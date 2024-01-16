Banking Consulting Leaders Jim McAveeney and Blair Wangman Join Cornerstone Advisors

New executives further strengthen Cornerstone's 'Big 4' consulting expertise.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Advisors, a leading management and technology consultancy for banks, credit unions and fintech firms, announced today that Jim McAveeney and Blair Wangman, established executives from renowned national and international consulting firms, have joined the firm as principals.

McAveeney brings to Cornerstone more than 30 years of professional expertise in business transformations and large-scale technology implementations. He has served in prominent consulting roles at KPMG US, BearingPoint and AT Kearney. Wangman has a strong background in delivering revenue growth and brand-building at the C-suite level of financial institutions. He has held senior-level consulting positions for global advisory firms including KPMG US, Accenture and BearingPoint.

"We are excited to welcome Jim and Blair to the Cornerstone executive family," said Scott Sommer, chief executive officer at Cornerstone Advisors. "From a client-facing perspective, their vast experience guiding financial institutions to successful transformational outcomes aligns perfectly with the overarching goal of Cornerstone's collective practices, including contract negotiation, technology performance management, efficiency and benchmarking."

Sommer observed that from a growth perspective, their high-level experience in consulting with regional and super-regional banks is a perfect fit for Cornerstone's vision of further expansion in these markets.

"It's a pleasure and an honor to join a firm with Cornerstone's reputation in the consulting and financial services industries," McAveeney said. "We share a goal of helping financial institutions be competitive through performance efficiency, and I look forward to exploring ways my experience can help Cornerstone clients remain competitive."

"Cornerstone has a wealth of industry research, proprietary data and operational insights that are more robust than the Big 4 and other rival firms," said Wangman. "In addition, the company has never compromised on its client-first principles. In this regard, we are kindred spirits, and I am excited to contribute to Cornerstone's success with a 'growth through client satisfaction' approach."

About Cornerstone Advisors

Cornerstone Advisors, a management and technology consultancy, brings innovative insights and strategic execution to banks, credit unions and fintech firms, helping them reach the next level of performance. For more information, visit our website or connect with us on LinkedIn.

