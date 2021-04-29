Banknote World Chooses RocketFuel to Power Online Purchases Using Crypto and Bank Transfers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketFuel (OTC: RKFL) ("RocketFuel" or the "Company"), a global provider of one-click payment options using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, today announced that it was chosen by collectible currency company Banknote World to provide crypto payment services to its global customers, unseating the incumbent service provider Bitpay. This partnership with Banknote World comes just weeks after RocketFuel's public launch on March 31 and its initial partnerships with global online travel portal Sky-tours and cryptocurrency tax accounting firm BearTax .

RocketFuel is the first cryptocurrency payment service provider to have a seamless and elegant one-click checkout experience that today's digital and mobile centric shoppers have come to expect from e-commerce marketplaces. The service allows shoppers to easily pay with Bitcoin and 50+ cryptocurrencies or direct bank transfers in a completely secure environment.

"We are very excited to welcome Banknote World and their global customers to our crypto payments solution. With a simple one-click method, we have made shopping easier than ever before," said Peter Jensen, CEO of RocketFuel. "Global e-commerce is currently constrained by regional restrictions, card declines, chargebacks and clunky legacy payment systems which ask for personal details during checkout. As an alternative, crypto offers merchants a faster, secure and more economical option for their businesses and lets shoppers pay with absolute privacy and speed. It's going to revolutionize the way we make payments," he explained.

Banknote World is the leading company offering genuine authenticated mint condition currency notes as collectable gift items to buyers from all around the world. "Because of our international customer base, we were on the lookout for an easier payment method with no regional card restrictions and lower fees that would be convenient for our customers," said Abdullah Beydoun, CEO of Banknote World. "RocketFuel has revolutionized the payments mechanism through an easy and secure method that gives the customers the flexibility to pay with cryptocurrencies or bank transfers while simultaneously providing infrastructure and support to merchants."

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payment processing company offering merchants crypto and bank transfer payment solutions that include efficient and intuitive acceptance of cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. RocketFuel provides a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly lower fees along with no chargebacks or card declines.

RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of data breach while improving speed, security and ease of use. Shoppers on RocketFuel powered online stores enjoy seamless check-out and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants are able to implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that are unavailable in other present day e-commerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as "may," "might," "would," "should," "could," "project," "estimate," "pro-forma," "predict," "potential," "strategy," "anticipate," "attempt," "develop," "plan," "help," "believe," "continue," "intend," "expect," "future," and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company's products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company's business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company's future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company's competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

