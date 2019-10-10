BankLine Announces First-ever ACH Capabilities For Crypto Companies

MIAMI, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BankLine is leading the way in Crypto-Banking services with the addition of a fourth Crypto-Friendly banking partner supporting the Cryptocurrency industry.

BankLine's newest banking partner provides US-based Cryptocurrency companies a "bank agnostic platform" facilitating settlements for ACH credits and debits. The service is invaluable for electronic payroll disbursements, rent and utility payments, and reconciliation of Merchant receivables collected from "behind the counter" sales.

Mr. Mark Ochab, President and CEO of Bankline states, "To insulate Bankline clients from the threat of bank discontinuance, we continue to add Crypto-friendly banking partners to our portfolio. With the recent fourth addition of a "bank agnostic" payment solution, clients are now able to initiate ACH debits and credits to or from any US financial institution."

Bankline's newest banking partner joins their current roster of three Crypto-friendly Depository Institutions supporting nationwide armored cash logistics for Crypto BTM Operators and Online Crypto companies .

BankLine's Crypto-friendly banking partners have established CIT relationships with Garda, supporting BTM operations to 150 cash vaults and more than 200 branch locations nationwide.

What BankLine offers their clients:

Redundant Crypto Friendly Banking

Access to 150+ Cash Vaults Nationwide

Nationwide Armored Cash Logistics

Wire Transfer Accounts

ACH Credit and Debit Settlement Accounts

Business Operating Accounts

About Bankline

BankLine was founded on a very simple principle: to provide the most consistent banking environment for Cryptocurrency companies. BankLine is dedicated to providing the best Crypto-friendly financial services to the Cryptocurrency industry.

