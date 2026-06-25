National Cybersecurity Voices Headline SBS CyberSecurity's First Converge Cyber + AI Conference

MADISON, S.D., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations are rolling out AI faster than they can govern it, and some of the sharpest minds in financial security are about to gather in one room to do something about it. SBS CyberSecurity has named the featured speakers for its inaugural Converge Cyber + AI Conference, headlined by KnowBe4 CISO advisor Erich Kron and social-engineering expert Brian Brushwood. Set for October 6–7, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska, the two-day event will feature 23 planned sessions across governance, technical, and AI tracks. It's designed for the security teams, executives, and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) leaders ready to move from AI experimentation to secure implementation.

Built for financial institutions, fintechs, and other regulated organizations, Converge trades lecture-first programming for workshops, panels, and interactive formats. Attendees can join AI labs, a live capture-the-flag (CTF) tournament, and a lockpick village where they explore physical security. It's open to any organization working to build a secure, AI-enabled business.

"The lineup tells you what Converge is really about," said SBS CyberSecurity President and Co-Founder Jon Waldman. "We brought in some of the best security practitioners, from a national leader in human risk to a former FDIC executive to the engineers writing the code, because they are living in this space right alongside us. But Converge isn't just about listening to great talks. It's about the experience. We've built it to be interactive, whether that's engaging directly with speakers, collaborating with peers, working through hands-on sessions, or spending time in our AI labs and CTF challenges. The goal is for people to leave with real connections and a clearer sense of how to apply what they've learned when they get back to work."

Among the featured speakers, two will anchor the program with keynotes. Kron, a CISSP-ISSAP and former security manager for the U.S. Army's 2nd Regional Cyber Center, opens the conference with a human-centered look at why security's hardest problem is the people using the technology. Brushwood, host of the YouTube channel Scam Nation and a longtime translator of cons and social engineering for mainstream audiences, closes it.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be speaking at Converge," Brushwood said. "From the moment I heard about it, I was excited both by the focus on cutting-edge, boots-on-the-ground topics and by the commitment to usable takeaways. This is a must-not-miss event!"

Additional featured speakers bring firsthand experience setting policy and responding to incidents:

Michael Benardo, a 35-year FDIC veteran and former head of its Anti-Money Laundering and Cyber Fraud Branch, on cyber governance and where boards still fall short

Branch, on cyber governance and where boards still fall short Tim Leonard, CIO of Commercial Bank of Texas, on wiring a personal AI command center from off-the-shelf parts

Chad Knutson, SBS CEO and co-founder, on executive decision-making during live incidents, deepfake and voice-cloning fraud , and AI governance that doesn't stall innovation

The conference arrives at a useful moment for banks and credit unions. Examiners are starting to build AI into their expectations, yet many institutions still lack a clear picture of where AI is already in use across their environments and how to govern it. Previewed sessions, such as "From FFIEC to AI: What Examiners Will Expect Next," are designed to close that gap with guidance leaders can defend.

Additional speakers and the full session schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Registration is open at converge.sbscyber.com, where attendees can view the agenda and reserve a seat. Passes are $599, and a discounted room block is available at the DoubleTree by Hilton Omaha Downtown.

About SBS CyberSecurity: SBS CyberSecurity is focused on empowering your cybersecurity decisions. We provide robust risk management programs, IT audit services, and cybersecurity testing solutions, enabling you to protect your organization. For more information, visit sbscyber.com.

SOURCE SBS CyberSecurity