BankProv's Joel Gianninoto Named New Hampshire Banker of the Year by Bay Colony

AMESBURY, Mass., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BankProv—widely recognized in the commercial banking sector for its devotion to empowering local businesses and its expertise in delivering innovative banking services—is proud to announce that Joel Gianninoto, Vice President, Team Leader Business Banking, has been honored as New Hampshire Banker of the Year by Bay Colony Development Corp. This prestigious recognition celebrates Joel's outstanding contributions to the banking industry and his dedication to fostering business growth in New Hampshire.

Celebrating Joel Gianninoto as NH Banker of the Year at BankProv's Bedford location: (L-R) Joe Kenney (EVP, Chief Lending Officer, BankProv), John Phelan (SVP, Director of Commercial Lending, BankProv), Joel Gianninoto (VP, Team Leader Business Banking, BankProv), and Laura Brown (VP, Bay Colony Development).

Bay Colony's Vice President, Laura T. Brown, commented, "We are honored to recognize Joel Gianninoto with BankProv as our New Hampshire Banker of the Year. This well-deserved recognition is a testament to Joel's commitment to his clients and the broader community. Joel excels in leveraging the SBA 504 loan program to enhance business loan requests and ensure successful outcomes. His strategic thinking and dedication have been instrumental in driving the growth and success of small businesses across New Hampshire. His partnership has been invaluable, and we are grateful for his continued support and dedication to fostering business success across the state."

BankProv, a commercial bank serving Massachusetts and New Hampshire, remains dedicated to supporting small businesses through the SBA 504 loan program. This program provides long-term, fixed-rate financing for major fixed assets that promote business growth and job creation. Through its partnership with CDCs like Bay Colony, BankProv helps drive economic development within the communities it serves.

Joe Kenney, Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending at BankProv, expressed his pride in Joel's achievement: "We are thrilled that Joel has been recognized with this award. His unwavering commitment to our clients and his exceptional work with the SBA 504 loan program have significantly contributed to our mission of supporting small businesses. Joel's dedication and strategic approach have greatly impacted the success of countless businesses across New Hampshire. We are immensely proud of him and grateful for his ongoing contributions."

About BankProv

BankProv is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC). BankProv is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in the Seacoast Region of Northeastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as well as commercial banking offices in the Manchester/Concord market in Central New Hampshire, BankProv delivers a unique combination of traditional banking services and innovative financial solutions to its markets. Founded in Amesbury, Massachusetts in 1828, BankProv holds the honor of being the 10th oldest bank in the nation. The Bank insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information, visit bankprov.com.

