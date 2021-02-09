Banking On Diversity-Minority Business Fund Launched By Four Community Banks in Virginia and West Virginia

The Banking on Diversity program was created through a partnership of four community banks in the regions including Suburban Northern Virginia, Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, and Washington County, Maryland. These community banks understand the importance and benefit of having a diverse business community. In addition to Bank of Clarke County, sponsoring banks include BCT- The Community's Bank, The Fauquier Bank, and First Bank.

The banks have collectively committed up to $1 million in interest-free loans to aid both startup and existing minority-owned small businesses within the sponsoring community banks' markets. There are two loan programs: one for start-ups and one for existing businesses. The program is expected to include educational seminars to support the evolution of the business. Qualified businesses may receive only one loan.

Program Guidelines are as follows:

Must have MBE Certification (Minority Business Enterprise)

Annual revenues cannot exceed $1MM (business) or $500k (farms)

(farms) Business must be located in counties of Clarke (VA), Fauquier (VA), Frederick (VA), Loudoun (VA), Prince William (VA), Shenandoah (VA), Warren (VA), city of Winchester (VA), Berkeley (WV), Jefferson (WV) or Washington (MD)

Annual individual loan amounts up to $50,000 (existing business) or $10,000 (new business)

(existing business) or (new business) New business must have been in existence for at least 3 months.

Existing business must have been in existence for more than 2 years

Ability to provide documentation as described below

To qualify as a minority-owned business, the business must be 51 percent owned and operated by one or more minority individuals who are United States citizens or legal resident aliens – or – 51 percent equity ownership in a corporation, partnership, or LLC or other entity and is owned by one or more minority individuals who are United States citizens or legal resident aliens, and both the management and daily business operations are controlled by one or more minority individuals.

The Banking on Diversity program is open for application. Those interested may apply by visiting a bank partner's website or a local branch of their choosing. Though not required, it is encouraged for applicants to apply with a partner bank in their geographic region. The websites of the banks are as follows:

Bank of Clarke County : www.bankofclarke.bank

: www.bankofclarke.bank BCT-Bank of Charles Town : www.mybct.bank

: The Fauquier Bank: www.tfb.bank

First Bank: www.fbvirginia.com

About Bank of Clarke County

Founded in 1881, Bank of Clarke County is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTC:EFSI). The mission of BoCC is to be a trusted partner and preferred provider of financial solutions in the communities we serve by using the power of every connection.

Bank of Clarke County offers a broad range of commercial banking, retail banking and trust and investment services through 13 bank branches and 1 loan production office located throughout Clarke, Frederick, Loudoun and Fairfax Counties, as well as the City of Winchester, Towns of Purcellville and Leesburg. The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals and businesses.

The Company's common stock trades on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQX Market under the symbol EFSI. For more information about Eagle Financial Services, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.bankofclarke.bank.

