BankLine Expands Crypto ATM Coverage To 50+ Cities

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BankLine continues to expand services for Crypto ATM Operators, providing cash vaulting services in more than 50 US cities. This expansion allows BankLine's Crypto ATM Operators to simplify their banking relationships, accelerate cash rotation from each Crypto ATM to their operating account, and scale their business through sustainable, reliable banking and cash logistics services.

Vaults Now Available In More Than 50 US Cities

Albuquerque, NM Atlanta / Smyrna, GA Baltimore, MD Billings, MT Charleston, SC Charlotte, NC Chicago / Broadview, IL Cincinnati, OH Cleveland, OH Columbia, SC Columbus, OH Dallas, TX Dedham Denver, CO Detroit, MI Durham, NC Edison, NJ El Paso, TX Fresno, CA Houston, TX Jacksonville, FL Kansas City, MO Las Vegas, NV Long Island City, NY Los Angeles, CA Louisville, KY Memphis, TN Miami, FL Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN Myrtle Beach, SC Nashville, TN New Orleans, LA Oakland, CA Oklahoma City, OK Orlando, FL Phoenix, AZ Pittsburgh, PA Portland, OR Reading, PA Reno, NV Richmond, VA Sacramento, CA Salt Lake City, UT San Antonio, TX San Diego, CA Seattle, WA Spokane, WA St. Louis, MO Tampa, FL Wilkes-Barre, PA Wilmington, DE

About BankLine

BankLine is the only Crypto-friendly banking solution providing reliable business banking and armored cash logistics services exclusively to the Crypto ATM industry.

BankLine Clients Get Access To:

Redundant, Crypto Friendly Banking

BankLine is the only Crypto-friendly banking solution that offers a portfolio of redundant, Crypto-friendly banks willing to serve the needs of the Cryptocurrency industry.





BankLine's cash logistics partnerships facilitate safe movement of cash to and from remote locations to area vaults, providing customers the flexibility needed to expand into customer-rich territories without local manpower.





BankLine's Crypto-friendly banking partners have established vaulting and CIT relationships willing to support Crypto ATM Operators' access to more than 150 cash vaults and more than 200 branch locations nationwide.





BankLine's provides US-based Cryptocurrency companies a "bank agnostic platform" facilitating settlements for ACH credits and debits. The service is invaluable for electronic payroll disbursements, rent and utility payments, and reconciliation of Merchant receivables collected from "behind-the-counter" sales.



Media Contact

800-409-1647

inquiries@bankline.com

