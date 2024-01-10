Banking Industry Innovators Kevin Moss and Catherine Gacad Join VALID Systems

News provided by

VALID Systems

10 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banking Innovators Kevin Moss and Catherine Gacad Enhance VALID Systems' Leadership Team, a leading AI risk solutions provider. We proudly welcome Kevin Moss and Catherine Gacad, former executives at Wells Fargo and SoFi, to its advisory team. The duo will contribute their extensive industry experience to guide VALID Systems in expanding its deposit risk platform, currently processing an impressive $7 trillion annually, and exploring new use cases for their account risk tools and good funds guarantee. 

With a remarkable 39-year career in financial services, Kevin Moss, formerly SoFi's Chief Risk Officer and Executive Vice President at Wells Fargo Consumer Lending Group, brings profound expertise in risk and credit management. Catherine Gacad, a Fortune 50 senior executive with over 20 years in financial services and technology, has a diverse background that includes leadership roles at Airbase, Wells Fargo, and partnerships with American Express and Silicon Valley Bank. 

Kevin Moss expressed his enthusiasm for joining VALID, stating, "Valid has developed exceptional check and deposit fraud ML models that could benefit numerous banks and fintech companies. I aim to help Valid expand its impact, reduce fraud, and explore adjacent areas where additional value can be realized." Catherine Gacad echoed this sentiment, noting, "I am beyond thrilled to advise Valid, a company with over 20 years of continued success. Valid's machine learning models and proprietary data assets provide a unique value proposition that is unparalleled in the market." 

VALID Systems CEO John Templer shared his excitement about the new additions, saying, "We are delighted to add two true innovators in the banking industry to our team. Kevin's strategic insights and wealth of knowledge make him invaluable in navigating our next growth phase, while Catherine's experience in taking companies from inception to IPO and shaping partnerships in the banking world significantly strengthens us and our partners." 

About VALID Systems (Home - VALID Systems (validadvantage.com)):
VALID Systems, a pioneer in AI risk solutions, facilitates account opening, funding, and immediate access to funds throughout the customer lifecycle. With over 20 years of experience, VALID Systems employs behavioral analytics in its supervised machine learning models to deliver real-time risk decisions on financial transactions, serving 6 of the nation's top 25 largest financial institutions and other service providers. 

SOURCE VALID Systems

