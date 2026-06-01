Banking Leaders Turn to SBS CyberSecurity CEO Chad Knutson to Cut Through the AI Hype

MADISON, S.D., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As banks work to separate real AI value from vendor hype, the industry keeps turning to the same voice for grounded answers. SBS CyberSecurity CEO and Co-Founder Chad Knutson was tapped to lead AI sessions across two of June 2026's most closely watched banking education programs, a back-to-back run that underscores his standing as a trusted, practitioner-first authority on AI in financial services.

Knutson's June engagements include the AI in Banking Virtual Summit, a one-day program for financial institutions on June 3, 2026, and the Graduate School of Banking's AI Innovation Series, a multiday virtual program running June 8–12, 2026. Both were built for bank CEOs, senior leaders, and the operations, risk, compliance, IT, and lending teams responsible for putting AI to work responsibly. Each organization turned to Knutson to translate fast-moving AI developments into clear, defensible guidance.

"Banks don't need more AI hype. They need a straight answer on what's real, what's risky, and where to start," said Knutson. "Getting to do that twice in one week, in front of leaders who are making these decisions right now, is exactly the conversation our industry needs."

Knutson's summit session, "AI 2.0 in Banking: What's Changing, What's Coming, and What It Means for You," is built to give attendees a shared foundation before the program's deeper sessions. It covers:

How AI adoption has moved from experimentation to practical, everyday use

The differences between traditional AI, generative AI, and automation, and why those distinctions matter for financial institutions

What's driving the surge in adoption in 2026

Common misconceptions and hype that stall or derail responsible AI rollouts

Where AI realistically fits inside a bank today and where it does not

His GSB session, "AI Implementation and Infrastructure," focuses on operationalizing AI safely. It walks leaders through evaluating AI models and tools, addressing data privacy, integration, and security risk, weighing generally available tools against specialized vendors, and outlining what a mature, enterprise-wide AI capability could look like.

These engagements come at a moment when interest in AI far outpaces clear direction. Many banks and credit unions still lack trusted guidance on where AI is already in use, how regulators are approaching AI-related risk, and how to move forward without leaning on vendor-driven narratives. Knutson's sessions are built to close that gap, pairing foundational understanding with the security and risk lens that defines SBS's work.

The sessions are designed to help banking leaders:

Speak about AI with confidence and a shared vocabulary across their teams

Spot where AI delivers value and where it introduces unnecessary risk

Apply a security- and compliance-aware framework to AI decisions

Identify internal champions and a responsible path to adoption

He is available for keynotes, panels, and educational sessions on AI, cybersecurity, and risk management for banking audiences. To book Chad Knutson as a speaker, visit sbscyber.com/bio/chad-knutson.

About SBS CyberSecurity: SBS CyberSecurity is focused on empowering your cybersecurity decisions. We provide robust risk management programs, IT audit services, and cybersecurity testing solutions, enabling you to protect your organization. For more information, visit sbscyber.com.

SOURCE SBS CyberSecurity