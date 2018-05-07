Banking Stock Performance Review -- Commerce Bancshares, Fifth Third, First Financial, and First Midwest

Commerce Bancshares

Missouri headquartered Commerce Bancshares Inc.'s shares rose 1.30%, finishing last Friday's session at $63.98. A total volume of 434,019 shares was traded. Over the last month and the previous three months, the stock has advanced 6.00% and 8.87%, respectively. Furthermore, the Company's shares have gained 19.77% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.99% and 13.07%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Commerce Bancshares, which operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 59.18.

On April 10th, 2018, research firm Raymond James upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Market Perform'.

On May 02nd, 2018, Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, announced that Forbes recently published their 2018 America's Best Midsize Employers List, ranking the Bank #68 among a selection of 500 employers across the US that were also recognized on the list. This marks the second consecutive year the Bank has been named to the list. Get the full research report on CBSH for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CBSH

Fifth Third Bancorp.

On Friday, shares in Cincinnati, Ohio headquartered Fifth Third Bancorp. ended the session 1.08% higher at $32.63. The stock recorded a trading volume of 5.37 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 0.93% in the last month and 30.99% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.02% and 9.10%, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which operates as a diversified financial services company in the US, have an RSI of 50.69.

On April 30th, 2018, Fifth Third Bancorp. announced that Susan B. Zaunbrecher has joined as executive vice president and senior legal adviser, reporting to Chairman, President, and CEO Greg D. Carmichael. As part of the Bank's succession planning, Zaunbrecher has been hired with the intent of succeeding Jelena McWilliams as chief legal officer and corporate secretary, given that McWilliams is being considered to chair the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Find your free research report on FITB at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FITB

First Financial Bancorp.

Cincinnati, Ohio headquartered First Financial Bancorp.'s stock climbed 2.29%, to close the day at $31.25. A total volume of 638,615 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 595,930 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.20% in the last month, 9.46% over the previous three months, and 11.41% over the past year. The stock is trading 7.57% and 14.81% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of First Financial have an RSI of 61.45.

On April 23rd, 2018, research firm Hilliard Lyons downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral', with a target price of $33 per share.

On April 24th, 2018, First Financial's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 15th, 2018 to shareholders of record as of June 01st, 2018. Sign up today for the free research report on FFBC at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FFBC

First Midwest Bancorp

Shares in Itasca, Illinois headquartered First Midwest Bancorp Inc. recorded a trading volume of 472,251 shares. The stock ended at $24.58, climbing slightly by 0.70% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 6.64% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 3.15%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services, have an RSI of 46.08.

On May 03rd, 2018, First Midwest Bancorp announced that it will webcast its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which will be held on May 16th, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. CT at the Chicago Marriott O'Hare Hotel, 8535 West Higgins Road, Chicago, Illinois. The live, listen-only webcast may be accessed under the Investor Relations section of the Bank's website. Wall St. Equities' research coverage also includes the downloadable free report on FMBI at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FMBI

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banking-stock-performance-review----commerce-bancshares-fifth-third-first-financial-and-first-midwest-300643437.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities