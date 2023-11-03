Banking on Brilliance: George Acheampong Sets the Standard for Financial Thought Leadership

George Acheampong

Nov. 3, 2023

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- George Acheampong, an influential figure in personal finance, wealth building, and entrepreneurship, is leaving an indelible mark on the financial industry. As the Founder and Managing Partner of Capitalwize, LLC, a Financial Planning and Investment Management Firm, and the visionary behind Melanin Money Capital, a Venture Capital Firm focused on early-stage Black-owned Start-ups, Acheampong is at the forefront of financial empowerment.

Acheampong's mission is to elevate the quality of life, strengthen family bonds, break generational curses, and establish lasting legacies of significance and purpose. He is dedicated to guiding aspiring and current 1st Generation millionaires toward becoming legacy builders for their families, reshaping the financial landscape.

Under his leadership, Capitalwize, LLC offers expert financial planning and investment management, enabling clients to make proactive, practical, and customized financial decisions. This firm has become synonymous with financial empowerment and security.

To further his mission, Acheampong founded Melanin Money, home to the #1 Financial Club for Aspiring Melanin Millionaires. The platform features a Financial Social Network, on-demand education, and financial accountability partners, providing crucial resources and guidance for informed financial choices. The platform also includes a popular podcast and a merchandise store, catering to a diverse and expanding community.

Acheampong's impact extends beyond his businesses. He has received numerous endorsements for his financial expertise and is a sought-after expert in the media. His podcasts, including "The UNCENT$ORED Show" and the latest "Financial Freedom Fastlane" and "Melanin Money," have achieved remarkable success.

Aside from his corporate ventures, Acheampong actively engages in community events and philanthropy in Charlotte, while also being a highly regarded speaker on financial empowerment, business, and personal development. His academic accolades include a Bachelor's degree in Marketing and Economics from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where he was honored as the Young Alumni of The Year in 2019.

George Acheampong's life philosophy, "The value of anything is the amount of life you're willing to trade for it," underscores his commitment to empowering individuals to take control of their financial destinies."

For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact:
Name: Ellie Kay
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 6 6 1 - 4 9 2 - 7 5 5 5
Website: www.georgeacheampong.com

About George Acheampong:

George Acheampong, a visionary in personal finance, entrepreneurship, and wealth-building, is the driving force behind Capitalwize, LLC, a Financial Planning and Investment Management Firm, and the groundbreaking Melanin Money Capital, dedicated to early-stage Black-owned Start-up investments. With a mission to break generational curses and build lasting legacies, Acheampong empowers individuals through Melanin Money, the #1 Financial Club for Aspiring Melanin Millionaires. Endorsed as a financial expert, Acheampong actively engages in philanthropy and serves as a sought-after speaker. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing and Economics from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and was honored as the Young Alumni of The Year in 2019.

For more information, visit www.georgeacheampong.com

SOURCE George Acheampong

