Banking Stocks' Research Reports Released on Hope Bancorp, PacWest, SVB Financial, and Umpqua

Hope Bancorp

Los Angeles, California headquartered Hope Bancorp Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 0.78% lower at $18.98 with a total trading volume of 315,978 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.17% in the past month and 2.76% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.06% and 5.53%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Hope Bancorp, which operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.05. Get the full research report on HOPE for free by clicking below at:

PacWest Bancorp

Shares in Beverly Hills, California headquartered PacWest Bancorp ended at $51.81, down slightly by 0.88% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 717,093 shares. The Company's shares have gained 7.33% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 6.47% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of PacWest Bancorp, which operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services, have an RSI of 41.44. Gain free access to the research report on PACW at:

SVB Financial Group

Santa Clara, California headquartered SVB Financial Group's stock ended yesterday's session 1.53% higher at $264.59 with a total trading volume of 576,470 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.34% in the past month, 11.38% over the previous three months, and 40.28% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.90% and 27.44% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of SVB Financial, which provides various banking and financial products and services, have an RSI of 56.86.

On March 14th, 2018, Silicon Valley Bank, the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group, announced that Canada's Minister of Finance has issued an order authorizing the Company to establish a lending branch in Canada, which will commence operations after it receives the approval of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. The Company also announced that it has hired Barbara Dirks to lead the Canada expansion and team, effective immediately. Signing up today on Wall St. Equities will give you access to the latest report on SIVB at:

Umpqua Holdings

On Tuesday, shares in Portland, Oregon headquartered Umpqua Holdings Corp. recorded a trading volume of 1.73 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.67 million shares. The stock finished 0.54% higher at $22.54. The Company's shares have advanced 1.17% in the last month, 6.98% in the previous three months, and 24.74% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.84% and 13.00%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Umpqua, which through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services, have an RSI of 54.17.

On March 15th, 2018, Umpqua announced that in light of the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per common share. This represents an increase of 11.1% from the prior quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 13th, 2018, to shareholders of record as of April 02nd, 2018. Register now for today's free coverage on UMPQ at:

