital

355,088

345,588

338,546

318,872

342,805 Risk Weighted Assets

1,844,314

1,808,758

1,793,756

1,622,184

1,431,563 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

12.15 %

11.92 %

11.85 %

12.16 %

14.72 % Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio

2,609,072

2,584,564

2,541,872

2,383,305

2,164,990



1. The restructured loan balance above includes performing and non-performing loans. The non-performing assets includes Nonaccrual loans, +90days still accruing, and OREO. The asset quality ratios are calculated using the non-performing asset balance in the above schedule which excludes restructured loans. 2. Since the Company has total consolidated assets of less than $3 billion, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements. This information has been prepared for informational purposes and if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022



















Book value per common share - GAAP $ 32.48

$ 31.44

$ 30.73

$ 30.32

$ 29.60 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 175,347

169,592

165,826

162,335

158,487 Adjustment for Intangibles 78,661

79,067

79,472

75,359

47,349 Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP 96,686

90,525

86,354

86,976

111,138 Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP $ 17.91

$ 16.78

$ 16.00

$ 16.25

$ 20.76

