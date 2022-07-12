Banknote Market to record USD 2.47 Bn -- Technavio identifies BNB Corp., CCL Industries Inc., and Crane Co. as key vendors

Technavio

Jul 12, 2022

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Banknote Market by Printer Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio provides detailed insights into the competitive landscape, growth strategies adopted, and key products offered by vendors. The report identifies BNB Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Crane Co., De La Rue Plc, FNMT-RCM, Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, Joint Stock Company Goznak, Oberthur Fiduciaire SAS, Orell Fussli Holding AG, and Security Papers Ltd. as dominant players in the market.

Purchasing our full report provides you with a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

According to the report, the market will witness an incremental growth of USD 2.47 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.26% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18% during the forecast period.

The market structure is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. Although the introduction of central bank policies for clean banknotes, the implementation of demonetization policies, and increasing dependency on cash will offer immense growth opportunities, the transition toward a cashless economy, increasing use of cryptocurrencies, and rise in circulation of fake currencies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Banknote Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global banknote market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • State-owned
    • Commercial

The state-owned segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • South America

North America is the key market for banknotes. About 31% of the overall market growth is expected to originate from the region. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our banknote market report covers the following areas:

Banknote Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the banknote market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the banknote market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Banknote Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist banknote market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the banknote market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the banknote market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of banknote market vendors

Banknote Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.47 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.56

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BNB Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Crane Co., De La Rue Plc, FNMT-RCM, Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, Joint Stock Company Goznak, Oberthur Fiduciaire SAS, Orell Fussli Holding AG, and Security Papers Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1. Executive Summary                         

               1.1 Market Overview 

                              Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                              Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                              Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

                              Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

                              Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

                              Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

                              Exhibit 07:  Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape                            

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              2.1.1 Parent Market

                              Exhibit 08:  Parent market

                              Exhibit 09:  Market characteristics

               2.2 Value chain analysis           

                              Exhibit 10:  Value chain analysis : Specialized Consumer Services

                              2.2.1 Inputs

                              2.2.2 Operations

                              2.2.3 Marketing and sales

                              2.2.4 Support activities

                              2.2.5 Innovations

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 11:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 12:  Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2020 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

                              3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                              3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                              Exhibit 13:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 14:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 15:  Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 16:  Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 18:  Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 21:  Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Printer type                      

               5.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • State-owned
  • Commercial

                              Exhibit 22:  Printer type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Printer type            

                              Exhibit 23:  Comparison by Printer type

               5.3 State-owned - Market size and forecast 2020-2025              

                              Exhibit 24:  State-owned - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 25:  State-owned - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

                              Exhibit 26:  Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 27:  Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               5.5 Market opportunity by Printer type            

                              Exhibit 28:  Market opportunity by Printer type

6. Customer landscape                        

                              Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

               6.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 29:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                    

               7.1 Geographic segmentation

                              The regions covered in the report are:

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • South America

                              Exhibit 30:  Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

               7.2 Geographic comparison    

                              Exhibit 31:  Geographic comparison

               7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025             

                              Exhibit 32:   APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 33:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025          

                              Exhibit 34:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 35:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025         

                              Exhibit 36:   Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 37:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025              

                              Exhibit 38:   MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 39:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025          

                              Exhibit 40:   South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 41:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               7.8 Key leading countries        

                              Exhibit 42:  Key leading countries

               7.9 Market opportunity by geography

                              Exhibit 43:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1 Central bank policies for clean banknotes

                              8.1.2 Implementation of demonetization policies

                              8.1.3 Cash is the key driver for the economy

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1 Transition toward cashless economy

                              8.2.2 Increasing use of cryptocurrencies

                              8.2.3 Rise in circulation of fake currencies

                              Exhibit 44:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1 Use of durable solutions for printing currencies

                              8.3.2 Rise in financial inclusion

                              8.3.3 Increased focus of countries to outsource printing of currencies

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               9.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 45:  Vendor landscape

               9.2 Landscape disruption         

                              Exhibit 46:  Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 47:  Industry risks

               9.3 Competitive scenario        

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 48:  Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

               10.3 BNB Corp.

                              Exhibit 50:  BNB Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 51:  BNB Corp. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 52:  BNB Corp. - Key offerings

               10.4 CCL Industries Inc.           

                              Exhibit 53:  CCL Industries Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 54:  CCL Industries Inc. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 55:  CCL Industries Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 56:  CCL Industries Inc. - Segment focus

               10.5 Crane Co.

                              Exhibit 57:  Crane Co. - Overview

                              Exhibit 58:  Crane Co. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 59:  Crane Co. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 60:  Crane Co. - Segment focus

               10.6 De La Rue Plc      

                              Exhibit 61:  De La Rue Plc - Overview

                              Exhibit 62:  De La Rue Plc - Business segments

                              Exhibit 63:  De La Rue Plc - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 64:  De La Rue Plc - Segment focus

               10.7 FNMT-RCM         

                              Exhibit 65:  FNMT-RCM - Overview

                              Exhibit 66:  FNMT-RCM - Product and service

                              Exhibit 67:  FNMT-RCM - Key offerings

               10.8 Giesecke + Devrient GmbH           

                              Exhibit 68:  Giesecke + Devrient GmbH - Overview

                              Exhibit 69:  Giesecke + Devrient GmbH - Business segments

                              Exhibit 70:  Giesecke + Devrient GmbH - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 71:  Giesecke + Devrient GmbH - Segment focus

               10.9 Joint Stock Company Goznak       

                              Exhibit 72:  Joint Stock Company Goznak  - Overview

                              Exhibit 73:  Joint Stock Company Goznak  - Product and service

                              Exhibit 74:  Joint Stock Company Goznak  - Key offerings

               10.10 Oberthur Fiduciaire SAS              

                              Exhibit 75:  Oberthur Fiduciaire SAS - Overview

                              Exhibit 76:  Oberthur Fiduciaire SAS - Product and service

                              Exhibit 77:  Oberthur Fiduciaire SAS - Key offerings

               10.11 Orell Fussli Holding AG 

                              Exhibit 78:  Orell Fussli Holding AG - Overview

                              Exhibit 79:  Orell Fussli Holding AG - Business segments

                              Exhibit 80:  Orell Fussli Holding AG - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 81:  Orell Fussli Holding AG - Segment focus

               10.12 Security Papers Ltd.      

                              Exhibit 82:  Security Papers Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 83:  Security Papers Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 84:  Security Papers Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              11.1.1 Market definition

                              11.1.2 Objectives

                              11.1.3 Notes and caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 85:  Currency conversion rates for US$

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 86:  Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 87:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                              Exhibit 88:  Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 89:  List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio