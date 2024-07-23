Banking Compliance Powerhouse Patti Joyner Joins Asurity®

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity®"), a leader in consumer lending compliance software and advisory services, announced today highly respected and widely known financial services regulatory compliance veteran Patti Joyner, CRCM, has joined the company to lead its growing training business.

Leveraging her 37-plus years of experience in training and coaching financial services firms in the field of compliance excellence, Patti will continue her training and industry association work, while adding her unique capabilities to Asurity's ecosystem, where Asurity's clients have come to expect top-notch expertise, training, and advice. Asurity's suite of SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) products and services includes:

In this new senior leadership role, Patti will spearhead the expansion of Asurity's training initiatives which are designed to enable industry practitioners to broaden skillsets by exposing them to current trends, best practices, and emerging regulatory matters. Through interactive sessions and hands-on workshops, Patti will help participants gain practical knowledge and skills for navigating the complex and oft-shifting landscape of compliance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Patti to the Asurity team. Her extensive expertise in regulatory compliance and training will be invaluable as we continue to enhance and expand our offerings," said Andy Sandler, Founder and CEO. "Patti's leadership and vision align perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional compliance solutions and education to our clients and their internal teams."

Prior to joining Asurity, Patti built and led "Financial Solutions," a training and advisory provider, which she launched in 1990. Her passion for working with people in banking, and for compliance excellence, were recently recognized by the American Bankers Association (ABA) which bestowed on her a Distinguished Service Award for her many years of delivering exceptional training to members.

Further, Patti is a frequent presenter for the ABA where she has served as a faculty member of its prestigious Stonier Graduate School of Banking and National, Intermediate and Graduate Compliance Schools. Additionally, Patti has delivered many ABA briefing and webcast series on a wide variety of compliance subjects. She works extensively with state and regional banking associations and is a frequent speaker for various regulatory and law enforcement agencies. Patti is also a regularly published compliance resource for many regional and national publications.

Patti commented, "Asurity's commitment to compliance excellence in banking and financial services in general, and the quality of its people aligns with my own professional values and outlook. After years of getting to know experts like Dr. Anurag Agarwal, President of RiskExec, and other Asurity team members, I am excited to join forces and continue my mission of supporting and coaching the industry in continuous improvement."

For more about Asurity's compliance solutions, visit www.asurity.com or email us at [email protected] .

About Asurity

Asurity Technologies, LLC delivers compliance-focused services and solutions to the mortgage and consumer lending industries. Asurity's ecosystem of service and SaaS products includes: Propel™ , a highly configurable solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages; RegCheck® , a mortgage loan compliance solution which runs comprehensive checks against loan-level data pulled from any integrated LOS; RiskExec® , a state-of-the-art reporting and analytics platform helps lenders meet demanding regulatory requirements for fair lending and CRA; and Asurity Advisors™ , helping institutions mitigate regulatory, operational, and compliance risks while enhancing efficiencies.

Asurity is owned by its principals and employees, and operates without the constraints of a public company or private equity ownership. For more information about Asurity and its suite of regulatory compliance services and products, visit asurity.com .

