Banking Platform Black Banx Emerges On the Global Market

Black Banx will continue to serve more than eight million existing clients of WB21

TORONTO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WB21 today formally unveiled the rebranding of its digital and crypto banking platform to Black Banx.

For 18 months, the Black Banx team has worked to develop and launch the platform in an effort to best serve their eight million pre-existing clients of WB21.

The evolution of Black Banx from WB21 represents the company's continued commitment to challenging the status quo in the banking industry, and its proud history of serving both individuals and businesses such as crypto-traders who have been denied service from traditional and conventional banks.

As the online banking industry continues to evolve and crypto-currency becomes increasingly popular, Black Banx stands at the forefront of the industry, prepared to guide and support its customers.

"Black Banx is a more expressive name and logo – better representing our business activities and the company's rebel approach in the banking industry. Black Banx stands for the liberalization of banking, combining crypto currency and banking at a level that no other financial institution would offer," said founder and CEO Michael Gastauer. "We're incredibly excited to make this evolution that will bring our clients new and unique offerings while welcoming new clients who are eager to delve into the world of crypto currency."

Black Banx`s philosophy is to offer accounts to private and business clients that would typically have difficulties establishing a bank account with other financial institutions. Customers operating in the crypto currency space are often "blacklisted" and denied financial products and services from traditional banking operators – despite the emergence and growth of crypto currency in the world economy.

Black Banx offers complete virtual account creation, using a unique business model that allows users to open their accounts in less than eight minutes. By coupling newer financial technology such as the blockchain and crypto-currency with traditional banking infrastructure, Black Banx is singularly able to process cross-border payments with speed and ease. As a result, the Black Banx platform currently processes transactions exceeding $10 billion USD per month in 180 countries.

"Our banking platform and market presence have seen enormous growth since the inception of our company as WB21 in 2015," said Gastauer. "The emergence of the Black Banx brand is the logical next step toward reaching more customers and providing service in more ways to support the growth of crypto currency economies."

About Black Banx

Black Banx is a digital banking solution for private individuals, institutions, and corporations worldwide. Founded in 2015, Black Banx allows customers to quickly and securely create accounts, and execute payments across international boundaries accepting clients from 180 nations. The combination of speed, security, and innovation caused major growth in the platform, which now enjoys more than eight million customers and processes payments of over $10 billion USD on a monthly basis.

SOURCE Black Banx

Related Links

http://www.blackbanx.co

