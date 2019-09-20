BankFirst Capital Corporation to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 26th

COLUMBUS, Miss., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX:BFCC), based in Columbus, MS, today announced that Moak Griffin, President and CEO, and Luke Yeatman, Chief Financial Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 26th.

DATE: Thursday, September 26th

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/926BankVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About BankFirst Capital Corporation

BankFirst Financial Services, the subsidiary bank of BankFirst Capital Corporation, is a $1.3 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank's headquarters is in Columbus, Mississippi, with additional offices in Flowood, Hickory, Lake, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Jackson, Starkville and West Point, Mississippi and Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates one mortgage production office in Oxford, Mississippi. BankFirst Financial Services offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers, including internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com.

