Banking Veteran Paul Pester Shares Invaluable Board Insights on 'Enter the Boardroom With Nurole' Podcast

LONDON, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Pester, one of the most accomplished and experienced banking executives in the United Kingdom, recently joined Oliver Cummings on the " Enter the Boardroom With Nurole " podcast to discuss his remarkable career journey and share invaluable insights into effective board engagement and leadership.

"Enter the Boardroom with Nurole"

With over 25 years at the forefront of disrupting and leading consumer financial services businesses, Pester has served in numerous high-profile roles, including CEO of Virgin Money, managing director at Santander UK during the banking crisis, group CEO at TSB Banking Group, founder and executive chair of fintech startup Loop, chair of Tandem Bank and co-founder and nonexecutive director of fintech accelerator Archie.

In a candid and wide-ranging conversation spanning nearly two hours, Pester provides a rare behind-the-scenes look at his time on various boards, from the early days at Virgin Money with its rotating chairmanship, to the intense pressures faced during the TSB IT migration crisis to his current role at Tandem Bank as it looks to build the U.K.'s greener digital bank. His unique perspective as a former CEO, current chair, and nonexecutive director offers valuable lessons for aspiring and experienced leaders and board members alike.

A central theme throughout the discussion is the importance of board members truly understanding the core business model and "connective tissue" that drives their organisation's success. Pester emphasises the need for directors to go beyond "surface-level" reviews and actively immerse themselves in the operations, competitors, and customer experiences.

"If any listeners have made it all the way through this they will see a theme of the importance of understanding the connective tissue and how the business you're working with functions," Pester states. "Get out and visit the operations sites, get out and talk to customers, get out and really understand your competitors."

Pester also provides insights into nurturing boardroom culture, aligning values with organisational purpose, and preparing for crisis scenarios through simulations and prioritising mental health. His authenticity and vulnerability in sharing personal experiences, both triumphs and challenges, makes for a truly engaging listen.

"Paul's wisdom and experience really shines through in this incredible conversation," said Oliver Cummings , CEO of Nurole and host of the podcast. "From his unique vantage points at Virgin, Santander, TSB and more, he offers actionable insights that any board member or aspiring director can apply to raise their game."

The full "Enter the Boardroom" episode featuring Paul Pester is available now on all major podcast platforms. Listeners are encouraged to tune in for an honest, educational, and utterly fascinating look at board leadership through the eyes of one of the industry's most respected voices.

Nurole is a leading board search specialist, disrupting traditional models of board appointments. Its "Enter the Boardroom" podcast supports current and future board members by giving them access to board leaders, shining a light on the best practices and learnings of guests and the wealth of their experiences.

About

"Enter the Boardroom With Nurole": Hosted by Oliver Cummings of Nurole, the "Enter the Boardroom" podcast helps you become stronger board members and candidates through conversations with board leaders and world-class academics.

For more information, visit: nurole.com/nurole-podcast-enter-the-boardroom

Contact: Andrew Pyle

Director, 56 Degrees North

[email protected]

+44 07771 359 482

SOURCE Enter the Boardroom with Nurole