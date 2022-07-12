Banknote Market to record USD 2.47 Bn -- Technavio identifies BNB Corp., CCL Industries Inc., and Crane Co. as key vendors

Read Our Sample Report

According to the report, the market will witness an incremental growth of USD 2.47 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.26% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18% during the forecast period.

The market structure is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. Although the introduction of central bank policies for clean banknotes, the implementation of demonetization policies, and increasing dependency on cash will offer immense growth opportunities, the transition toward a cashless economy, increasing use of cryptocurrencies, and rise in circulation of fake currencies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Banknote Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global banknote market is segmented as below:

Type

State-owned



Commercial

The state-owned segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

North America is the key market for banknotes. About 31% of the overall market growth is expected to originate from the region. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our banknote market report covers the following areas:

Banknote Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the banknote market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the banknote market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Banknote Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist banknote market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the banknote market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the banknote market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of banknote market vendors

Table Of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis : Specialized Consumer Services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

2.2.5 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Printer type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

State-owned

Commercial

Exhibit 22: Printer type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Printer type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Printer type

5.3 State-owned - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: State-owned - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: State-owned - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Printer type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Printer type

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Central bank policies for clean banknotes

8.1.2 Implementation of demonetization policies

8.1.3 Cash is the key driver for the economy

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Transition toward cashless economy

8.2.2 Increasing use of cryptocurrencies

8.2.3 Rise in circulation of fake currencies

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Use of durable solutions for printing currencies

8.3.2 Rise in financial inclusion

8.3.3 Increased focus of countries to outsource printing of currencies

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BNB Corp.

Exhibit 50: BNB Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 51: BNB Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 52: BNB Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 CCL Industries Inc.

Exhibit 53: CCL Industries Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 54: CCL Industries Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 55: CCL Industries Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: CCL Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Crane Co.

Exhibit 57: Crane Co. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Crane Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Crane Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: Crane Co. - Segment focus

10.6 De La Rue Plc

Exhibit 61: De La Rue Plc - Overview

Exhibit 62: De La Rue Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 63: De La Rue Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: De La Rue Plc - Segment focus

10.7 FNMT-RCM

Exhibit 65: FNMT-RCM - Overview

Exhibit 66: FNMT-RCM - Product and service

Exhibit 67: FNMT-RCM - Key offerings

10.8 Giesecke + Devrient GmbH

Exhibit 68: Giesecke + Devrient GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 69: Giesecke + Devrient GmbH - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Giesecke + Devrient GmbH - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Giesecke + Devrient GmbH - Segment focus

10.9 Joint Stock Company Goznak

Exhibit 72: Joint Stock Company Goznak - Overview

Exhibit 73: Joint Stock Company Goznak - Product and service

Exhibit 74: Joint Stock Company Goznak - Key offerings

10.10 Oberthur Fiduciaire SAS

Exhibit 75: Oberthur Fiduciaire SAS - Overview

Exhibit 76: Oberthur Fiduciaire SAS - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Oberthur Fiduciaire SAS - Key offerings

10.11 Orell Fussli Holding AG

Exhibit 78: Orell Fussli Holding AG - Overview

Exhibit 79: Orell Fussli Holding AG - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Orell Fussli Holding AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Orell Fussli Holding AG - Segment focus

10.12 Security Papers Ltd.

Exhibit 82: Security Papers Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 83: Security Papers Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 84: Security Papers Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

