Bankruptcy and Litigation Attorney Joseph Butler Joins Lipresti Law

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipresti Law, a law firm dedicated to business/corporate matters, is pleased to announce that Joseph Butler of Westwood, MA, an attorney experienced in commercial/consumer bankruptcy and commercial litigation, has joined the firm.

Attorney Joseph Butler of Westwood, MA, has joined Lipresti Law, bringing extensive experience representing individual, corporate, and partnership debtors and creditors across all chapters.

Butler has extensive experience representing individual, corporate, and partnership debtors and creditors in bankruptcy across all chapters, including Chapters 7, 11, and 13, within Bankruptcy Courts. Since 1987, Mr. Butler has served as a Chapter 7 trustee for the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts. He has acted as a Chapter 11 trustee in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island and been appointed as a state court receiver for nursing homes and a guardian ad litem in probate cases in Massachusetts.

"Joe brings a great deal of experience in bankruptcy and commercial litigation that adds to the wide range of services we already provide to businesses at all stages," said Lipresti Law managing partner Nicholas Lipresti. "His extensive experience is a great asset as the firm continues to grow and ensures that the firm will be able to service Rhode Island businesses and residents."

In addition to Butler's bankruptcy expertise, he has decades of experience in general litigation and can effectively represent clients in cases of contract breaches and/or property disputes.

"I am excited to be joining a firm that is focused on supporting businesses and their owners," Butler said. "Working through this prism, we can provide a high level of legal support along with in-depth guidance."

For more information, contact the firm at 617-351-4745 and/or [email protected].

Lipresti Law is a business law firm providing legal expertise and counsel across industries and activities. LLPC works with rapidly moving companies and entrepreneurs who leverage the firm for its attorneys' experience and judgment to solve business challenges – legal and beyond.

