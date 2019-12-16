Banking Veteran Jim McLemore Joins Oconee State Bank As Chief Financial Officer

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee State Bank (OTCQX: OSBK) today announced the addition of banking veteran Jim McLemore as its new Chief Financial Officer. McLemore has more than 35 years of banking experience, most recently as CEO of MidSouth Bank, a $1.7 billion asset institution headquartered in Lafayette, La.

"Jim has a unique mix of exceptional experience, high character, and an authentic sense of humility," said President and CEO Neil Stevens. "Jim is well known and highly respected within banking circles across the Southeast, and we look forward to having his perspective as we continue our plans to remain independent and foster strategic growth."

As CEO at MidSouth, he led a successful turnaround of the bank during his tenure. As CFO, he led the bank through an initial public offering process that raised more than $40 million. A Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst, he begins his tenure at Oconee State on Dec. 16.

Prior to MidSouth, he was the CFO of Security Bank, a $2.8 billion publicly traded bank based in Macon, Ga., where he led the bank through its IPO process. Earlier in his career, McLemore also served as CFO for the The Independent Bankers Bank and IberiaBank, as a staff accountant for the Securities and Exchange Commission and as an audit manager at Mauldin & Jenkins.

"I'm very pleased to join the Oconee State Bank team," said McLemore. "I've been extremely impressed with Oconee State Bank's commitment to truly living out their mission, vision and values through a remarkable culture that's been carefully cultivated. I'm also very excited about the Bank's plans for strategic growth."

McLemore, 59, attended the University of Florida, where he earned a degree in accounting and was an All-SEC tennis player. He currently sits on the boards of 232-HELP and Chorale des Amis in Lafayette, and previously served on the boards of Idle Hour Country Club and First Presbyterian Day School boards in Macon. He and his wife, Ellen, have four adult children and plan to relocate to the Oconee County area in early 2020.

About Oconee State Bank

Oconee State Bank is a leading financial institution with a vision to be essential to the lives, businesses and communities we serve. With more than 59 years of service in the banking industry, we continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. We are proud to provide an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and to bringing exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making.

