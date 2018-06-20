Banking On Blockchain: NASCENT Joins BiTA

The move is a testament to NASCENT's continued commitment to their role as a leading technology supplier to the freight industry. As the company plans its next wave of value-driven applications aimed at terminal automation and freight management, blockchain is anticipated to play a significant role in their architecture and on-going development.

"The promises of blockchain represent efficient solutions to the long-standing problems of trust and security in the digital world," said Sam Longetti, NASCENT's Software Director. "The highly-secure distributed ledger of blockchain enables the embedding of transactions, events, and contracts within digital code where they cannot be altered. Also, the 'peer-to-peer' contractual relationship reduces administrative overhead, making the resulting systems more efficient."

BiTA was equally enthusiastic. "Nascent brings unique experience in technology development that will be invaluable to us as we work to build blockchain standards for the supply chain. I am pleased to welcome Nascent Technology to the BiTA family," said Chris Burruss, President of BiTA.

For more information on this press release, please email Jeff Necciai at jnecciai@nascent.com.

About NASCENT

NASCENT Technology, LLC. (NASCENT) has been successfully delivering technology solutions to the Intermodal Transportation industry since 1996. As the pioneer of Automated Gate Systems (AGS), NASCENT has consistently led the way in new technology-based solutions, providing several innovations and industry firsts. Backed by unrivaled engineering, assembly, software development, QA and support organizations, NASCENT continues to draw on its vast industry experience and a keen focus on intermodal operations to provide its clients with unparalleled solutions.

About BiTA

Founded in August of 2017, BiTA promotes the development and adoption of blockchain applications in the trucking, transportation and logistics industries, including establishing industry-wide standards. Members include truckload, LTL, and parcel carriers, as well as shippers, tech startups and incumbents, insurance companies, law firms, and other industry participants who have an interest in integrating blockchain technology into their organizations.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banking-on-blockchain-nascent-joins-bita-300669652.html

SOURCE NASCENT Technology, LLC.