BankPoint announces release of new Treasury Pipeline solution for banks

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BankPoint, a leading provider of enterprise banking software, announces the release of a new Treasury Pipeline solution for banks.

"Today, we are excited to announce the release of the BankPoint Treasury Pipeline solution, the latest addition to the BankPoint Enterprise Bank Management System," said Tom Heruska, CEO of BankPoint.

The BankPoint Treasury Pipeline solution streamlines the time-consuming process of selling, approving, and configuring new treasury services for business customers.

"It's a real problem for many banks," said Heruska. Fulfilling a new Treasury service request, such as a request for ACH or Remote Deposit services, typically requires the coordination of multiple people within the bank as well as the end customer. When people are spread across different departments or geographic areas, the time taken to close a new treasury sale can be significantly delayed, leading to lost sales and customer frustration.

"If you've got dozens or hundreds of services in the queue, it can quickly become overwhelming," said Heruska.

BankPoint worked closely with TBK Bank in Dallas to design an intuitive and robust solution that met the bank's growing Treasury department's needs. "The system is very simple and easy for our team to use," said Angela Duwe, SVP of Treasury Management at TBK Bank. "I have people across five states and it's given them the ability to easily manage the new client on-boarding experience from wherever they are. It's improving our time to revenue because we can on-board faster."

The BankPoint Treasury Pipeline brings together a sophisticated workflow engine, electronic approvals, comprehensive task management, and document eSignatures. All of these features work together to remove friction points in the treasury fulfillment process, which allows the bank to close deals faster and keep everyone on the same page.

"The eSign feature has been a game-changer," said Heruska. "We've integrated seamlessly with HelloSign, an award-winning eSign solution, to streamline the document signature process from BankPoint directly to the customer's inbox. What used to take days can now take hours or minutes."

Heruska said the solution is already making a big difference for BankPoint customers. "We're seeing dramatic improvements in throughput for our clients and are excited about bringing the solution to the banking market nationwide."

BankPoint provides fintech solutions for banks and non-bank lenders throughout the U.S, Europe, and Asia. The company is based in McKinney, Texas.

