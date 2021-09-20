Banko Design Acquires a California Interior Design Studio

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banko Design is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Warner Design Associates (WDA), a senior-living focused, commercial interior design firm located in San Mateo, California. The studio will be called Warner Design Associates – A BD Studio.

Over the past 30 years, Cynthia and Mark Warner, the founders of WDA, built a thriving and successful interior design and procurement business in the senior living industry, focused on providing clients with excellent design and service. Looking to pass the baton, WDA sought out Banko Design to take ownership of the company. Banko Design's respected reputation in the senior living industry and family-oriented culture are a perfect fit for the team at WDA.

Banko Design, a full-service interior design firm located in Marietta, Georgia, will continue to specialize in mid-level to luxury Senior Living new builds, Multifamily, and Boutique Hospitality and will be the headquarters for all studios within A BD Studio collection.

Red Pen Procurement, Banko Design's purchasing agency, manages and processes all of the studios' procurement, warehousing, and installations and has expanded to include procurement on behalf of other design studios, architecture firms, and owners.

As a result of this new growth, all studios will have access to multiple teams of designers and procurement agents to support their clients' needs. The growth of the group has also significantly increased Red Pen Procurement's vendor base and buying power, allowing Red Pen Procurement to pass on the savings to all BD Studios and clients.

Banko Design is very excited to have this family of studios providing excellent, boutique service and design to clients within the senior living, multifamily, and boutique hospitality spaces across the United States and Canada.

Contact: Emily Haley

Company: Banko Design

Phone: (678) 202-4812

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bankodesign.com/

SOURCE Banko Design

