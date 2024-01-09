BankProv Welcomes Curt Murray as AVP, Business Banking Officer

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BankProv (NASDAQ: PVBC), a future-ready commercial bank that offers technology-driven banking solutions to its clients, is pleased to announce the addition of Curt Murray to its team in the role of Assistant Vice President (AVP), Business Banking Officer. With over two decades of experience in financial institutions across the greater New Hampshire Seacoast, Curt brings a wealth of expertise to his new position.

In his capacity at BankProv, Curt will lead business development efforts and work closely with clients in the commercial loan portfolio. Embracing a community-centric approach, he will actively engage with local community organizations, and cultivate relationships with business owners in the community.

"We are thrilled to welcome Curt to our team of seasoned business bankers," stated Joe Kenney, Chief Lending Officer. "Curt's ability to understand each client's unique business needs and deliver tailored solutions to support their business growth perfectly aligns with our mission at BankProv."

Murray's extensive financial services background is complemented by his proven skills in commercial lending and leadership. A graduate of Middlesex College, he is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership from Southern New Hampshire University. Actively involved with the Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce, Curt has played integral roles on various committees and boards at the Portsmouth Elks Lodge since 2016.

"I am excited about joining the BankProv team," expressed Murray. "Nothing brings me more satisfaction than contributing to the well-being of the local community and supporting the growth of area businesses."

About BankProv

BankProv is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC). BankProv is a future-ready commercial bank that offers a comprehensive suite of banking products for corporate clients. As a premier Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider specializing in technology-driven banking solutions to niche markets, the Bank seeks to build financially strong and vibrant communities by investing in the success of their clients through understanding and solving their unique business needs. BankProv is a trusted advisor and partner to a wide range of niche, technology-driven industries including renewable energy, fintech and enterprise value lending. Headquartered in Amesbury, Massachusetts, BankProv is the 10th oldest bank in the nation. The Bank insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). To learn more about the organization, visit bankprov.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "would," "intend," "believe," "expect," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to: the effects of any pandemic disease, natural disaster, national or international war, act of terrorism, accident, or similar action or event; those related to the real estate and economic environment, including inflation, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates; fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government; changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory compliance costs and capital requirements; fluctuations in the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in prevailing interest rates; credit risk management; asset-liability management; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above or other factors could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions, which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Press Contact: Tricia Peters, Vice President of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BankProv