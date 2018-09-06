Banking CX Quality Remained Flat In 2018

Customers of multichannel bank leader Navy Federal Credit Union and direct bank leader USAA feel more valued and rewarded for their loyalty, according to Forrester's 2018 CX Index. This is important because 85% of customers who feel valued plan to spend more with their bank. While other banks perform well in effectiveness and ease, on average they underperform the industry leaders by a significant gap. Consequently, many customers believe that their bank does not value them or reward their loyalty: Both multichannel and digital banks saw poor performance in these areas compared to industry leaders.

"The traditional economic engine of loyalty and relationship strength has stalled, complicating banks' ability to retain customers and provide additional products through the customers' life stages," Forrester Chief Research and Product Officer Cliff Condon said. "This relationship gap threatens financial performance; in fact, Forrester estimates that a 1-point improvement in a large multichannel retail bank's CX Index score can lead to an incremental $119 million in revenue."

Based on a survey of more than 110,000 US online adult consumers, Forrester's CX Index measures and ranks nearly 300 US brands across 19 industries to identify how well a brand's customer experience strengthens the loyalty of its customers. Of the 287 US brands ranked in 2018, 18 multichannel banks and 10 direct banks were analyzed to determine how customers perceive their experiences and how CX drives loyalty.

Navy Federal Credit Union, Huntington National Bank and Regions Bank top the multichannel bank list, while USAA, Ally Bank and Fidelity Cash Management are the three leaders for direct banks. For a full list of the 2018 multichannel and direct banks rankings, read Forrester's banking findings [subscription required].

