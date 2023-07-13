Banking as a Service Market to grow by USD 21,806.94 million from 2022 to 2027; Benefits such as convenience, speed, and payment options to drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The banking as a service market is set to grow by USD 21,806.94 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 14.62% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Banking as a service offers consumers a wide range of financial services with benefits such as convenience, speed, and payment options. These benefits drive market growth during the forecast period. The demand for banking as a service is expected to increase during the forecast period as financial institutions gain access to banking capabilities such as lending, accounting, and corporate finance. This enables them to offer enhanced services to businesses. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are also adopting banking as a service solution to provide core banking services, delivering a seamless customer experience. The availability of bank accounts, digital wallets, lending, and payments through NBFCs contributes to the growing adoption of banking as a service among various end-users, thereby driving the growth of the global banking as a service (BaaS) market. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Banking as a Service Market 2023-2027

The banking as a service market covers the following areas:

Banking As A Service Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Growing partnerships, collaborations, and agreements are an emerging trend shaping market growth.

On February 4, 2020 , Bankable, a global provider of banking as a service solution, recently formed a strategic collaboration with Visa in the US. Through this partnership, Bankable intends to grant Visa US clients, including corporate and financial institutions, the opportunity to leverage its real-time and modular banking solutions. This collaboration will empower these clients to implement digital banking and faster payment services.

On November 25, 2021, the New York-based banking as service, partnered with Currencycloud, the experts in simplifying business in a multi-currency world, to deliver their customers an easy, seamless way to satisfy both domestic and international banking requirements.

On Jan-2022: Block.Inc acquired Afterpay, an Australian financial technology company. This acquisition aimed at allowing Block to better deliver compelling financial products as well as services which would expand access to more customers and help drive incremental revenue for sellers of all sizes

Significant Challenges

Implementation and data security challenges are major factors hindering the market growth. Fintech companies entering the banking as a service space may encounter challenges in terms of product awareness and implementation. These challenges include navigating legal and security considerations, a limited understanding of available offerings, and the need to onboard additional service providers. Furthermore, the market's increased focus on data security and privacy adds to the concerns, as the digitization of customer financial data raises apprehensions about potential misuse. As a result, some financial enterprises may express scepticism about adopting banking as a service for their operations. These challenges may impede the growth of the global BaaS market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Banking As A Service Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This banking as a service (BaaS) market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (banks, NBFC, and government), Component (platform and services), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The BaaS market share growth by the banks segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing integration of advanced financial technology in banks is a key driver behind the segment's growth. Banking as a service enables banks to utilize APIs for seamless data sharing with third-party financial institutions. With open banking gaining prominence, banking as a service presents new revenue streams for banks. It offers cost-saving opportunities and enhances customer insights, making it an attractive solution for banks. These advantages are expected to fuel the adoption of banking as a service in banks, thereby driving the growth of the banks' segment in the global banking as a service (BaaS) market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

11:FS

Alkami Technology Inc.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

Block Inc.

Bnkbl Ltd.

ClearBank Ltd.

CREALOGIX AG

Currency Cloud Group Ltd.

Finastra

Fiserv Inc.

Green Dot Corp.

MatchMove Pay Pte Ltd.

Movencorp Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Q2 Holdings Inc.

Societe Generale SA

Solarisbank AG

StoneCastle Digital Solutions LLC

Temenos Headquarters SA

Urban FT Group Inc.

Vendors Offerings

11:FS - The company offers banking as a service, such as 11 fs foundry.

The company offers banking as a service, such as 11 fs foundry. Block Inc. - The company offers banking as a service, such as Square Banking.

The company offers banking as a service, such as Square Banking. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA - The company offers banking as a service, such as BBVA Open Platform.

The Banking as a Service Market in Latin America size is estimated to grow by USD 4,309.74 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.2%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by Component (platform and services), Type (cloud-based and API-based), and End-user (large enterprise, small, and medium enterprise). Increasing adoption of BaaS solutions by end-users is a primary factor driving the growth of the banking as a service (BaaS) market in Latin America market growth.

The merchant banking services market share is expected to increase to USD 24.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13%. This report extensively covers merchant banking services market segmentation by end-user (business and individuals) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving growth in the merchant banking services market is the increased adoption of M&A deals.

Banking As A Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21,806.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 13.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 11:FS, Alkami Technology Inc., Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Block Inc., Bnkbl Ltd., ClearBank Ltd., CREALOGIX AG, Currency Cloud Group Ltd., Finastra, Fiserv Inc., Green Dot Corp., MatchMove Pay Pte Ltd., Movencorp Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Q2 Holdings Inc., Societe Generale SA, Solarisbank AG, StoneCastle Digital Solutions LLC, Temenos Headquarters SA, and Urban FT Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

