GOAL: What the World Cup Teaches Us About Cybersecurity Before the Next Global Event

MADISON, S.D., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the FIFA World Cup enters its final days, cybersecurity experts at SBS CyberSecurity warn that the same urgency and global attention driving fan engagement are also increasing risk for organizations. As interest extends beyond core fans to casual viewers and those following headlines, the likelihood of successful event-themed phishing and social engineering attempts increases across nearly every industry. High-profile events concentrate interest, increase digital activity, and make time-sensitive messaging more effective, creating conditions that attackers can exploit.

"Threat actors routinely take advantage of major events — local, national, or global — to increase engagement with their attacks," said Jon Waldman, President of SBS CyberSecurity. "What makes events like the World Cup particularly effective is the urgency and limited window. That combination can drive people to act quickly, often without verifying what they're clicking."

Speaking after attending the June 16 Argentina versus Algeria match at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Chad Knutson, CEO of SBS CyberSecurity, said, "The level of engagement was impossible to miss, with fans wearing their country's colors, waving flags, and fully immersed in the experience. That energy is what makes global events so powerful, but it also creates opportunity for cybercriminals. When people are emotionally invested, they are more likely to trust information tied to the event and act quickly without verifying it."

These tactics are particularly relevant for financial institutions and other regulated organizations, where brand trust and customer data are prime targets. While the event itself is temporary, the cybersecurity patterns it reveals are not. As organizations prepare for future high-profile moments, from tax season to elections to major industry events, there are four practical lessons leaders should carry forward into the next global event.

GOAL: 4 Cybersecurity Takeaways for the C-Suite

G: Geopolitical Awareness Shapes Risk

Global events expand the attack surface. When billions of people are engaged in a single topic, attackers scale their efforts accordingly. Organizations should monitor how geopolitical and cultural moments influence both threat volume and targeting.

What to do: Ensure your security team incorporates external event awareness into threat monitoring and risk assessments.

O: Operational Readiness Enables Response

Large-scale events often create spikes in digital activity, from increased web traffic to a higher volume of customer interactions. This creates more opportunities for attackers to blend in with legitimate traffic.

What to do: Stress test systems, review incident response plans, and confirm teams are prepared to respond quickly during periods of increased activity. Account for potential staffing gaps during major events by ensuring key personnel are on call and aligned on heightened risk expectations in advance.

A: Anticipation Reduces Exposure

Attackers capitalize on urgency and familiarity. During global events, this often takes the form of phishing emails, fake ticket offers, streaming scams, or lookalike domains designed to impersonate trusted brands.

The time-bound nature of the World Cup increases pressure. Messages that imply urgency or limited availability can drive faster decision-making, often without verification.

What to do: Proactively monitor for suspicious domains and brand impersonation. Educate employees and customers on event-themed scams and reinforce verification practices.

L: Leadership Alignment Strengthens Outcomes

Cybersecurity during high-risk moments is not just an IT issue. It requires awareness and coordination across leadership teams. When executives understand the context and potential impact, organizations can respond more effectively.

What to do: Ensure leadership is informed about elevated risks tied to major events and aligned on response priorities.

Turning Insight into Action

The World Cup only happens once every four years, but the cyber patterns surrounding it appear far more often. Any event that captures widespread attention creates similar conditions for attackers.

For financial institutions and other regulated organizations, preparation cannot wait until the event is underway. Organizations that anticipate these patterns are better positioned to reduce risk, protect customer data, and respond effectively during high-risk periods.

These risk patterns and strategies will also be explored in more depth at the SBS CyberSecurity Converge Cyber + AI conference later this year, where industry leaders will share practical approaches to cybersecurity, compliance, and AI risk.

About SBS CyberSecurity: SBS CyberSecurity is a top-rated cybersecurity firm focused on empowering organizations to make informed security and technology decisions. We provide risk management programs, IT audit services, and cybersecurity testing solutions to help organizations protect critical systems and data. Learn more at sbscyber.com.

SOURCE SBS CyberSecurity