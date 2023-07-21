Bankrupt Vista Studios Headed to Auction Block

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Once considered a pioneer in the use of media over IP for broadcast production, Vista Studios' state-of-the-art facilities in Los Angeles are headed to the auction block. The company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in May of this year, and a motion has been filed to retain ThreeSixty Asset Advisors and CA Global Partners to auction the facility.

Vista Studios State of the Art Vista Studios' Control Room

According to ThreeSixty, there is still time for this studio to be powered up and producing content again. Jeff Tanenbaum, President of ThreeSixty states that "the sale plan provides an opportunity for interested parties to make an offer to purchase the equipment in bulk and arrange to lease the facilities in Playa Vista. Even the former facilities'manager and engineers have expressed interest in remaining involved. There's a real opportunity there."

Interested parties must act quickly though, as the ThreeSixty website indicates the piecemeal auction will take place in August if an insufficient offer is received.

The Vista Studios website, now offline, describes the company as an independent production facility that specializes in REMI, multi-camera and live productions, with state-of-the-art sound stages, control rooms and production offices on site - all strategically located in the heart of silicon beach (the Playa Vista area of Los Angeles). Their facilities are comprised of 50,000 square feet of live production space, 22,000 square feet of sound stages, 4k equipped production control rooms and AES 67/Dante equipped audio control rooms.

According to a quote from a major showrunner on the Vista website, "Vista Studios is a producer's dream. It's built from the ground up to consider the technological needs, office and workspace requirements and it's all laid out to follow the flow of the production process for any pilot or series team – and, the people there are fantastic."

The company lists numerous partners that have used the Vista facilities, including Food Network, PBS, the CW, Lionsgate, Billboard, Fox, Peacock, YouTube Originals, Amazon, HBO, AMC, E, We, TruTV and many others.

Vice President of CA Global Partners, Michael Presto, says, "the Vista facility is beautiful and it would be a shame to see it torn down; however, come August, we will be tagging and cataloging the Sirius 850 router, the Dante comms system, the Ikegami cameras, the AJA recording decks and a lot more… everything in the facility will be lotted and posted online for a single day public auction."

More information can be found on the auction and pre-auction purchase opportunities at the auction companies' websites at 360bid.sale andcagp.com. Or, parties interested in the turnkey opportunity can contact Jeff Tanenbaum of ThreeSixty at 805-496-8087, ext. 117.

